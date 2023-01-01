Restaurant header imageView gallery

Che Li Flushing 133-42 39th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

133-42 39th Avenue

Queens, NY 11354

凉菜 Appetizers

竹林花雕醉鸡 Wine-soaked chicken

竹林花雕醉鸡 Wine-soaked chicken

$16.00
白斩鸡 Sliced Chilled Chicken

白斩鸡 Sliced Chilled Chicken

$15.00
浙里桂花熏鱼 Che-Li Smoked Fish

浙里桂花熏鱼 Che-Li Smoked Fish

$15.00
糖醋小排 Sweet & Sour Short Pork Ribs

糖醋小排 Sweet & Sour Short Pork Ribs

$14.00
杭州酱鸭 Hangzhou Braised Half Duck

杭州酱鸭 Hangzhou Braised Half Duck

$20.00
四喜烤麸 Sixi Wheat Gluten

四喜烤麸 Sixi Wheat Gluten

$12.00
麻味腰片 Spicy Sliced Pork Kidney

麻味腰片 Spicy Sliced Pork Kidney

$12.00
秋菊花雕醉蟹 Wine-Soaked Atlantic Blue Crab

秋菊花雕醉蟹 Wine-Soaked Atlantic Blue Crab

$14.00
桂花山药 Chinese Yam w. Sweet Osmanthus

桂花山药 Chinese Yam w. Sweet Osmanthus

$10.00
鲜椒螺片海蜇丝 Sea Snail & Jellyfish w. Fresh Pepper

鲜椒螺片海蜇丝 Sea Snail & Jellyfish w. Fresh Pepper

$17.00

- crispy intestines w. chimichurri or green sauce

灵隐素烧鹅 Tofu Skin Rolls with Mixed Vegetables

$16.00
椒麻小贝壳 Spicy Cockles w. Chef Special Sauce

椒麻小贝壳 Spicy Cockles w. Chef Special Sauce

$16.00

印象江南 Jiang Nan Reminisce

浙里红烧肉 Braised pork belly

浙里红烧肉 Braised pork belly

$26.00

- w.quail egg in chef special sauce

江南脆鳝 Crispy eel

江南脆鳝 Crispy eel

$30.00

- in sweet and sour sauce

西湖醋鱼 West lake fish

西湖醋鱼 West lake fish

$35.00

- w. chef special vinegar sauce

龙井虾仁 Longjing shrimp

龙井虾仁 Longjing shrimp

$26.00
花雕酒酿蒸黄鱼 Steamed yellow croaker

花雕酒酿蒸黄鱼 Steamed yellow croaker

$32.00

- w. special wine sauce

响油鳝丝 Garlic oil boiled eel

响油鳝丝 Garlic oil boiled eel

$32.00
黄鱼蒸肉饼 Steamed yellow croaker w. pork meat pie

黄鱼蒸肉饼 Steamed yellow croaker w. pork meat pie

$25.00
扬州狮子头 Yangzhou meat ball

扬州狮子头 Yangzhou meat ball

$14.00
香煎带鱼 Fried ribbonfish

香煎带鱼 Fried ribbonfish

$19.00
乾隆鱼头 Qianlong's favorite fish head

乾隆鱼头 Qianlong's favorite fish head

$33.00
香葱油爆虾 Fried prawns w. scallion

香葱油爆虾 Fried prawns w. scallion

$24.00

栗子牛筋煲 Braised Beef Tendon w. Chestnuts

$26.00
铁锅肥肠鸡 Pork intestines & chicken in casserole

铁锅肥肠鸡 Pork intestines & chicken in casserole

$25.00
酒香珍珠带鱼 Braised ribbon fish w. sticky rice ball

酒香珍珠带鱼 Braised ribbon fish w. sticky rice ball

$23.00

古法雪菜黄鱼汤 Traditional Yellow Croaker Soup

$32.00
本帮毛血旺 Shanghai style mao xue wang

本帮毛血旺 Shanghai style mao xue wang

$29.00

本帮栗子鸡 Shanghai Style Chicken w. Chestnuts

$24.00
锅仔羊肉 Pot braised lamb stew

锅仔羊肉 Pot braised lamb stew

$29.00
酸菜牛肉 Stir fried beef w. pickled mustard greens

酸菜牛肉 Stir fried beef w. pickled mustard greens

$28.00
蛋羹蟹粉蒸大蟹 Steamed dungeness crab w. steamed egg

蛋羹蟹粉蒸大蟹 Steamed dungeness crab w. steamed egg

$65.00Out of stock

品味浙里 Taste of CheLi

乾隆吃鳝丝 Qianlong's favorite eel

乾隆吃鳝丝 Qianlong's favorite eel

$29.00

臭鳜鱼 Stinky Fish

$33.00
一口豆腐 Fried tofu bites

一口豆腐 Fried tofu bites

$15.00
铁锅上牛蛙 Frog legs

铁锅上牛蛙 Frog legs

$32.00

-w. hot and sweet special sauce

浙里蒜香龙虾 Garlic lobster

浙里蒜香龙虾 Garlic lobster

$36.00

--w. garlic and butter sauce

金汤黄鳝猪肚 Eel, Pork Stomach & Veg. in Golden Soup

$28.00
黑椒牛肋骨Grilled beef ribs

黑椒牛肋骨Grilled beef ribs

$28.00

-w. black pepper sauce

蒜蓉粉丝开背虾 Steamed prawns

蒜蓉粉丝开背虾 Steamed prawns

$26.00

-- w. glass noodles and garlic

九香兔肉 Mixed flavor cony meat

九香兔肉 Mixed flavor cony meat

$26.00
橙香蟹粉蒸蛋 Orange steamed egg

橙香蟹粉蒸蛋 Orange steamed egg

$26.00

- w. orange-flavored minced crab

海胆豆腐 Sea urchin egg tofu stew

海胆豆腐 Sea urchin egg tofu stew

$31.00
咸蛋黄南瓜 Fried sliced pumpkin w. duck egg yolk

咸蛋黄南瓜 Fried sliced pumpkin w. duck egg yolk

$17.00
浙里也有酸菜鱼 House special fish stew

浙里也有酸菜鱼 House special fish stew

$30.00

-- w. pickled cabbage and chili

湘西炒牛肉 Hunan style stir fried sliced beef

湘西炒牛肉 Hunan style stir fried sliced beef

$25.00

花蛤烧茄子 Braised Eggplant w. Clam

$20.00
蟹粉豆腐 Minced crab meat tofu stew

蟹粉豆腐 Minced crab meat tofu stew

$20.00

麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu

$15.00

糖醋里脊 Sweet and Sour Pork Tenderloin

$20.00
香辣龙虾 Stir fried spicy lobster

香辣龙虾 Stir fried spicy lobster

$36.00

浙里松鼠鱼 Che-Li Squirrel Fish

$38.00Out of stock

宫保鸡丁 Kung Pao Chicken

$17.00

小椒牛肉丝 Shredded Beef with Ginger & Bell Peppers

$26.00
沸腾牛蛙 Spicy frog

沸腾牛蛙 Spicy frog

$32.00

- w. hot chili broth

蔬菜 Vegetables

玉带丝瓜 Stir Fired Loofah w. Garlic

$19.00

干煸四季豆 Stir Fried String Beans

$15.00
清炒空心菜 Stir Fired Water Spinach

清炒空心菜 Stir Fired Water Spinach

$15.00
酒香豆苗 Snow Pea Shoots w. Chinese Liquor Sauce

酒香豆苗 Snow Pea Shoots w. Chinese Liquor Sauce

$19.00
荷塘小炒 Moonlight

荷塘小炒 Moonlight

$15.00

- Stir fried lotus root, carrot, snow beans, asparagus & wood ear mushroom

鱼香茄子 Braised Eggplant w. Garlic & Chill

$14.00

小炒秋葵山药 Stir Fried Okra and Yam

$18.00Out of stock

养生汤品 Soup

西湖牛肉羹 West Lake Minced Beef Soup w. Watershield

西湖牛肉羹 West Lake Minced Beef Soup w. Watershield

$18.00
羊肚菌老鸡汤 Stewed chicken and morel mushroom soup

羊肚菌老鸡汤 Stewed chicken and morel mushroom soup

$25.00
养身野生菌汤 Herbal Mixed Mushrooms Soup

养身野生菌汤 Herbal Mixed Mushrooms Soup

$19.00
腌笃鲜 Bamboo Shoot Soup w. Fresh & Salted Pork

腌笃鲜 Bamboo Shoot Soup w. Fresh & Salted Pork

$23.00

主食 Rice & Noodles

牛肝菌焖饭 Braised rice

牛肝菌焖饭 Braised rice

$24.00

-- w. boletus mushroom and green pepper

松仁金丝炒饭 Golden seafood and ham fried rice w. pine nuts

松仁金丝炒饭 Golden seafood and ham fried rice w. pine nuts

$18.00
海胆茶香泡饭 Puer tea soaked rice w. sea urchin

海胆茶香泡饭 Puer tea soaked rice w. sea urchin

$18.00
荠菜肉丝炒年糕 Fried rice cakes w. shredded pork & geechoi

荠菜肉丝炒年糕 Fried rice cakes w. shredded pork & geechoi

$16.00
上海炒面 Shanghai style fried noodle

上海炒面 Shanghai style fried noodle

$16.00

黄金蟹粉拌面 Crab Meat Sauce Noodle

$25.00
白米饭 White rice

白米饭 White rice

$1.50

手工点心 Homemade Dim Sum

鲜肉小笼 (6) Xiao long bao (6 pieces)

鲜肉小笼 (6) Xiao long bao (6 pieces)

$9.00
蟹粉小笼 (6) Crab meat w. xiao long bao (6 pieces)

蟹粉小笼 (6) Crab meat w. xiao long bao (6 pieces)

$11.00
古法米酿馒头 Song dynasty steam bun

古法米酿馒头 Song dynasty steam bun

$6.00
红糖麻糍 Fried sticky rice pancake

红糖麻糍 Fried sticky rice pancake

$12.00

-- w. peanuts and brown sugar

桂花拉糕 Sweet osmanthus rice cake (3 pieces)

桂花拉糕 Sweet osmanthus rice cake (3 pieces)

$8.00
桂花米酿发糕 Osmanthus Steamed Sponge Cake

桂花米酿发糕 Osmanthus Steamed Sponge Cake

$9.00

墨色流沙酥 Chinese Crispy Lava

$12.00

抹茶奶沙糯米糕 Green Tea Milky Rice Cake

$18.00

心太软 Steamed Sticky Rice in Red Dates

$14.00

甜品 Dessert

- w. sticky rice balls
浙里美龄粥 Meiling Congee

浙里美龄粥 Meiling Congee

$12.00
西湖藕粉圆子 Sweet lotus root starch

西湖藕粉圆子 Sweet lotus root starch

$8.00

- w. sticky rice balls

江南酥酪 Sweet Steamed Milk Pudding

$8.00
红枣银耳桃胶 Triple Sweet

红枣银耳桃胶 Triple Sweet

$8.00

-- red dates, white fungus and peach resin stew

核桃露 Walnut Milk

核桃露 Walnut Milk

$8.00

单点附带订单

加饼皮额外包装

$4.00

酱油

辣椒油

黄瓜丝

葱丝

食盐

生日面

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

133-42 39th Avenue, Queens, NY 11354

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

