Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Chaumont (Beverly Hills) 143 S Beverly drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Chaumont Bakery prides itself in its outstanding quality for baked goods and french style boulangerie selection in the heart of Beverly Hills, California.
Location
143 S Beverly drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Beverly Hills
Porta Via Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills
4.0 • 1,058
424 N Canon Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurant