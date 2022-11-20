Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
American

Check Please Cafe

29 Reviews

$

597 Main St

Grafton, OH 44044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BYO Salad
BYO Sandwich
Classic Burger

Cold Drinks

Water

Iced Tea

$2.19

Sweet Tea

$2.19

Lemonade

$2.19

Arnold Palmer

$2.19

Orange Juice

$1.99+

Apple Juice

$1.99+

Tomato Juice

$1.99+

Cranberry Juice

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Whole Milk

$1.99+

Skim Milk

$2.99+

Coca Cola

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Orange Soda

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Cream Soda

$2.79

Cherry Soda

$2.79

Zevia Diet Soda

Zevia is zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia contains no added colors and no caramel color so all Zevia sodas are clear.

Pepsi can

$1.29

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$1.99+

Hot Tea

$2.19

Whipped Hot Cocoa

$3.69

Keto Whipped Hot Cocoa (SF)

$3.69

Coffee & Chai Drinks

Coffee

$2.29

Iced Coffee

$2.29

Hazelnut Coffee

$2.29

Whipped Coffee (Dalgona)

$3.69

Bullet Proof Coffee

$3.69

Decaf Coffee

$2.29

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.29

Espresso

$1.99

Latte

$3.79

Cappuccino

$3.79

Mocha

$3.99

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.99

Macchiato

$3.99

Americano

$2.99

Cold Foam Coffee

$3.69

Dirty Chai

$3.99

Chai Tea Latte

$2.99

Chai tea steamed with milk.

Specialty and Seasonal Drinks

Salted Caramel Mocha

$3.99

S'mores Cold Brew

$2.59

Cinnamon Nut Cocoa

$3.99

Keto Caramel Latte

$3.99

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.99

Pumpkin Cold Foam

$3.69

Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai

$3.99

Maple Pancake Macchiato

$3.99

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

$2.29

Charlie Brown Mocha

$3.99

Dark chocolate and pumpkin. 🧡🤎

Eggnog

Eggnog Latte

$4.49

Eggnog Shake

$4.99

Eggnog Small Glass

$2.99

Eggnog Large Glass

$4.49

Eggnog Creamer

$1.39

Eggnog Quart Bottle

$7.99

Breakfast

Special Pancakes are currently S’mores.

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Create your own perfect sandwich.

Taco Skillet

$9.49

Scrambled eggs topped with choice of seasoned meat, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, green onions, cheddar, avocado, sour cream and salsa. This dish is keto friendly, low carb and gluten free.

Cutter Breakfast

$4.19

Black coffee with a bagel and cream cheese. In honor of our first customer, John, who ordered this on the regular; even before we opened. ☕️ 🥯

French Toast Platter

Three slices served with real maple syrup and your choice of meat or fruit.

Pancake Platter

Three pancakes served with real maple syrup and your choice of meat or fruit.

BYO Platter

$8.29

Create your own perfect breakfast plate.

Light Breakfast

$6.99

Slice of wheat toast topped with a poached egg, served with avocado slices and a fruit cup.

Avocado Toast

$7.99

Topped with crumbled goat cheese, served with and egg on spinach and a grilled tomato slice.

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Covered in sausage gravy, with two eggs, homefries and toast.

Steak & Eggs

$13.99+

Chargrilled strip steak with two eggs, homefries, and toast. The Keto version available is low carb and gluten free with grilled tomatoes and our low carb biscuit.

BYO Omelet

$9.49

Create your own perfect omelet.

Oatmeal

$4.49

Choose your toppings to make your perfect bowl of hearty oatmeal.

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.49+

Fluffy biscuits and freshly made sausage gravy. The Keto version available is low carb/gluten free biscuits and gravy.

Breakfast Scramble

$9.49

Homefries topped with scrambled eggs, covered in sausage gravy and shredded cheddar.

Biscuit Bowl

$7.49+

One biscuit topped with a fried egg, covered in sausage gravy and shredded cheddar. The Keto version available is low carb/gluten free biscuits and gravy.

Vegan Quinoa Bowl

$9.99

Vegan dish with organic white quinoa. Choose either: Veggie: sautéed with vegan pesto, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onions and chickpeas. Berry: sautéed with dried cranberries, served with berries and topped with maple syrup and candied pecans.

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.29

Naturally cured, no nitrate bacon.

Peppered Bacon

$3.29

Naturally cured, no nitrate bacon with cracked black pepper.

Sausage Patty

$3.29

1/4 pound patty, no msg, local sausage.

French Toast (2)

Two slices with real maple syrup.

Pancakes (2)

Two pancakes with real maple syrup. Special pancakes are currently S’mores pancakes.

Sausage Links

$2.99

Turkey sausage.

Ham Steak

$2.99

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$3.29

Made fresh daily with local, no msg sausage and Buckeye Country Creamery milk.

Single French Toast

$2.99

Homefries

$2.99

Red skin potatoes, roughly sliced, seasoned and cooked with real butter.

Grilled Tomatoes

$2.49

Three slices with pepper.

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Made with our house cooked corned beef.

Berry Cup

$3.69

Mixed cup of strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries.

Fruit Cup

$3.29

Mixed cup of fresh cut pineapple, cantaloupe, kiwi, and grapes.

Breakfast Breads

$2.09

All of our breads are free of high fructose corn syrup.

Extra Maple Syrup

$0.79

Real maple syrup.

1 Egg

$0.99

Cooked to order, any style.

Sandwiches

BYO Sandwich

$10.99

Create your perfect sandwich.

Patty Melt

$11.49+

On rye with grilled onions, swiss, cheddar, and secret sauce.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.99+

On a brioche bun with bacon, cheddar and house BBQ.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$10.99+

On a brioche bun with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

Cafe Roman

$11.99+

On a deli roll with grilled salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and Italian.

Reuben

$11.99+

House cooked corned beef, swiss and sauerkraut on grilled rye with thousand island.

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Ham, turkey and bacon on toasted white with lettuce, tomato, swiss and mayo.

Gyro

$10.99

Shaved gyro meat (beef and lamb) on a pita with tomato, onion and tzatziki.

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Battered lake perch on ciabatta roll with cheddar, lettuce and house tartar.

Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Choice of shaved beef or chicken on a deli roll with provolone, green peppers, mushrooms, onions and horsey sauce.

BLTA

$9.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado and aioli on toasted bread or wrap.

Salad Wrap

Our salad favorites, made into a wrap.

Salads

BYO Salad

BYO Salad

$11.99

Create your own perfect salad.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Romaine, chicken, tomato, bleu cheese, cheddar, onion, celery

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, shaved parmesan, house croutons

Chef Salad

$12.99

Romaine, ham, turkey, egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, bleu cheese, tomato, avocado, black olives

Greek Salad

$11.99

Romaine, shaved gyro meat, cucumber, onion, tomato, kalamata olives, feta

Spinach Salad

$10.29

Spinach, bacon, red onion, walnuts, cranberries, bleu cheese

Steak Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, chargrilled strip steak, onion, tomato, green pepper, cheddar

Taco Salad

$11.99

Romaine, seasoned ground beef, tomato, black olives, jalapeño, green onion, avocado, cheddar, salsa, sour cream

Entrees

BYO Entree

BYO Entree

Create your perfect entree.

Beef Stroganoff

$12.99

Egg noodles topped with beef tips in a mushroom gravy with a side salad & roll.

Caprese Chicken

$12.99+

Chargrilled chicken breasts on sautéed spinach & tomatoes. Topped with fresh mozzarella, pesto & balsamic. Served with a side salad. The Keto version available is a low carb side salad and only one chicken breast.

Chicken Paprikash

Chicken Paprikash

$12.99

White meat chicken & house made spaetzle in a zesty paprika sour cream sauce. Served with a side salad and a dinner roll.

Middie Mash Bowl

$8.99+

Mashed potatoes & gravy topped with corn, cheddar and popcorn chicken.

Perch Dinner

$15.99

Three pieces of battered lake perch with house tartar. We recommend it with fresh cut fries and coleslaw.

Kielbasa Dinner

$12.99+

Local, no msg fresh kielbasa with sautéed cabbage & onions on egg noodles. Served with a side salad. Keto version is low carb with no pasta and low carb side salad.

Chicken & Zoodles

$10.99

Grilled or parmesan crusted chicken on spiralized zucchini with house marinara or alfredo. This dish is low carb and gluten free.

Philly Stuffed Pepper

$10.99

Whole green pepper, halved and filled with beef or chicken, sautéed mushrooms & onions, provolone cheese and horsey sauce. Served with a side salad. This dish is keto friendly, low carb, and gluten free.

Soups & Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.99

Hand cut daily.

Quinoa

$2.99

Organic white quinoa sautéed in vegetable stock.

Cup of Paprikash

$5.99

A smaller portion of our zesty paprikash.

Applesauce

$2.99

No sugar added.

Coleslaw

$2.99

House recipe, creamy dressing.

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Whole milk cottage cheese.

Buttered Noodles

$2.99

Wide egg noodles sautéed in butter.

Onion Rings

$4.99

Thick cut. Try them with our Secret Sauce to dip.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Delicious with our Maple Mustard dip.

Vegetable

$2.99

Sautéed in butter.

Hummus

$2.99

With your choice of fresh veggies or pita to dip.

Soup

Soup

Soup of the Day schedule: (+) is LC/GF Mon - Tomato Basil + Tues - Stuffed Pepper Wed - Broccoli Cheddar + Thur - White Chicken Chili Fri - Cauliflower Asparagus + Sat/Sun - Chicken Noodle Available every day: Sausage Orzo - broth based soup with diced veggies and crumbled, local, no msg Italian sausage and orzo pasta. French Onion - with house croutons and provolone cheese.

Salad

$2.99

Side salad - romaine, carrot, tomato, cucumber Side Caesar - romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan Side Keto Salad - mixed greens, tomato, fresh mozzarella

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Russet potatoes whipped with butter, sour cream, salt and pepper. Scratch brown gravy.

Mandarin Oranges

$2.99

No high fructose corn syrup.

Cabbage & Noodles

$4.99

Wide egg noodles with cabbage and onion mix, sautéed in butter.

Corn Casserole

$2.99

Cheesy Green Beans

$3.49

Stuffing

$2.99

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$3.49

Cranberry Sauce 2oz Cup

$0.99

Specials & More

Pizza

Pizza

$10.99

Create your perfect pizza. House made sauce, shredded mozzarella & provolone. Keto crust is “fathead” dough made with almond flour.

Wings

$9.99+

Jumbo wings with house sauces.

Reuben Egg Rolls

$8.99+

Your favorite sandwich fried in an egg roll with Thousand Island for dipping.

Grafton Hot Chicken

Grafton Hot Chicken

$10.99

Spicy breaded chicken on ciabatta with hot butter sauce, lettuce, pickles and pepperjack cheese.

Fall Harvest Salad

Fall Harvest Salad

$12.99+

Mixed greens. sweet potatoes, apple slices, dried cranberries, feta, candied pecans, and your choice of honey glazed chicken, steak or salmon.

Turkey Feast

Turkey Feast

$16.99

Oven roasted turkey breast with corn casserole, cheesy green beans, stuffing, cranberries, choice of roasted sweet or mashed potatoes, and a dinner roll.

Simple Turkey Dinner

$13.99

A simple plate of roasted turkey breast with your choice of two sides.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pancake

$5.99

Single pancake with choice of kid’s side.

Kid's French Toast Sticks

$5.99

Single slice of French toast sliced in strips with choice of kid’s side.

Kid's One Egg w/ Toast

$5.99

Any style egg, choice of single toast, and a kid’s side.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Cheddar cheese on choice of bread with kid’s side.

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.99

Choice of bread and jelly with a kid’s side.

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Served with a kid’s side.

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Breaded white meat chicken with choice of kid’s side.

Desserts

BYO Sundae

$2.99

Create your perfect sundae. 🍨 Made with Buckeye Country Creamery milk and ice cream.

Milkshake

$3.99

Hand spun with Buckeye Country Creamery milk and ice cream.

Malt Shake

$3.99

Hand spun with malted milk powder and Buckeye Country Creamery milk & ice cream.

Float

$4.49

Buckeye Country Creamery ice cream and your choice of soda.

Apple Dumpling

Apple Dumpling

$4.49

Chocolate Cake

$4.49

Depression Era style cake (made without eggs or milk) with a hint of peanut butter in the frosting.

Triple Berry Pie

$3.99

Double crust with strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries. 🥧

Bread Pudding

$4.99

Assorted flavors daily. Call for current options.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99

Layered cream pie drizzled with chocolate sauce. Low carb, gluten free, and keto friendly.

Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

$4.99

Low carb, gluten free and keto friendly.

Lemon Squeeze Freeze

$3.99

Creamy, lemony, hand spun shake with Buckeye Country Creamery ice cream.

Single Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

Buckeye Country Creamery ice cream.

Affogato

$4.49

Single scoop of Buckeye Country Creamery ice cream with a shot of espresso poured over, topped with chocolate chips.

Pumpkin Cream Pie

$4.99

This pie is both low carb and gluten free, but you’d never guess that when you taste it!

Pumpkin Pie

$3.99

Traditional pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream.

Maple Bacon Shake

Maple Bacon Shake

$4.99

Buckeye Country Creamery vanilla ice cream and milk, hand spun with candied bacon and maple syrup!

Check Please Stuff

Honey 4oz Creamed

$3.50Out of stock

Honey12oz Creamed

$10.00

Beeswax Candle

$5.00Out of stock

Whole Milk Gallon

$6.19

Honey Bear

$8.00

16 Oz Honey

$10.00

Check Please Mug

$13.00

Chocolate Milk Gallon

$6.49

Dankowski Pancakes

$18.00

Red Cedar

Seasonal Coffee Packet

$4.99

1# Red Cedar Beans

$15.99

Single Grind Red Cedar Select

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

597 Main St, Grafton, OH 44044

