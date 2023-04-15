Main picView gallery

Cheap Charlies West LLC

1313 51st Ave N

Nashville, TN 37209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tacos

Our Famous Traditional Street Tacos consisting our 4" gluten free double soft shell corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, onion, cilantro. Large Tacos are exactly the same but with a 6" gluten free double soft shell corn tortillas.

Asada Taco

$1.99

Famous Diced carne asada (grilled steak) tacos topped with onions and cilantro with a side of grilled onions and lime 4inch double corn tortilla soft shell

Chicken Taco

$1.99

Grilled chicken breast taco topped with onion and cilantro with a side of grilled onions and lime 4inch double corn tortilla soft shell

Pastor Taco

$1.99

Marinated Pork topped with onion and cilantro with a side of grilled onions and lime 4inch double corn tortilla soft shell

Carnitas Taco

$1.99

Pulled Pork topped with onion and cilantro with a side of grilled onions and lime 4inch corn tortilla soft shell

Barbacoa Taco

$1.99

Traditional beef slowly roasted in many spices. 4inch double corn tortilla soft shell

Chorizo Taco

$1.99

Ground Pork marinated with many spices. 4inch double corn tortilla soft shell

Veggie Taco

$1.99

Meatless Taco topped with rice, beans, sautéed peppers, onion, and cilantro. 4inch double corn soft shell tortilla

Shrimp Taco

$2.49

Grilled Shrimp topped with onion and cilantro with a side of lime. 4 inch corn tortilla soft shell

Fish Taco

$2.49

Grilled tilapia fish topped with onion and cilantro with a side of lime. 4 inch corn tortilla soft shell

Burritos

Traditional burrito consisting our 12" flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, Mexican rice, your choice of meat, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream. Our Cali Burrito is our most popular burrito consisting our signature style with a 12" flour tortilla filled with refried beans, Mexican rice, cheese, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, seasoned fries, carne asada, shrimp, & avocado. Making it XL using a 14" tortilla

Cali Burrito

$12.09

Our signature burrito that contains steak and shrimp and French fries inside the burrito. The burrito contains cheese, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado.

Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito

$5.99

Bean Burrito

$2.69

Asada burrito

$8.19

Our traditional burrito that contains carne asada, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream inside a 12" flour tortilla.

Chicken Burrito

$8.19

Our traditional burrito that contains Grilled Chicken, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream inside a 12" flour tortilla.

Pastor Burrito

$8.19

Our traditional burrito that contains Marinated Pork, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream inside a 12" flour tortilla.

Carnitas Burrito

$8.19

Our traditional burrito that contains Pulled Pork, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream inside a 12" flour tortilla.

Barbacoa Burrito

$8.19

Our traditional burrito that contains Barbacoa meat, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream inside a 12" flour tortilla.

Chorizo Burrito

$8.19

Our traditional burrito that contains Ground Pork, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream inside a 12" flour tortilla.

Shrimp Burrito

$9.19

Our traditional burrito that contains Grilled Shrimp, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream inside a 12" flour tortilla.

Fish Burrito

$9.19

Our traditional burrito that contains Grilled Fish Tilapia, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream inside a 12" flour tortilla.

Veggie Burrito

$8.19

Our traditional burrito that contains Sautéed Peppers and Onions, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream inside a 12" flour tortilla.

XL Cali

$15.59

XL Asada Burrito

$11.59

XL Chicken Burrito

$11.59

XL Pastor Burrito

$11.59

XL Carnitas Burrito

$11.59

XL Barbacoa Burrito

$11.59

XL Chorizo Burrito

$11.59

XL Shrimp Burrito

$12.59

XL Fish Burrito

$12.59

XL Veggie Burrito

$11.59

Quesadillas

Traditional Quesadilla dish consisting our 10" flour tortilla filled with our pasteurized double blend cheese along with your choice of meat, onions, & cilantro

Asada Quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

Pastor Quesadilla

$5.99

Carnitas Quesadilla

$5.99

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$5.99

Chorizo Quesadilla

$5.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$6.49

Fish Quesadilla

$6.49

Veggie Quesadilla

$5.99

Mulitas

A traditional dish consisting our 4" corn tortilla on one end filled with your choice of meat, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce and then topped with another tortilla at the other end.

Asada Mulita

$2.50

Chicken Mulita

$2.50

Pastor Mulita

$2.50

Carnitas Mulita

$2.50

Barbacoa Mulita

$2.50

Chorizo Mulita

$2.50

Veggie Mulita

$2.50

Shrimp Mulita

$2.75

Fish Mulita

$2.75

Nachos

Awesome Nachos consist of hand cut white tortillas, your choice of meat, beans, rice, sautéed peppers, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños.

Med Steak Nachos

$8.19

Med Chicken Nachos

$8.19

Med Pastor Nachos

$8.19

Med Carnitas Nachos

$8.19

Med Barbacoa Nachos

$8.19

Med Chorizo Nachos

$8.19

Med Shrimp Nachos

$9.19

Med Fish. Nachos

$9.19

Med Veggie Nachos

$8.19

Large Steak Nachos

$10.19

Large Chicken Nachos

$10.19

Large Pastor Nachos

$10.19

Large Carnitas Nachos

$10.19

Large Barbacoa Nachos

$10.19

Large Chorizo Nachos

$10.19

Large Shrimp Nachos

$11.19

Large Fish Nachos

$11.19

Large Veggie Nachos

$10.19

Crunchwraps

A Specialty Item Consisting a 12" Tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, tostada corn shell, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream. Folded in a hexagon shaped wrap.

Asada Crunchwrap

$7.50

Chicken Crunchwrap

$7.50

Pastor Crunchwrap

$7.50

Carnitas Crunchwrap

$7.50

Barbacoa Crunchwrap

$7.50

Chorizo Crunchwrap

$7.50

Shrimp Crunchwrap

$8.50

Fish Crunchwrap

$8.50

Veggie Crunchwrap

$7.50

Mini Asada Crunchwrap

$5.50

Mini Chicken Crunchwrap

$5.50

Mini Pastor Crunchwrap

$5.50

Mini Carnitas Crunchwrap

$5.50

Mini Barbacoa Crunchwrap

$5.50

Mini Chorizo Crunchwrap

$5.50

Mini Shrimp Crunchwrap

$6.00

Mini Fish Crunchwrap

$6.00

Mini Veggie Crunchwrap

$5.50

Tortas

A Mexican Sandwich dish consisting a fresh baked telera bread filled with your choice or mean, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado, & mayo.

Asada Torta

$8.19

Chicken Torta

$8.19

Pastor Torta

$8.19

Carnitas Torta

$8.19

Barbacoa Torta

$8.19

Chorizo Torta

$8.19

Veggie Torta

$8.19

Shrimp Torta

$9.19

Fish Torta

$9.19

Taco Salads

Taco Salad topped with your choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado.

Asada Taco Salad

$8.20

Chicken Taco Salad

$8.20

Pastor Taco Salad

$8.20

Carnitas Taco Salad

$8.20

Barbacoa Taco Salad

$8.20

Chorizo Taco Salad

$8.20

Fish Taco Salad

$9.20

Shrimp Taco Salad

$9.20

Veggie Taco Salad

$9.20

Specialties

Sampler

$11.19

Medium Carne Asada Fries

$9.50

Large Carne Asada Fries

$12.00

Mexican Hotdog

$3.19

Cheesy Bean & Rice Nachos

$5.50

Junior Burritos

Our Junior size burritos consist of a 10" flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream.

Asada JR burrito

$5.19

Chicken JR Burrito

$5.19

Pastor JR Burrito

$5.19

Carnitas JR Burrito

$5.19

Barbacoa JR Burrito

$5.19

Chorizo JR Burrito

$5.19

Veggie JR Burrito

$5.19

Shrimp JR Burrito

$6.19

Fish JR Burrito

$6.19

Large Tacos

Our Traditional street Tacos but bigger! Consisting our 6" corn soft shell tortillas with your choice of meat, onion, cilantro. Side of lime and grilled onions.

Large Asada Taco

$3.50

Large Chicken Taco

$3.50

Large Pastor Taco

$3.50

Large Carnitas Taco

$3.50

Large Barbacoa Taco

$3.50

Large Chorizo Taco

$3.50

Large Veggie Taco

$3.50

Large Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Large Fish Taco

$4.00

Large Mulitas

Our Traditional Mulita but bigger consisting our 6" corn tortilla.

Large Asada Mulita

$3.75

Large Chicken Mulita

$3.75

Large Pastor Mulita

$3.75

Large Carnitas Mulita

$3.75

Large Barbacoa Mulita

$3.75

Large Chorizo Mulita

$3.75

Large Veggie Mulita

$3.75

Large Shrimp Mulita

$4.00

Large Fish Mulita

$4.00

Breakfast

Breakfast menu we have to offer.

Egg Taco

$2.50

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$3.25

Steak & Egg Taco

$3.25

Chorizo & Egg Griller

$7.19

Steak & Egg Griller

$7.19

Chorizo & Egg Potato Burrito

$8.19

Steak & Egg Potato Burrito

$8.19

Sides/Extras

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Chips

$2.50

Chips & Beans

$4.00

Small Fries

$3.00

Medium Fries

$5.00

Large Fries

$9.00

Extra Red Sauce

$0.25

Extra Green Sauce

$0.25

Sour cream

$0.25
Restaurant info

Best street food because who has time for restaurants?

Location

1313 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209

Main pic

