Che Li Manhattan 19 St Marks Pl

19 St Marks Pl

New York, NY 10003

凉菜 Appetizers

白斩鸡 Sliced chilled chicken

白斩鸡 Sliced chilled chicken

$17.00
糖醋小排 Sweet n sour short pork ribs

糖醋小排 Sweet n sour short pork ribs

$14.00Out of stock
杭州酱鸭 Seasoned half duck

杭州酱鸭 Seasoned half duck

$21.00Out of stock
四喜烤麸 Sixi wheat gluten

四喜烤麸 Sixi wheat gluten

$14.00Out of stock
麻味腰片 Spicy sliced pork kidney

麻味腰片 Spicy sliced pork kidney

$14.00
夏 荷塘品素 House special mixed vegetable

夏 荷塘品素 House special mixed vegetable

$11.00
翡翠花肠 Piece of jade

翡翠花肠 Piece of jade

$15.00Out of stock

- crispy intestines w. chimichurri or green sauce

椒麻小贝壳 Spicy cockles w. chef special sauce

椒麻小贝壳 Spicy cockles w. chef special sauce

$18.00
秋菊花雕醉蟹 Wine-soaked atlantic blue crab

秋菊花雕醉蟹 Wine-soaked atlantic blue crab

$14.00
桂花山药 Chinese yam w. sweet osmanthus

桂花山药 Chinese yam w. sweet osmanthus

$11.00

印象江南 Jiang Nan Reminisce

浙里红烧肉 Braised pork belly

浙里红烧肉 Braised pork belly

$26.00

- w.quail egg in chef special sauce

香葱油爆虾 Fried prawns w. scallion

香葱油爆虾 Fried prawns w. scallion

$25.00

宫保鸡丁 Kungpao chicken

$18.00
乾隆鱼头 Qianlong's favorite fish head

乾隆鱼头 Qianlong's favorite fish head

$34.00
铁锅肥肠鸡 Pork intestines & chicken in casserole

铁锅肥肠鸡 Pork intestines & chicken in casserole

$26.00
酒香珍珠带鱼 Braised ribbon fish w. sticky rice ball

酒香珍珠带鱼 Braised ribbon fish w. sticky rice ball

$24.00
酸菜牛肉 Stir fried beef w. pickled mustard greens

酸菜牛肉 Stir fried beef w. pickled mustard greens

$29.00
本帮毛血旺 Shanghai style mao xue wang

本帮毛血旺 Shanghai style mao xue wang

$30.00

品味浙里 Taste of CheLi

蟹粉豆腐 Minced crab meat tofu stew

蟹粉豆腐 Minced crab meat tofu stew

$19.00
铁锅上牛蛙 Frog legs

铁锅上牛蛙 Frog legs

$31.00

-w. hot and sweet special sauce

浙里蒜香龙虾 Garlic lobster

浙里蒜香龙虾 Garlic lobster

$39.00

--w. garlic and butter sauce

糖醋里脊 Fried pork tenderloin

$21.00

-- jellyfish, turkey gizzards

麻婆豆腐 Mapo tofu

$16.00
黑椒牛肋骨Grilled beef ribs

黑椒牛肋骨Grilled beef ribs

$33.00

-w. black pepper sauce

蟹粉桃胶 Peach resin stew w. minced crab meat

蟹粉桃胶 Peach resin stew w. minced crab meat

$26.00
香辣龙虾 Stir fried spicy lobster

香辣龙虾 Stir fried spicy lobster

$36.00
沸腾牛蛙 Spicy frog

沸腾牛蛙 Spicy frog

$31.00

- w. hot chili broth

九香兔肉 Mixed flavor cony meat

九香兔肉 Mixed flavor cony meat

$27.00
海胆豆腐 Sea urchin egg tofu stew

海胆豆腐 Sea urchin egg tofu stew

$32.00
浙里也有酸菜鱼 House special fish stew

浙里也有酸菜鱼 House special fish stew

$29.00

-- w. pickled cabbage and chili

湘西炒牛肉 Hunan style stir fried sliced beef

湘西炒牛肉 Hunan style stir fried sliced beef

$29.00
酸豆角鸡杂 Stir fried chicken gizzards

酸豆角鸡杂 Stir fried chicken gizzards

$24.00

- w. pickled string beans

蔬菜 Vegetables

玉带丝瓜 Stir fired loofah w. garlic

$21.00

干煸四季豆 Stir fried string bean

$16.00
清炒空心菜 Stir fired water spinach

清炒空心菜 Stir fired water spinach

$16.00
酒香豆苗 Snow pea shoots w. Chinese liquor sauce

酒香豆苗 Snow pea shoots w. Chinese liquor sauce

$20.00
荷塘小炒 Moonlight

荷塘小炒 Moonlight

$17.00

- Stir fried lotus root, carrot, snow beans, asparagus & wood ear mushroom

鱼香茄子 Eggpant in garlic sauce

$16.00

养生汤品 Soup

西湖牛肉羹 West lake minced beef soup w. watershield

西湖牛肉羹 West lake minced beef soup w. watershield

$18.00

手工点心 Homemade Dim sum

鲜肉小笼 (4) Xiao long bao (4 pieces)

鲜肉小笼 (4) Xiao long bao (4 pieces)

$8.00
蟹粉小笼 (4) Crab meat xiao long bao (4 pieces)

蟹粉小笼 (4) Crab meat xiao long bao (4 pieces)

$10.00
黑松露小笼 (4) Black truffle xiao long bao (4 pieces)

黑松露小笼 (4) Black truffle xiao long bao (4 pieces)

$11.00
古道水乡品三酥 Triple crisp

古道水乡品三酥 Triple crisp

$16.00
湖畔月色点三糯 Triple soft

湖畔月色点三糯 Triple soft

$11.00
古法米酿馒头 Song dynasty steam bun

古法米酿馒头 Song dynasty steam bun

$8.00
红糖麻糍 Fried sticky rice pancake

红糖麻糍 Fried sticky rice pancake

$11.00

-- w. peanuts and brown sugar

桂花拉糕 Sweet osmanthus rice cake (3 pieces)

桂花拉糕 Sweet osmanthus rice cake (3 pieces)

$10.00
心太软 Steamed sticky rice in red dates

心太软 Steamed sticky rice in red dates

$16.00

主食 Rice & Noodles

松仁金丝炒饭 Golden seafood and ham fried rice w. pine nuts

松仁金丝炒饭 Golden seafood and ham fried rice w. pine nuts

$19.00
酱油炒饭 Egg fried rice w. soy sauce

酱油炒饭 Egg fried rice w. soy sauce

$14.00
荠菜肉丝炒年糕 Fried rice cakes w. shredded pork & geechoi

荠菜肉丝炒年糕 Fried rice cakes w. shredded pork & geechoi

$17.00
油煎馄饨 Pan fried wonton

油煎馄饨 Pan fried wonton

$8.00
上海炒面 Shanghai style fried noodle

上海炒面 Shanghai style fried noodle

$17.00
白米饭 White rice

白米饭 White rice

$2.00

甜品 Dessert

- w. sticky rice balls
核桃露 Walnut milk

核桃露 Walnut milk

$9.00
浙里美龄粥 Meiling congee

浙里美龄粥 Meiling congee

$12.00
西湖藕粉圆子 Sweet lotus root starch

西湖藕粉圆子 Sweet lotus root starch

$8.00

- w. sticky rice balls

红枣银耳桃胶 Triple Sweet

红枣银耳桃胶 Triple Sweet

$10.00

-- red dates, white fungus and peach resin stew

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

