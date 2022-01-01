  • Home
A map showing the location of Lodge Room & Checker Hall 104 North Avenue 56 - 2nd Floor

Lodge Room & Checker Hall 104 North Avenue 56 - 2nd Floor

104 North Avenue 56 - 2nd Floor

Los Angeles, CA 90042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Specialty Cocktails

Carmen #6

$16.00

Carmen #6 MEZCAL

$16.00

The 1923

$15.00

Skyview

$16.00

The Martlet

$15.00

Sofie Fatale

$15.00

Living Dead

$15.00

Johnny the Giant

$15.00

Three Bears

$16.00

Mo Knows

$15.00

el jimador tequila, pamplemousse, lime, yuzu, jalapeno, bitters

Fernet & Coke Slushie

$15.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Ferrari

$12.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Vodka Gimlet

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Liquor

Well Mezcal

$12.00

Amaras Cupreata

$18.00

Bozal

$17.00

El Silencio

$13.00

El Mero Mero Espadin

$16.00

Ilegal

$14.00

Madre Espadin

$14.00

Madre Ensamble

$15.00

Sombra Ensamble

$60.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

Los Siete Misterios Joven

$14.00

Legendario Domingo Durango Cenizo

$16.00

Legendario Domingo Gurrero Cupreata

$18.00

Yola

$15.00

Angelisco Blanco

$14.00

Angelisco Repo

$15.00

Casa Noble

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Repo

$17.00

Clase Azul

$43.00

El Pintor

$15.00

La Gritona Reposado

$16.00

Lalo

$16.00

Ocho Plata

$18.00

Well Tequila

$12.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00

Fortaleza Repo

$18.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$22.00

Arette Repo

$15.00

Pizcadores

$16.00

Fabriquero Durango

$16.00

Favriquero Coahuila

$18.00

Sotol Por Siempre

$14.00

Basil Haydens

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

High West American Prairie Bourbon

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Michter's

$16.00

Old Forester Bourbon

$13.00

Old Forester Bourbon 100 Proof

$17.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$15.00

Well Bourbon

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Woody Creek

$15.00

Well Rye

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Well Scotch

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$15.00

Macallan 18yr

$65.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Glen Moray

$12.00

Cutty Sark

$13.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Glendfiddich 12

$16.00

Well Vodka

$12.00

Amass Vodka

$15.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Black Cow

$13.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Tito's

$13.00

Haymaker Vodka

$14.00

Charbay Blood Orange

$14.00

Ahus Akavit

$14.00

Capurro Pisco Quebranta

$14.00

Well Gin

$12.00

Amass Gin

$15.00

Aviation Gin

$13.00

Future

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Loch & Union

$13.00

Martin Miller's

$13.00

Nolet's

$13.00

Plymouth

$13.00

Plymouth Navy Strength

$14.00

St. George Botanivore

$14.00

Waterloo Antique Gin

$13.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Star Keeper

$13.00

Wilder Gin

$14.00

Well Rum

$12.00

Diplomatico

$14.00

Ron Zacapa 23yr

$15.00

Myers Rum

$14.00

Malibu

$14.00

Copalli

$14.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$13.00

Wray & Nephew

$13.00

Plantation Pineapple

$13.00

Goslings

$13.00

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$15.00

Remy Martin

$15.00

Laird's Apple Brandy

$14.00

Hennessey

$13.00

Amaro Lucano

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$15.00

Amaro Sfumato

$12.00

Averna

$12.00

Bruto Americano

$12.00

Cio Ciaro

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Green Chartreuse

$17.00

Lo-Fi Gentian

$12.00

Malort

$12.00

Montenegro

$16.00

St. George Absinthe

$18.00

Suze

$12.00

Ventura Spirits Limoncello

$12.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$18.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Lillet Blanc

$12.00

Lillet Rose

$12.00

L'Aperatif Nonino

$14.00

Cocchi Americano

$12.00

St. George Baller

$20.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Beer

Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

$9.00

Modelo - Mexican Lager

$9.00

3 Weavers Kolsch

$10.00

Pizza Port Pale Ale

$10.00

Cool Kidz IPA

$10.00

Tecate

$5.00

Miller High Life Pony

$5.00

Carlsberg Pilsner

$10.00

Soonish Natural GF Beer

$8.00

Brooklyn Brewery Sour

$8.00

Julian Dry Apple Cider

$8.00

Flying Embers Hard Kombucha

$8.00

Citrus & Piney IPA

$9.00

N/A Athletic Brewing Co Golden Ale

$7.00

Tecate + Shot

$15.00

Cider + Shot

$15.00

Hard Kombucha + Shot

$15.00

MHL + Shot

$15.00

N/A Bev

Jallab Spritz

$10.00

Ginger Rogers

$10.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugarfree

$5.00

Soda & Bitters

$3.00

Tea

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Wells

Vodka

$12.00

Tequila

$12.00

Whiskey

$12.00

Gin

$12.00

Mezcal

$12.00

Rum

$12.00

Wine GLS

GL (sparkling) Ruge Prosecco

$12.00

GL (sparkling rosé) Gearhead 'PRINCESS GITCHY GITCHY'

$12.00

BTL (sparkling rosé) Gearhead 'PRINCESS GITCHY GITCHY'

$48.00

GL (white) Gruner Veltliner

$13.00

BTL (white) Gruner Veltliner 1L

$78.00

GL (skin contact) Wavy 'LS GRIS'

$13.00

BTL (skin contact) Wavy 'LS GRIS magnum'

$108.00

GL (rosé) Artemis 'MAD FARMER'

$12.00

BTL (rosé) Artemis 'MAD FARMER'

$48.00

GL (red) Stagiaire 'RELIEF IN AMBIGUITY'

$14.00

BTL (red) Stagiaire 'RELIEF IN AMBIGUITY'

$70.00

GL (red) Absentee 'BALOU'

$16.00

BTL (red) Absentee 'BALOU magnum'

$148.00

Wine BTL

Corkage Fee

$25.00

'CAESURA' Caleb Leisure

$70.00

'JUNE BUG' Dan Marioni

$50.00

'LE CHAOS' Etteilla

$54.00

'PIQ' R. O'Neill Latta

$40.00

'CAT' R. O'Neill Latta

$44.00

'TABLE CIDER' 1L - Bardos

$60.00

'HURST' .5L - Bardos

$38.00

'YETI' Bardos

$41.00

'PRINCESS CIDER' Gearhead

$48.00

'CHARDONNAY' 2013 - Sonoma Mtn

$65.00

'PLASTIC STARS' Stagiaire

$73.00

'DREAMS ON LAYAWAY' Stagiaire

$75.00

'ROSÉ 2012' Sonoma Mtn

$60.00

'ROSÉ 2020' MAGNUM - Absentee

$104.00

'DECORUS' Ambyth Estate

$82.00

'MAGNUM' Slowdance

$157.00

'ZAZEN' Ashanta

$64.00

'XXP NON-VINTAGE' MAGNUM - Absentee

$104.00

Large Format

Living Dead FISHBOWL

$55.00

Three Bears FOR THE TABLE

$55.00

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$4.00

Espresso & Tonic

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

FAST CLOSE

Carmen #6

$16.00

Carmen #6 MEZCAL

$16.00

August on the Balcony

$15.00

Skyview

$16.00

The Martlet

$15.00

Flower Glass

$15.00Out of stock

Living Dead

$15.00

Nueva Moda

$15.00

Three Bears

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Ferrari

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mezcal Margarita

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Vodka

$12.00

Tequila

$12.00

Whiskey

$12.00

Gin

$12.00

Mezcal

$12.00

Rum

$12.00

Modelo

$9.00

3 Weavers Kolsch

$10.00

Pizza Port Pale Ale

$10.00

Cool Kidz IPA

$10.00

Tecate

$5.00

Miller High Life Pony

$5.00

Carlsburg

$9.00Out of stock

Soonish Natural GF Beer

$8.00

Brooklyn Brewery Sour

$8.00

Julian Dry Apple Cider

$8.00

Flying Embers Hard Kombucha

$8.00

Highland Park Brewery NZ Athletics Hazy IPA

$9.00

N/A Athletic Brewing Co Golden Ale

$7.00

GL (sparkling) Absentee 'HUCK'

$14.00

GL (white) Artemis 'WET LUNCH'

$12.00

GL (skin contact) Artemis 'TAKE IT EASY'

$13.00

GL (rosé) Ambyth 'RAINEY ROSÉ'

$15.00

GL (red) Wavy 'SUPER CALIFORNIAN'

$14.00

Tecate & Tequila

$15.00

Tecate + Shot

$15.00

Cider + Shot

$15.00

Hard Kombucha + Shot

$15.00

MHL + Shot

$15.00

Snacks

Sweet & Spicy Mixed Nuts

$5.00

Fried Olives

$8.00

Bourekas

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries | Za’atar | Harissa Aioli | Citrus Olives | Spiced Nuts

Dips

Hummus

$12.00

Beet Humus | Tahini | Nigella Seeds

Baba Ganoush

$12.00

Whipped Feta

$12.00

Sweet and Sour Honey | Urfa

Extra Pita

$5.00

Crudité

$3.00

Skewers

Chicken Skewer

$12.00

Shawarma | Hummus | Herbs

Mushroom Skewer

$12.00

Maitake Mushroom | Chili Glaze | Pistou

Wild Shrimp Skewer

$15.00

Swordfish Skewer

$16.00

Vegetables

Lil Gem

$17.00

Picked Onion | Za’atar Sheep's Milk Cheese

Persian Cucumber

$16.00

cucumber pickled chili lemon olive oil salt chives mint labneh

Halloumi Salad

$18.00

Burrata & Heirloom Tomato

$18.00

Cauliflower

$17.00

Cauliflower | Tahini | Pricot | Mint

Broccolini

$15.00

Broccolini | Preserved Lemon | Fresno | Hazelnut Gremolata

Harissa Carrots

$15.00

carrots harissa labneh bulgur olive oil oats pepitas sesame seeds cashew fennel seeds chili soy sauce maple syrup dill carrot tops

Tempura Delicata Squash

$15.00

Large Plates

Chicken Schnitzel

$25.00

Sesame Chix Schnitzel | Tahini | Tomato Jam | Lemon | Slaw | Green Salad

Lamb Burger

$18.00

Lamb Patty 4oz: Salt / Pepper / Ras el hanout Cabbage slaw: Green Cabbage / lime / cilantro / Green Apple / red onion Whipped Feta: Feta / Labneh Tomato Jam: Tomato / onion / balsamic / clove / sugar / garlic / Bay Brioche Bun: Eggs / butter / flour / milk / yeast / salt

Falafel Burger

$16.00

Whole Branzino

$32.00

Hanger Steak

$36.00

Desserts

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Ashta Ice Cream

$5.00

Sides

SD Hummus

$5.00

SD Labneh

$5.00

SD Whipped Feta

$5.00

SD Tahini

$5.00

SD Anchovy Butter

$5.00

SD Date Butter

$5.00

SD Harissa Aioli

$3.00

Cocktails

Milagro Margarita

$16.00

Hendrick's Gimlet

$16.00

Coffee Old Fashioned

$16.00

Living Dead Punch

$16.00

Vodka Lemonade

$16.00

Milagro

$13.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$13.00

Reyka

$13.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Beer

Topo Chico Seltzer

$8.00

Pacifico

$16.00

PBR

$11.00

Tecate

$8.00

MHL

$8.00

Heineken Zero

$7.00

MHL + Tullamore Dew

$17.00

MHL + Milagro

$17.00

Tecate + Tullamore Dew

$17.00

Tecate + Milagro

$17.00

Merch

Candle

$30.00

Holographic Poster

$25.00

Aaron Denton Poster

$25.00

Both Posters

$40.00

Quiet Life Tee

$20.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

104 North Avenue 56 - 2nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

