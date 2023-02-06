Restaurant header imageView gallery

Che Buona Pizza 93 Dune Lakes Cir Unit B307

93 Dune Lakes Circle

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and basil.

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, basil and pepperoni.

Pesto Pancetta Pizza

$20.00

Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, pancetta, cherry tomatoes and basil.

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pineapple and ham.

Marinara Pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, black olives, cherry tomatoes, oregano and garlic oil.

Kids’ Pizza

Kid’s Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Kid’s’ Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Kids’ Pesto Pancetta Pizza

$15.00

Kids’ Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

Kids’ Marinara Pizza

$14.00

Small Plates

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Topped with clarified butter and parmigiana.

Calzone

Nutella Calzone

$18.00

Topped with pistachios and powdered sugar.

Drinks

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Limonata

$4.00

Aranciata Rossa

$4.00

Coca-cola

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A mobile pizzeria serving made-to-order authentic Neapolitan style pizza!

Location

93 Dune Lakes Circle, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Directions

