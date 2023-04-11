  • Home
A map showing the location of Che Empanadas Food Truck 9420 Forum Dr #111View gallery

Che Empanadas Food Truck 9420 Forum Dr #111

9420 Forum Dr #111

raleigh, NC 27615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Specials

Al Pastor Empanada

$4.25

Pineapple-marinated pork

Empachori Empanada

$4.25

Argentinian chorizo, mozzarella,and our house-made chimichurri

Pancetta y Ciruela (Pancetta & Prune) Empanada

$4.25

Sandwich De Milanesa

$14.00

Locro

$14.99

Meat

Carne (Beef) Empanada

$3.75

Ground beef, onion, hard-boiled egg, olives, red bell pepper, spices

Carne Dulce (Sweet Beef) Empanada

$3.75

Al Limon Empanada

$3.75

Lemon-marinated beef w/onion

Pollo (Chicken) Empanada

$3.75

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$3.75

Brisket Empanada

$5.00

Puerco (Pork) Empanada

$4.25

Empachori Empanada

$4.25

Argentinian chorizo, mozzarella,and our house-made chimichurri

Shrimp Empanada

$4.25

Vegan Sausage & Cheese

Sausage, egg, & cheese Empanada

$3.75

Bacon, egg, & cheese Empanada

$3.75

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$3.75

Potato Knish

$3.50

Mashed potato and onion. A must-try traditional treat!

Potato, Egg & Cheese

$3.75

Vegan Sausage & Cheese

$3.80

Sides

Small Chimichurri sauce

$1.00

Habanero Sauce

$0.75

Chimichurri sauce

$2.00

Salad of the day

$4.50

Habanero Sauce 4 oz

$8.00

Chimichurri sauce 8 oz

$13.99

Vegetarian

Dino Cheese Empanada

$3.50

Humita (Corn) Empanada

$3.50

Caprese Empanada

$3.50

Espinaca (Spinach) Empanada

$3.50

Fugazzeta (Onion & Cheese) Empanada

$3.50

Vegan

Vegan Beef Empanada

$4.75

Vegan Sweet Beef

$4.25

Quinoa & Sun-dried Tomatoes Empanada

$3.50

Lenteja y Batata (Lentil & Sweet Potato) Empanada

$3.50

Col Rizada y Hongos (Kale & Mushrooms) Empanada

$3.50

Potato Knish

$3.50

Mashed potato and onion. A must-try traditional treat!

Pumpkin

$3.75

Vegan Sausage & Cheese

$3.80

Dessert

Pastafrola de Membrillo (Quince tart)

$6.00

Alfajor

$3.00

Alfajor de Chocolate

$3.75

Alfajor Cordobes

$4.00

Mini Pastellito

$2.75

Cubana

$3.50

Chocotorta

$7.00

Torta Ricotta

$8.00

Alfajor De Coco G.F

$3.25

Budin De Coco

$6.00

Frozen Empanadas

2 frozen Al Pastor Empanadas

$8.50

2 frozen Dino Cheese Empanadas

$7.00

2 frozen Lenteja y Batata Empanadas

$7.00

2 frozen knish Empanadas

$7.00

2 frozen Humita Empanadas

$7.00

2 frozen Fugazzeta Empanadas

$7.00

2 frozen Espinaca Empanadas

$7.00

2 frozen Col Rizada y Hongos Empanadas

$7.00

2 frozen Caprese Empanadas

$7.00

2 frozen Pork Empanadas

$8.50

2 frozen Pancetta y Ciruela Empanadas

$8.50

2 frozen Pollo (chicken) Empanadas

$7.50

2 frozen Ham & Cheese Empanadas

$7.50

2 frozen Empachori Empanadas

$8.50

2 frozen Carne Dulce Empanadas

$7.50

2 frozen Carne Empanadas

$7.50

2 frozen Breakfast Sausage Empanadas

$7.50

2 frozen Breakfast Bacon Empanadas

$7.50

2 frozen Al Limon Empanadas

$7.50

2 frozen Vegan Beef Empanadas

$9.50

2 frozen Cubanas Empanadas

$7.00

2 frozen Mini Pastelitos Empanadas

$5.50

2 frozen Vegan Sweet Beef Empanadas

$9.50

2 Frozen Brisket

$10.00

2 Potato, Egg & Chesse

$7.50

2 Frozen Shrimp

$8.50

2 Frozen Quinoa, Sun Dried Tomato, Spinach And Almond

$7.00

Beverages

Topo Chico, or comparable bottled seltzer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Fanta Strawberry

$3.50

Jarritos soda

$3.10

We have several varieties of Jarritos available. Please call to ask which are currently available, or make your selection(s) upon pickup. Thank you.

Topo Chico, or comparable bottled seltzer

$3.00

Cold-Brewed Yerba Mate

$4.00

Boylan Soda

$3.00

We have several varieties of Boylan regular and diet sodas, including sparkling lemonade, cream soda, black cherry soda, cola, etc. Please call for availability, then just specify which you'd like in the memo/modification field, or make your selection upon pickup at the store. Thank you.

Cheerwine

$3.00

Cheerwine Zero

$3.00

Joes Classic Lemonade

$3.00

Joes Peach Tea

$3.00

Joes Sweet Tea

$3.00

Joes Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Joes Pineapple Lemonade

$3.00

Cock 'N Bull Ginger Beer

$3.50

Reed's Zero Sugar Craft Ginger Beer

$3.50

Boxed Water

$1.50

Slingshot 12 oz Nitro Flash Brew

$3.90

Slingshot 12 oz Cold Brew

$3.90

Kombucha

$5.25

Orange Juice

$4.25

Juice Mounsier

$2.50

Mate Cocido

$2.99

Gluten Free

GF Espinaca (Spinach) Empanada

$5.00

GF Beef Empanada

$5.00

GF Ham and Cheese Empanada

$5.00

GF Chicken Empanada

$5.00

GF Cubana

$5.00

GF Brisket

$5.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Chipa

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9420 Forum Dr #111, raleigh, NC 27615

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

