Check Please Cafe
29 Reviews
$
597 Main St
Grafton, OH 44044
Popular Items
Cold Drinks
Water
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Cranberry Juice
Chocolate Milk
Whole Milk
Skim Milk
Coca Cola
Sprite
Orange Soda
Root Beer
Cream Soda
Cherry Soda
Zevia Diet Soda
Zevia is zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia contains no added colors and no caramel color so all Zevia sodas are clear.
Pepsi can
Coffee & Chai Drinks
Coffee
Iced Coffee
Hazelnut Coffee
Whipped Coffee (Dalgona)
Bullet Proof Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee
Espresso
Latte
Cappuccino
Mocha
White Chocolate Mocha
Macchiato
Americano
Cold Foam Coffee
Dirty Chai
Chai Tea Latte
Chai tea steamed with milk.
Specialty and Seasonal Drinks
Eggnog
Breakfast
BYO Breakfast Sandwich
Create your own perfect sandwich.
Taco Skillet
Scrambled eggs topped with choice of seasoned meat, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, green onions, cheddar, avocado, sour cream and salsa. This dish is keto friendly, low carb and gluten free.
Cutter Breakfast
Black coffee with a bagel and cream cheese. In honor of our first customer, John, who ordered this on the regular; even before we opened. ☕️ 🥯
French Toast Platter
Three slices served with real maple syrup and your choice of meat or fruit.
Pancake Platter
Three pancakes served with real maple syrup and your choice of meat or fruit.
BYO Platter
Create your own perfect breakfast plate.
Light Breakfast
Slice of wheat toast topped with a poached egg, served with avocado slices and a fruit cup.
Avocado Toast
Topped with crumbled goat cheese, served with and egg on spinach and a grilled tomato slice.
Country Fried Steak
Covered in sausage gravy, with two eggs, homefries and toast.
Steak & Eggs
Chargrilled strip steak with two eggs, homefries, and toast. The Keto version available is low carb and gluten free with grilled tomatoes and our low carb biscuit.
BYO Omelet
Create your own perfect omelet.
Oatmeal
Choose your toppings to make your perfect bowl of hearty oatmeal.
Biscuits & Gravy
Fluffy biscuits and freshly made sausage gravy. The Keto version available is low carb/gluten free biscuits and gravy.
Breakfast Scramble
Homefries topped with scrambled eggs, covered in sausage gravy and shredded cheddar.
Biscuit Bowl
One biscuit topped with a fried egg, covered in sausage gravy and shredded cheddar. The Keto version available is low carb/gluten free biscuits and gravy.
Vegan Quinoa Bowl
Vegan dish with organic white quinoa. Choose either: Veggie: sautéed with vegan pesto, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onions and chickpeas. Berry: sautéed with dried cranberries, served with berries and topped with maple syrup and candied pecans.
Breakfast Sides
Bacon
Naturally cured, no nitrate bacon.
Peppered Bacon
Naturally cured, no nitrate bacon with cracked black pepper.
Sausage Patty
1/4 pound patty, no msg, local sausage.
French Toast (2)
Two slices with real maple syrup.
Pancakes (2)
Two pancakes with real maple syrup. Special pancakes are currently S’mores pancakes.
Sausage Links
Turkey sausage.
Ham Steak
Cup of Sausage Gravy
Made fresh daily with local, no msg sausage and Buckeye Country Creamery milk.
Single French Toast
Homefries
Red skin potatoes, roughly sliced, seasoned and cooked with real butter.
Grilled Tomatoes
Three slices with pepper.
Corned Beef Hash
Made with our house cooked corned beef.
Berry Cup
Mixed cup of strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries.
Fruit Cup
Mixed cup of fresh cut pineapple, cantaloupe, kiwi, and grapes.
Breakfast Breads
All of our breads are free of high fructose corn syrup.
Extra Maple Syrup
Real maple syrup.
1 Egg
Cooked to order, any style.
Sandwiches
BYO Sandwich
Create your perfect sandwich.
Patty Melt
On rye with grilled onions, swiss, cheddar, and secret sauce.
Bacon Cheddar Burger
On a brioche bun with bacon, cheddar and house BBQ.
Classic Burger
On a brioche bun with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
Cafe Roman
On a deli roll with grilled salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and Italian.
Reuben
House cooked corned beef, swiss and sauerkraut on grilled rye with thousand island.
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey and bacon on toasted white with lettuce, tomato, swiss and mayo.
Gyro
Shaved gyro meat (beef and lamb) on a pita with tomato, onion and tzatziki.
Fish Sandwich
Battered lake perch on ciabatta roll with cheddar, lettuce and house tartar.
Philly Sandwich
Choice of shaved beef or chicken on a deli roll with provolone, green peppers, mushrooms, onions and horsey sauce.
BLTA
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado and aioli on toasted bread or wrap.
Salad Wrap
Our salad favorites, made into a wrap.
Salads
BYO Salad
Create your own perfect salad.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine, chicken, tomato, bleu cheese, cheddar, onion, celery
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, house croutons
Chef Salad
Romaine, ham, turkey, egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, bleu cheese, tomato, avocado, black olives
Greek Salad
Romaine, shaved gyro meat, cucumber, onion, tomato, kalamata olives, feta
Spinach Salad
Spinach, bacon, red onion, walnuts, cranberries, bleu cheese
Steak Salad
Mixed greens, chargrilled strip steak, onion, tomato, green pepper, cheddar
Taco Salad
Romaine, seasoned ground beef, tomato, black olives, jalapeño, green onion, avocado, cheddar, salsa, sour cream
Entrees
BYO Entree
Create your perfect entree.
Beef Stroganoff
Egg noodles topped with beef tips in a mushroom gravy with a side salad & roll.
Caprese Chicken
Chargrilled chicken breasts on sautéed spinach & tomatoes. Topped with fresh mozzarella, pesto & balsamic. Served with a side salad. The Keto version available is a low carb side salad and only one chicken breast.
Chicken Paprikash
White meat chicken & house made spaetzle in a zesty paprika sour cream sauce. Served with a side salad and a dinner roll.
Middie Mash Bowl
Mashed potatoes & gravy topped with corn, cheddar and popcorn chicken.
Perch Dinner
Three pieces of battered lake perch with house tartar. We recommend it with fresh cut fries and coleslaw.
Kielbasa Dinner
Local, no msg fresh kielbasa with sautéed cabbage & onions on egg noodles. Served with a side salad. Keto version is low carb with no pasta and low carb side salad.
Chicken & Zoodles
Grilled or parmesan crusted chicken on spiralized zucchini with house marinara or alfredo. This dish is low carb and gluten free.
Philly Stuffed Pepper
Whole green pepper, halved and filled with beef or chicken, sautéed mushrooms & onions, provolone cheese and horsey sauce. Served with a side salad. This dish is keto friendly, low carb, and gluten free.
Soups & Sides
Fresh Cut Fries
Hand cut daily.
Quinoa
Organic white quinoa sautéed in vegetable stock.
Cup of Paprikash
A smaller portion of our zesty paprikash.
Applesauce
No sugar added.
Coleslaw
House recipe, creamy dressing.
Cottage Cheese
Whole milk cottage cheese.
Buttered Noodles
Wide egg noodles sautéed in butter.
Onion Rings
Thick cut. Try them with our Secret Sauce to dip.
Sweet Potato Fries
Delicious with our Maple Mustard dip.
Vegetable
Sautéed in butter.
Hummus
With your choice of fresh veggies or pita to dip.
Soup
Soup of the Day schedule: (+) is LC/GF Mon - Tomato Basil + Tues - Stuffed Pepper Wed - Broccoli Cheddar + Thur - White Chicken Chili Fri - Cauliflower Asparagus + Sat/Sun - Chicken Noodle Available every day: Sausage Orzo - broth based soup with diced veggies and crumbled, local, no msg Italian sausage and orzo pasta. French Onion - with house croutons and provolone cheese.
Salad
Side salad - romaine, carrot, tomato, cucumber Side Caesar - romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan Side Keto Salad - mixed greens, tomato, fresh mozzarella
Mashed Potatoes
Russet potatoes whipped with butter, sour cream, salt and pepper. Scratch brown gravy.
Mandarin Oranges
No high fructose corn syrup.
Cabbage & Noodles
Wide egg noodles with cabbage and onion mix, sautéed in butter.
Corn Casserole
Cheesy Green Beans
Stuffing
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Cranberry Sauce 2oz Cup
Specials & More
Pizza
Create your perfect pizza. House made sauce, shredded mozzarella & provolone. Keto crust is “fathead” dough made with almond flour.
Wings
Jumbo wings with house sauces.
Reuben Egg Rolls
Your favorite sandwich fried in an egg roll with Thousand Island for dipping.
Grafton Hot Chicken
Spicy breaded chicken on ciabatta with hot butter sauce, lettuce, pickles and pepperjack cheese.
Fall Harvest Salad
Mixed greens. sweet potatoes, apple slices, dried cranberries, feta, candied pecans, and your choice of honey glazed chicken, steak or salmon.
Turkey Feast
Oven roasted turkey breast with corn casserole, cheesy green beans, stuffing, cranberries, choice of roasted sweet or mashed potatoes, and a dinner roll.
Simple Turkey Dinner
A simple plate of roasted turkey breast with your choice of two sides.
Kid's Menu
Kid's Pancake
Single pancake with choice of kid’s side.
Kid's French Toast Sticks
Single slice of French toast sliced in strips with choice of kid’s side.
Kid's One Egg w/ Toast
Any style egg, choice of single toast, and a kid’s side.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese on choice of bread with kid’s side.
Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly
Choice of bread and jelly with a kid’s side.
Kid's Mini Corn Dogs
Served with a kid’s side.
Kid's Chicken Nuggets
Breaded white meat chicken with choice of kid’s side.
Desserts
BYO Sundae
Create your perfect sundae. 🍨 Made with Buckeye Country Creamery milk and ice cream.
Milkshake
Hand spun with Buckeye Country Creamery milk and ice cream.
Malt Shake
Hand spun with malted milk powder and Buckeye Country Creamery milk & ice cream.
Float
Buckeye Country Creamery ice cream and your choice of soda.
Apple Dumpling
Chocolate Cake
Depression Era style cake (made without eggs or milk) with a hint of peanut butter in the frosting.
Triple Berry Pie
Double crust with strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries. 🥧
Bread Pudding
Assorted flavors daily. Call for current options.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Layered cream pie drizzled with chocolate sauce. Low carb, gluten free, and keto friendly.
Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake
Low carb, gluten free and keto friendly.
Lemon Squeeze Freeze
Creamy, lemony, hand spun shake with Buckeye Country Creamery ice cream.
Single Scoop of Ice Cream
Buckeye Country Creamery ice cream.
Affogato
Single scoop of Buckeye Country Creamery ice cream with a shot of espresso poured over, topped with chocolate chips.
Pumpkin Cream Pie
This pie is both low carb and gluten free, but you’d never guess that when you taste it!
Pumpkin Pie
Traditional pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream.
Maple Bacon Shake
Buckeye Country Creamery vanilla ice cream and milk, hand spun with candied bacon and maple syrup!
Check Please Stuff
