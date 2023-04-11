Che Empanadas Food Truck 9420 Forum Dr #111
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9420 Forum Dr #111, raleigh, NC 27615
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Happy + Hale - Six Forks Station
No Reviews
8711 Six Forks Rd. Suite 102 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Harvest Oaks
No Reviews
8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
Pho Sure Restaurant - Celebration Shopping Center - 7451 Six Forks Rd - Raleigh, North Carolina
4.2 • 289
7451 Six Forks Road Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in raleigh
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
More near raleigh