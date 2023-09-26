Popular Items

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$10.00

FOOD

APPETIZER

BURRATA BALL

$6.50

MEATBALL APPETIZER

$10.00

roasted and served with tomato sauce, basil & parmesan cheese

PEPPERONI ROLL

$10.00

pepperoni & mozzarella, served with pizza sauce

VEGAN MUSHROOM ROLL

$11.00

garlicy cheesy bread with pizza dipping sauce

SALAD

BURRATA SALAD

$14.00+

spring mix, cherry tomatoes, burrata ball, prosciutto, balsamic vinaigrette & toasted bread

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00+

romaine, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, anchovies & caesar dressing

GRAPE & WALNUT

$8.00+

spring mix lettuce, red grapes, pickled onion, goat cheese, candied walnuts, champagne vinaigrette

GREEK SALAD

$8.00+

romaine, cucumber, feta cheese, cherry tomato, olives, red onion, lemon vinaigrette

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00+

spring mix lettuce, pepperoni, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, banana peppers, italian dressing

SIDE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

SIDE CAESAR DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE ITALIAN VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

SIDE RANCH

$1.00

PIZZA

CHATTY'S CHOICE

$6.00

rotating weekly pizza special

TOMATO BASIL PIZZA

$3.00

tomato sauce, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, basil & parmesan

VEGETABLE PIZZA

$5.00

oil & garlic, mozzarella, butternut squash, spinach, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

SWEET MEAT

$5.00

tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, basil, parmesan, mozzarella & hot honey

MUSHROOM PESTO

$5.00

pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, goat cheese

LOADED POTATO

$5.00

potato wedges, bacon, scallions, mozzarella, cheddar, sour cream

B.F.F.

$5.00

BFF! the banana peppers made it "forever". pepperoni, sausage & banana peppers on tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese

"CREATE YOUR OWN" PIZZA

Put your chef hat on and get creative! Make any combination that sounds great to you ALL PIZZAS COME WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE. YOU CHOOSE YOUR FAVORITE CRUST & SAUCE!

SIDE PIZZA SAUCE $

$1.00

side of tomato sauce

SIDE OF RANCH $

$1.00

ADULT PEPPERONI

$4.95

When you're not afraid to eat green things, this pizza is a MUST! tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, basil, parmesan, and olive oil drizzle

BLT PIZZA

$5.50

crispy bacon, mozzarella, shaved lettuce, diced tomato & miracle whip

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$6.65

buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted pulled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, red onion

CHEESE PIZZA

the "classic" cheese pizza with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

HALF PEPPERONI

$0.98

can't decide between cheese or pepperoni, here's half of each served on tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$4.70

MUSHROOM PIZZA

$1.95

fresh roasted mushrooms with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE

$3.90

best friends! pepperoni & sausage on tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$1.95

tomato sauce. mozzarella cheese. pepperoni. pure heaven!

BEVERAGES

Wine

WIne Slushee Peach

$10.00Out of stock

Wine Slushee Cran

$10.00

BTL Altos Malbec

$42.00

BTL Angeline, Cabernet

$36.00

Sonoma County, California 2019

BTL Antigal Uno Malbec

$36.00

Argentina 2017

BTL Austin Hope, LITRE

$80.00

BTL Bocelli, Sangiovese

$38.00

Italy Sangiovese, Cabernet, Merlot 2016

BTL Caymus, Cabernet

$99.00

Napa Valley, Cabernet 2019

BTL Caymus-Suisun, Walking Fool

$55.00

BTL Crossbarn Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Fantini, Montepulciano

$32.00

Abruzzi, Italy 2020

BTL Faust Cabernet

$70.00

Napa Valley, California 2018

BTL Latitude 44

$35.00

BTL Post & Beam

$65.00

BTL Quest

$39.00

BTL Quilt, Cabernet

$50.00

Napa Valley, California 2018

BTL Roco, Pinot Noir

$49.00

BTL Rose Rock, Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Skullflower, Red Blend

$38.00

BTL Tooth & Nail, Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Villarini Nero D'Avola

$35.00

BTL Willamette, Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Flaco Tempranillo CARRY OUT

$20.00

BTL Frico Sangiovese CARRY OUT

$15.00

BTL Scarpetta, Barbera CARRY OUT

$20.00

BTL Scarpetta, Cab Franc CARRY OUT

$20.00

BTL Anne Amie, Pinot Blanc

$35.00

BTL Giesen, Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

New Zealand 2020

BTL Lagaria, Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Italy 2020

BTL Lucien Albrecht Pinot Blanc

$35.00

BTL Mer Soleil, Chardonnay

$40.00

Napa Valley, California 2019

BTL Paul Thomas Sancerre

$45.00

BTL Rombauer, Chardonnay

$65.00

Carneros, California 2020

BTL Sea Sun, Chardonnay

$38.00

Fairfield, California 2018

BTL Zeppelin, Riesling

$34.00

Germany 2020

BTL Willamette, Pinot Gris

$25.00

BTL Emmolo, Sparkling

$40.00

BTL Lucien Albrecht Brut

$38.00Out of stock

Anderson Valley, California

BTL Pizzolato Rose Split

$10.00

BTL Scarpetta, Prosecco

$36.00

Italy

BTL Schramsburg Brut

$60.00

France

BTL Summer Water Rose

$35.00

BTL Willamette, Rose

$42.00

BTL Quady North, Rose

$35.00

Cocktails

B-Daw's Manhatten

$12.00

Woodford, vermouth, bitters, amarena cherry

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Bailey's, Kahlua, espresso

Italian 75

$12.00

Tanqueray, basil simple syrup, prosecco

Paloma

$12.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Spicy Hibiscus

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Scarpetta Spritz

$8.00

Beer

Bravazzi, Blood Orange

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

World's favorite light beer! 4.2%

Downeast Cider

$5.00

Semi-dry Cider 6%

Fat Heads Head Hunter

$6.00

West Coast Style IPA 7.5%

FH Bumble Berry

$5.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder

$5.00

Cleveland Classic! Lager 5.8%

Great Lakes Octoberfest

$6.00

Immigrant Son, Pilsner

$5.00

ISB GOURDIAN

$6.00

Jackie O's Who Cooks For You

$6.00

Hazy IPA 6%

Run Wild IPA NA

$5.00

Non-alcholic

Stroh's

$4.00

Pure Classic 4.5%

Aeonian Oktovrios Marzen

$7.00

Old Zahm Oktoberfest

$6.00

NA Bar Beverages

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Italian Soda

$5.00