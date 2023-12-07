Checkerboards Pizza Restaurant & Bar 10 Technology Dr
No reviews yet
10 Technology Dr
Hudson, MA 01749
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Starters
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$9.95
Served with homemade horseradish sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$13.00
- Caprese Appetizer$13.00
- Chicken Tenders$13.95
Fried golden brown, served with BBQ sauce or buffalo style with bleu cheese and celery
- Chili Mac N Cheese$9.95
- Chili Supreme$14.95
A crock of our homemade chili aside a pile of tortilla chips smothered with mozzarella cheese
- Egg Rolls$13.00
- Fried Calamari$14.95
Lightly breaded with hot pepper. Rings served with marinara sauce
- Fried Raviolis$11.95
Lightly breaded cheese raviolis served with marinara sauce
- Homemade Crab Cakes$16.95
Served over sautéed spinach with chive and caper sauce
- Homemade Potato Skins$13.00
With bacon, cheese & chive
- Fried Shrimp app$13.95
- Hot Tenders$13.95
- Loaded Nachos$18.95
A huge pile of nachos topped with chili chicken, olives, tomato, peps and onions served with our salsa and sour cream
- Mozz Sticks$10.95
Served with our marinara sauce
- Original Buffalo Wings$13.95
1 lb plus juicy hot and spicy chicken wings served with celery and bleu cheese
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.95
Five fresh shrimp with cocktail sauce
- Quahogs$16.95
Three clams stuffed with a blend of cheese, herbs, and breadcrumb mix
- rsted brus sprouts$12.95
- *BUFF WINGS NO SAUCE*$13.95
Salads
- Antipasto$16.50
Garden salad with capicola, ham mortadella pepperoni, provolone and a sliced egg
- Antipasto with Grilled Italian Sausage$18.95
- Caesar Salad$13.95
Crisp romaine, homemade creamy dressing and croutons
- Chef Salad$15.50
Garden salad with ham, provolone, sliced roast turkey breast, and a sliced egg
- Cobb Salad$17.95
Garden salad with gorgonzola cheese, bacon, croutons & egg
- Garden Salad$11.95
Iceberg, romaine, red onion, red cabbage tomato, cucumbers, pepperoncinis and olives
- Greek Salad$13.95
Garden salad, Kalamata olives topped with feta cheese
- Spring Salad$14.95
Mixed greens, glazed pecans, gorgonzola, mushrooms, a sliced egg, with tomato, red onion, and peppers
- Thai Salad$16.95
Grilled teriyaki chicken, on a bed of cabbage, lima beans, peanuts, carrots, bean threads, and crispy noodles with our homemade peanut dressing
- Tuscany Salad$18.95
Grilled steak tips and portabella mushrooms over. Romaine, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, bacon, and gorgonzola cheese. Served with bleu cheese dressing
- Warm Kale Pomegranate Salad$14.95
- Cajun Chik Bowl$17.95
- Side salad$5.95
- Side Ceasar$8.95
- SD CEASAR/chik$14.95
- Craisin Salad$13.95
- MBALL SALAD$16.95
Pasta
- Alfredo Tortellinni$23.95
With alfredo sauce, grilled chicken topped with broccoli & bacon
- Baked Eggplant$18.95
- Baked Veal Cutlet$21.95
- Cheese Manicotti$19.95
- RAV/MB$18.95
With meatball & marinara sauce & salad
- Chicken Alfredo$23.95
Sliced grilled chicken, and fettuccine in a creamy parmesan Alfredo sauce
- Chicken Cutlet$19.95
- Chicken Piccata$19.00
Mediterranean style with sun-dried tomatoes, capers, and broccoli, served over linguine with salad
- Homemade Chicken Cacciatore Over Pasta$18.95
Served with salad
- Homemade Eggplant Manicotti$19.95
Our freshly baked eggplant rolled and stuffed with a blend of cheeses and spinach, served with penne and salad
- Homemade Stuffed Peppers$19.95
Two generous peppers served with choice of pasta topped with marinara
- Lasagna$19.95
Layered ribbon pasta, five cheeses filled with our specialty of the day
- Pasta Meatballs$17.95
- Pasta sauce$15.95
- Pasta Sausage$17.95
- Vodka$23.95
Grilled chicken in a light vodka cream sauce
- Pesto$22.95
Linguinne in fresh basil, pinenuts, garlic, and olive oil mixture
- Spinach Manicotti$18.95
Served with salad
- Stuffed Shells$16.95
Three jumbo cheese stuffed shells with marinara sauce
- Tortellini Meat Sauce$23.95
Fresh cheese filled tortellini covered with hearty meat sauce
- Veal Milano$23.95
Our freshly baked veal & eggplant layered in cheese in a light cream tomato sauce, served with baked potato
Steak & Ribs
- 12 Oz Prime Rib$27.95
Served with baked potato and salad
- 14oz Sirloin Steak$28.95
Our house favorite, USDA select beef cooked to your liking
- 16 Oz Prime Rib$29.95
Served with baked potato and salad
- Ribs$26.95
A full rack of double basted ribs with our smokey BBQ sauce
- Blackened Sirloin$28.95
14 oz. served with mashed potato & salad
- Gorgonzola Steak Tips Over Broccoli$26.95
Served with salad
- Kabobs$23.95
Choice of chicken, beef or lamb. Onions, peppers, and tomato
- Steak Tips$26.95
14 ounces of our juicy flame broiled tips
- Pork Tenderloin$21.95
Two grilled pork tenderloins served with apple sauce
- Steak Tip & Rib Combo$26.95
Served with roasted potato and salad
Fresh Seafood
- Baked Haddock$24.95
Fresh haddock with new England style crumb topping
- Baked Haddock Florentine$25.95
Our baked haddock topped with spinach & basil cream sauce, served with mixed greens
- Baked Salmon$26.95
Fresh salmon with a touch of fresh dill
- Baked Scallops$28.95
Fresh scallops baked to perfection with a light bread crumb topping
- Baked Stuffed Shrimp$25.95
Served with baked potato and salad
- Cajun Haddock$23.95
Served with corn and coleslaw
- Fresh Grilled Swordfish Steak$25.95
Served with roasted potato & butternut squash
- Garlic Grilled Shrimp$22.95
Served with sautéed spinach & orzo
- LING CLAM SAUCE$18.95
- Lobster Newburg Over Haddock$26.95
Served with mashed potato and salad
- LOBSTER SEAF SPEC$29.95
- PINEAPPLE SALMON$28.95
- Swordfish Tips$24.95
Served over rice pilaf with salad
- Tuna Barcelona$27.95
Served with mashed potatoes, our tuna steak stuffed with spinach, sundried tomatoes & feta cheese
- Tuna Sashimi$22.95
Cooked med-rare with wasabi & soy sauce served with rice pilaf & salad
FRIED SEAFOOD
- Fish N Chips$21.95
- Fish Taco Bowl$18.95
With chopped lettuce, black beans, rice, corn, fried fish topped with pico de gallo
- Fish Tacos$18.95
Fried haddock in a soft tortilla with cabbage and spicy sauce served with homemade salsa and black bean rice
- Fried Clam Dinner$26.95
Served with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce
- Fried Clam Roll$17.95
With fries & tartar sauce
- Fried Clam Strip Dinner$18.95
Served with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce
- Fried Combo$27.95
Haddock with choice of shrimp or scallops
- Fried Oysters$24.95
Served with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce
- Fried Scallops$27.95
Plump sea scallops
- Fried Shrimp$23.95
- COMBO/SCALLOP$27.95
Burgers
- Salmon Burger$17.95
With lettuce & tomato, caper sauce and sweet potato fries
- Turkey Burger$16.95
Served with sweet potato fries & honey mustard sauce
- Cheeseburger$14.95
8 oz of fresh lean ground beef
- Gorgonzola Burger$15.95
House classic
- Hamburger$14.95
8 oz of fresh lean ground beef
- South W Burger$15.50
Topped with onion rings, BBQ sauce and Swiss
- Veggie Burger$15.95
In a pocket, mixed greens & sweet pot fries horseradish sauce
Specialty Sandwiches
- Buff Chik Wrap$17.95
- Buffalo Chik sandwich$15.95
Fresh bulkie bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato with fries
- Caesar Salad Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken and sweet potato fries
- Cape Cod wrap$15.95
Walnuts, cranberries, apples, tossed with chicken breasts light mayo with soup or side salad
- chik gyro$14.95
- Crabcake Sandwich$18.95
Served with lettuce & tomato on a bulkie with a spicy caper sauce & sweet potato fries
- Fish Sandwich$16.95
Served with lettuce & tomato, fries & tartar sauce
- French Dip$15.95
Served with cheese & fries on a bulkie with au jus & horseradish sauce
- Gyro$14.95
Choose chicken or lamb, rolled in grilled pita with lettuce, tomato and tzaziki sauce with fries
- Meatball Sliders$16.95
Served with fries & marinara
- Open Kielbasa$15.95
With grilled onions & peppers with fries & mustard
- Open Steak Sandwich$16.95
Grilled with onions, peppers, mushrooms with cheese, and fries
- Open Turkey$14.95
On scali with mashed, gravy and cranberry sauce
- Seafood Salad Wrap$16.95
With lettuce & tomato served with sweet potato fries
- GRLD CHZ&SOUP$13.95
Entrée Specials
- 1/2 Roasted Chicken$19.95
Served with roasted potato and squash
- Bk Stuff Chik$18.95
Served with butternut squash, mashed potato, and cranberry sauce
- Eggplant Florentine$21.95
Our baked eggplant layered in garlic, a blend of cheeses and spinach topped with marinara sauce, served with salad
- Chicken Pot Pie$18.95
Served with mashed potato & cranberry sauce
- Homemade Lobster Mac N Cheese$22.95
Served with garlic toast
- Homemade Mac N Cheese with Chourico & Peppers$18.95
Served with garlic toast
- Homemade Meatloaf$18.95
Served with mashed potato, gravy & corn
- Popcorn Chicken Bowl$16.95
Fried chicken, mashed potato, corn and gravy
- Veggie Stir-Fry Over Rice$17.95
Summer squash, zucchini, red onion, broccoli, red peppers, cherry tom and spinach and a hint of pesto
- TURKEY DINNER$19.95
Hot Sandwiches
- BLT Sandwich$12.50+
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.50+
Freshly baked and breaded, served with marinara and provolone cheese
- Eggplant Sandwich$12.50+
Freshly baked and breaded, served with marinara and provolone cheese
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone and mayo
- Homemade Meatball Sandwich$12.50+
With roasted green peppers and provolone
- Homemade Sausage Sandwich$12.50+
With roasted green peppers and provolone
- Linguica$12.50
With marinara sauce
- Pastrami$12.50
Fresh and lean with provolone and spicy brown mustard
- Pepper Egg$12.50
- Steak & Cheese Sandwich$12.50
Shaved steak with choice of grilled, onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Add one or all with American cheese
- Veal Parmesan Sandwich$12.50+
Freshly baked and breaded, served with marinara and provolone cheese
- Grilled Cheese$12.50
- Mball/Saus$12.50
Cold Subs
- Chicken Salad Sub$12.50+
- Ham & Cheese Sub$12.50+
Fresh imported ham sliced thin
- Italian Sub$12.50+
Mortadella, capicola, ham, pepperoni and provolone
- Tuna Sub$12.50+
- Turkey Sub$12.50+
Freshly roasted in the restaurant
- Veggie Sub$12.50+
Broccoli, spinach, peppers, onions, provolone olives, mushrooms oil and vinegar
SIDES
- 1/2 Fries$3.50
- 1/2 Onion Rings$5.00
- 1/2 Sweet Pot Fries$3.95
- Baked Potato$5.95
- Broccoli$5.25
- Coleslaw$5.50
- Extra Salsa$0.75+
- Extra Sour Cream$0.75+
- Extra Tarter Sauce $$0.75
- Fries$6.95
- Garlic Bread$6.95
- Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$7.95
- Grilled Broccoli$5.25
- SQUASH$5.95
- Mashed$5.95
- Rice Pilaf$5.25
- Roast Potato$5.95
- Sautéed Spinach$5.25
- Scoop Cape Cod$5.00
- Scoop Chicken sal$4.00
- Scoop Tuna$4.00
- Side Corn$3.25
- Side Nacho Chips$3.99
- Side Meatball$4.95
- Side Sausage$4.95
- Side Pasta$8.95
- Side Shrimp$3.25
- Side Steak Tips$13.95
- SM Chips$1.25
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.95
- Teriyaki Grilled Chicken$8.95
- LG CHIPS$3.50
- mini chips$0.75
- small chips$0.89
Kids
Extra Dressing/Sauces
PIZZA & CALZONES
Flat Bread Pizzas
Mini Pizzas
- Mini Cheese Pizza$10.95
With our homemade sauce, topped with a fresh mozzarella blend
- Mini Create House$12.95
- Mini Bruschetta Pizza$10.95
White pizza made with garlic, olive oil and Parmesan cheese. Topped with sliced tomatoes
- Mini House Special Pizza$12.95
Pepperoni, sausage, linguica, hamburg, onion, mushroom and peppers
- Mini BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.95
Smokey BBQ chicken, fresh green peppers and onions
- Mini Vegetarian Pizza$12.95
Eggplant, mushroom, onions, peppers, broccoli, olives and spinach
- Mini Caesar Salad Pizza$12.95
Our bruschetta topped with chicken and Caesar salad
- Mini Pesto$1.00
- Mini Buffalo Chicken$12.95
- Mini Caesar$12.95
10" Pizzas
- 10" Cheese Pizza$13.95
With our homemade sauce, topped with a fresh mozzarella blend
- 10" Create House$18.95
- 10" Bruschetta Pizza$13.95
White pizza made with garlic, olive oil and Parmesan cheese. Topped with sliced tomatoes
- 10" House Special Pizza$18.95
Pepperoni, sausage, linguica, hamburg, onion, mushroom and peppers
- 10" BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.95
Smokey BBQ chicken, fresh green peppers and onions
- 10" Vegetarian Pizza$18.95
Eggplant, mushroom, onions, peppers, broccoli, olives and spinach
- 10" Caesar Salad Pizza$18.95
Our bruschetta topped with chicken and Caesar salad
- 10'' Pesto Pizza$18.95
- 10'' Caesar Pizza$18.95
- 10'' Grilled Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.95
- 10'' Buffalo Tender Pizza$18.95
16" Pizzas
- 16" Cheese Pizza$18.95
With our homemade sauce, topped with a fresh mozzarella blend
- 16" Create House Pizza$24.95
- 16" Bruschetta Pizza$18.95
White pizza made with garlic, olive oil and Parmesan cheese. Topped with sliced tomatoes
- 16" House Special Pizza$24.95
Pepperoni, sausage, linguica, hamburg, onion, mushroom and peppers
- 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$24.95
Smokey BBQ chicken, fresh green peppers and onions
- 16" Vegetarian Pizza$24.95
Eggplant, mushroom, onions, peppers, broccoli, olives and spinach
- 16" Caesar Salad Pizza$24.95
Our bruschetta topped with chicken and Caesar salad
- 16'' Buffalo Grilled Chicken Pizza$24.95
- 16'' Buffalo Tender Pizza$24.95
- 16'' Chicken Pesto Pizza$24.95
- 16'' Caesar Pizza$24.95
Calzones
- Make Your Own Two Way Calzone$18.95
- Three Way Calzone$19.95
- Italian Calzone$17.95
It's all hors with capicola, ham, pepperoni, mortadella, onions and tomatoes
- MB & PEP CALZONE$17.95
With roasted green bell peppers and marinara
- Sausage & PEP Calzone$17.95
With roasted green bell peppers and marinara
- Chicken &Calzone$17.95
Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella
- Broccoli & Calzone$17.95
Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella
- Eggplant Calzone$17.95
Fresh baked eggplant, marinara and a blend of cheeses
- Spinach Calzone$17.95
Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella
- Mushroom Calzone$17.95
Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$17.95
- Grilled Buffalo Chicken Calzone$17.95
- Ham & Cheese Calzone$17.95
- Steak Calzone$17.95
- Roni Calzone$17.95
GLUTEN FREE
Low Carb Burger
GF /LO CARB MENU
- GF 12" Pizza (3 Toppings)$16.95
- GF Sirloin Steak$28.95
- GF Gorgonzola Sirlion$30.95
- GF Kabob (Chicken, Lamb, Beef)$23.95
- GF Broiled Scallops$28.95
- GF Salmon Barcelona$28.95
Stuffed with sundried tomatoes, spinach and feta cheese
- GF Pork Tenderloin$21.95
Served with apple sauce
- GF Baked Haddock$24.95
- GF Grilled Swordfish Steak$25.95
- GF Blackened Swordfish Tips$24.95
- GLUTEN FREE LOBSTER$29.95
Scallops, shrimp & lobster
- LOW CARB ALFREDO$23.95
with roasted red peppers
- GF Tuna Sashimi$21.95
- GFREE CHEESE PIZZA
Soda/Beer &Wine
NA Drinks
- Adult Chocolate Milk$4.25
- Adult Milk$4.25
- Bottled Soda$2.75
- Can Soda$2.25
- Coffee$3.25
- Coke$3.95
- Cranberry Juice$3.95
- bottle water$2.75
- Decaf Coffee$3.25
- Diet Coke$3.95
- Gingerale$3.95
- Glass Water
- Hot Cocoa$3.25
- Iced Coffee$3.25
- Iced Tea$3.95
- Kids Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Kids Cup$2.95
- Kids Milk$3.50
- Lemonade$3.95
- bottle juice$3.25
- Shirley Temple$3.95
- Soda Water$3.95
- Sprite$3.95
- Tea$2.95
- Tonic Water$3.95
Draft Beer
- DFT Allagash$7.50+
- DFT Blue Moon$6.95+
- DFT Bud Light$5.50+
- DFT Coors Light$5.50+
- DFT Downeast$7.50+
- DFT Fiddlehead$7.50+
- DFT Harpoon$6.95+
- DFT Jack Abbey$6.95+
- DFT Maine Lunch (12oz)$8.95
- DFT Mich Ultra$5.50+
- DFT Sam Adams$6.95+
- DFT Sam Seasonal$6.95+
- DFT Sam Wicked$6.95+
- DFT Worm Pumpkin$6.95+
- JACK ORANGE$7.50+
- DFT Stella$7.50+
- DFT Wachusett$6.95+
- DFT Wachusett Blue$6.95+
- DFT Wormtown$7.50+
- DFT Yuengling$6.95+
- c
Bottled Beer
White Wine
Red Wine
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
Martinis
- Chocotini$13.00
- Expresso Mart$13.00
- Lemon Drop$13.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$13.00
- Pear Martini$13.00
Absolut Pear Vodka, St. Germaine and fresh pear juice
- Peanut Butter Martini$13.00
- Pomegranate Mart$13.00
- Pumpkin Mart$13.00
- Blueberry Mart$13.00
- Mj Cosmo Mart$13.00
- Apple Martini$13.00
- Watermelon Martini$13.00
- Grapefruit Mart$13.00
- Caramel Tini$13.00
- Eggnog Martini$13.00
- Spec. Martini$13.00
- Martini$10.50
- SUGAR COOKIE MART$13.00
Margaritas
- Hse Cuervo Marg$10.00
- Entourage Margarita$13.00
Avion Tequila, Grand Marnier, Cointreau and sour mix
- Cointreu Margarita$11.00
- Pomegranate Margarita$13.00
Cuervo Gold Tequila, Stirring's Pomegranate Liqueur, Triple Sec and sour mix
- Spec. Margarita$13.00
- Coconut Margarita$13.00
- strawberry margarita$13.00
- Margarita$10.50
- Grand Gold Marg$13.00
Mixed Drinks
- Screwdriver$6.95
- Baybreeze$6.95
- Haw Seabrze$6.95
- Fuzzy Naval$6.95
- Bloody Mary$7.95
- Rum Chata$7.95
- Mjs Cosmo$13.00
Stoli Razberi Vodka, Grand Marnier, and a splash of cranberry juice
- Cosmo$9.25
- Screwball$7.95
- Margarita$10.50
- Grand Gold Marg$13.00
- Madras$6.95
- Dark & Stormy$8.95
- Seabreeze$6.95
- K Sombrero$7.95
- Grape Crush$6.95
- Toasted Almond$6.95
- Fireball$8.25
- Arnold Palmer$8.95
Jeremiah Weed Sweet Tea Vodka and lemonade in a tall glass
- White Russian$8.50
- Blackberry Old Fash$13.00
- Sangria$11.50
- Mojito$13.00
- Apple Cinnamon Mule$13.00
- Gold Rush$13.00
- Tsted Cinn Crunch$13.00
- Rum Punch$13.00
- Moscow Mule$8.50
- Straw.Basil$13.00
- Old Fash$11.00
- Manhattan$10.50
- aperal spritz$11.00
- TEQ-SUNRISE$7.95