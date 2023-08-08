Chebeague Island Inn - Restaurant 61 South Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Chebeague Island Inn, our passion for the island and surrounding region is no more apparent than in the kitchen where our Chef transforms seasonal, local ingredients into elegant dishes that would be right at home in Maine’s trendiest restaurants. Featuring a menu created by 2018 Food Network Chopped award-winner, Matt Ginn of Evo Kitchen & Bar in Portland and Executive Chef Marsh Eliot, you’ll marvel at our remarkable combination of creativity, freshness and flavor.
Location
61 South Rd, Chebeague Island, ME 04017
