Chayse the Flavas 510 East 94th Street
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our restaurant proudly serves up the best of both worlds, blending the bold flavors of the Caribbean with the vibrant energy of Brooklyn streets. Home of the Slap Weh Curry Goat, we've got mouthwatering dishes that pay homage to our roots. Chayse the Flavas is a takeout and delivery restaurant so that you can get a taste of home in your own home. Come Chayse These Flavas!
510 East 94th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11212
