Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Chaumont (Beverly Hills) 143 S Beverly drive

review star

No reviews yet

143 S Beverly drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken bowl
Croissant
Chocolate croissant

Pastries

Croissant

Croissant

$4.50

Croissant

Chocolate croissant

Chocolate croissant

$5.00

Chocolate croissant

Almond croissant

Almond croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Almond croissant

Chocolate almond croissant

Chocolate almond croissant

$6.25Out of stock

Chocolate almond croissant

Almond chocolate banana croissant

Almond chocolate banana croissant

$6.50Out of stock

Almond chocolate banana croissant

Pain Suisse

Pain Suisse

$6.25Out of stock

Pain Suisse

Cinnamon twist

$6.00

Cinnamon twist

Raisin roll

$5.50

Raisin roll

Turkey&Cheese croissant

$6.50

Turkey&Cheese croissant

Flourless almond cake

Flourless almond cake

$6.00

Flourless almond cake

Flourless chocolate cake

Flourless chocolate cake

$6.00

Flourless chocolate cake

Apricot tart

$6.00

Apricot tart

Pear tart

$6.00Out of stock

Pear tart

Raspberry roll

$6.00

Raspberry roll

Blueberry danish

$6.00Out of stock

Blueberry danish

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$6.50

Mozarella W Sun Dried Tomatoes

$6.50Out of stock

Feta And Olives

$7.00

Guava Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Bread

Country loaf (small)

Country loaf (small)

$7.00Out of stock
Country loaf (large)

Country loaf (large)

$11.00Out of stock

Barista corner

Americano

Americano

$4.00
Cafe au lait

Cafe au lait

$4.25
Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.75
Chocolate

Chocolate

$5.25
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.25
Latte

Latte

$4.75
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75
Matcha latte

Matcha latte

$5.75
Mocha

Mocha

$5.50

Cup Of Cold Milk

$5.00

Dirty Chai

$6.50

Cortado

$4.50

Flat White

$4.75

Savory Croissants

Egg & cheese

Egg & cheese

$15.00

croissant, cheddar cheese, soft scrambled eggs, arugula

Smoked salmon and poached eggs

Smoked salmon and poached eggs

$19.00

croissant, baby spinach, avocado smash side

Breakfast croissant

Breakfast croissant

$17.50

croissant, 2 eggs sunny side up, provolone, beef bacon, arugula, mayo, mustard

Lobster croissant

$27.00Out of stock

Lemon Mayo, lime, cilantro

Egg dishes

Vegetarian Moroccan Breakfast

$19.50

Two runny eggs, feta, tomato sauce, garlic, chili flakes, sautéed kale, cilantro

Egg any style

$12.00

Eggs any style

Breakfast Entree

Avocado smash tartine

Avocado smash tartine

$14.00

smashed avocado, beef bacon crumbs, cherry tomatoes, lemon, olive oil

French Toast

French Toast

$14.50

with Tahitian vanilla custard, orange blossom marmalade, strawberries, micro mint, maple syrup

Granola

$15.00

greek yogurt, granola, strawberries, strawberry jam, raspberries, pear poached in orange blossom

Oatmeal

$9.75

Oats with spices (cinnamon, all spice, nutmeg) with banana, apple sauce, mint, maple syrup

Pancakes

Pancakes

$13.50

Buttermilk mini pancakes,pear puree, vanilla cream, maple syrup

Zaatar Quesadilla

$13.50

provolone, zaatar, side olives, tomatoes & mint

Lunch Entree

Chicken bowl

Chicken bowl

$19.00

Jade rice, avocado mango salsa, kale, mini heirloom tomatoes, cilantro, ginger soy sauce

Salmon bowl

Salmon bowl

$21.00

Jade rice, avocado mango salsa, kale, mini heirloom tomatoes, cilantro, ginger soy sauce

Salads

Zaatar chicken schnitzel salad

Zaatar chicken schnitzel salad

$19.00

Breaded chicken breast, baby lettuce, cherry tomatoes, lemon, olive oil, sea salt, parsley.

Greek chopped salad

$14.75

Baby romaine, feta, cucumber, kalamata olives, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, honey balsamic & balsamic glaze

Quinoa Citrus

$15.75

white quinoa, cucumber, avocado, mini heirloom tomatoes, cilantro, oranges, sweet chili lime dressing 15.75

Drinks

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.75Out of stock
Evian

Evian

$3.00
Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00
Fresh squeezed OJ

Fresh squeezed OJ

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh squeezed orange juice (16oz)

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00
Perrier

Perrier

$3.00

Blood OJ

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

Beef Bacon

$6.50

Royal smoked salmon

$12.00

Merguez

$6.50

Avocado

$3.50

Cheese

$3.50

Bonne Maman

$1.25

Two Eggs

$6.00

Bread Butter And Jam

$4.50

One Egg

$3.00

Slice Of Bread

$1.25
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Chaumont Bakery prides itself in its outstanding quality for baked goods and french style boulangerie selection in the heart of Beverly Hills, California.

143 S Beverly drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Chaumont (Beverly Hills) image
Chaumont (Beverly Hills) image

