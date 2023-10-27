- Home
Che Sara 6585 Simons Rd
No reviews yet
6585 Simons Rd
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
WEEK 1 menu
Pasta
Ground beef meat, tomato sauce, organic ancient grain Italian pasta
Vegan recipe. Organic Ancient Grain Italian Fusilli Pasta, Organic Italian wild fennel pesto
Panini's
Soups
Risottos
Seafood
Salad
Topings Menu
WEEK 2 menu
Pasta
Vegan recipe Organic Italian Ancient Grain Penne , Organic Mediteranean Tomato Sauce
Organic Italian Ancient Grain Spaghetti Pasta with Carbonara Sauce
Organic Ancient Grain Lasagna Pasta , Beef Ragu, Tomato Sauce
Panini's
Soups
Gluten free
Special
Salad
Topings Menu
WEEK 3 menu
Pasta
Panini's
Soups
Gluten free
Salad
Breakfast Menu
Sandwiches
Breakfast
overnight oats, soy milk,
overnight oats, forest fruits
overnight oats, chocolate, greek yogurt
overnight oats, eshot of espresso coffee, local honey
butter croissant
vegan croissant
butter croissant with egg
shakes
smoothies
Breakfast Toppings
Bakery
Bakery Menu
Bakery
butter croissant
vegan croissant
butter croissant with egg
organic muffin with chocolate chips/forest fruits/banana&walnuts
Brunch Buffet Menu
Brunch Buffet
Valentines Day Menu
Valentine's Day Menu 1
Valentine's Day Menu 2
Foccacia bread with Gruyere Cheese and Walnuts
Breaded Chcken served on a bed of tomato sauce, topped with Mozarella cheese
Italian traditional cake w. mascarpone cheese, eggs and esspresso
Winter Holidays Menu
Winter Holidays Menu 1
Winter Holidays Menu 2
Foccacia bread with Gruyere Cheese and Walnuts
Breaded Chcken served on a bed of tomato sauce, topped with Mozarella cheese
Italian traditional cake w. mascarpone cheese, eggs and esspresso
Easter Menu
Easter Menu 1
Easter Menu 2
Foccacia bread with Gruyere Cheese and Walnuts
Breaded Chcken served on a bed of tomato sauce, topped with Mozarella cheese
Italian traditional cake w. mascarpone cheese, eggs and esspresso
Special Occasion Menu
Special Occasion Menu 1
Special Occasion Menu 2
Foccacia bread with Gruyere Cheese and Walnuts
Breaded Chcken served on a bed of tomato sauce, topped with Mozarella cheese
Italian traditional cake w. mascarpone cheese, eggs and esspresso
Beverages
NA Beverages
Liquor
Cocktails
Beer
Wine
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
6585 Simons Rd, Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Photos coming soon!