Cheap Charlies West LLC 1313 51st Ave N

Burritos

Traditional burrito consisting our 12" flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, Mexican rice, your choice of meat, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream. Our Cali Burrito is our most popular burrito consisting our signature style with a 12" flour tortilla filled with refried beans, Mexican rice, cheese, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, seasoned fries, carne asada, shrimp, & avocado. Making it XL using a 14" tortilla