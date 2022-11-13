Checkers Pizza - Trumann
211 Reviews
$$
124 Arkansas Highway 463
Trumann, AR 72472
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Whole Cheesy Bread
Bread sticks topped with garlic butter and cheese. Sometimes simple is the best!
Cheesy Bread
Chips & Dip
House made chips and Ranch.
Fried Pickles
BBQ Nachos
Fried Green Tomatoes
Chicken Sticks
Mozzarella Sticks
Mac & Cheese Bits
Beef Ravioli
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Southwest Egg Roll
Tater Kegs
Onion Rings
Onion Petals
Corn Nuggets
Cauliflower Bites
Wings
Sandwiches
Traditional Pizzas
Personal Cheese Sticks
Personal Cheese Pizza
Personal Beef Pizza
Personal Canadian Bacon Pizza
Personal Pepperoni Pizza
Personal Sausage Pizza
Medium Cheese Sticks
Medium Cheese Pizza
Medium Beef Pizza
Medium Canadian Bacon Pizza
Medium Pepperoni Pizza
Medium Sausage Pizza
Large Cheese Sticks
Large Cheese Pizza
Large Beef Pizza
Large Canadian Bacon Pizza
Large Pepperoni Pizza
Large Sausage Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
Personal Supreme Pizza
Piled high with. Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Bell Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Mushrooms
Personal Meat Lover Pizza
Beef, Sausage, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni
Personal Bacon Lover Pizza
Canadian Bacon, Pork Bacon, and Four Cheeses!
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch sauce base with Chicken and Bacon
Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, and Onion
Personal Pulled Pork Pizza
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Medium Supreme Pizza
Piled high with. Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Bell Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Mushrooms
Medium Meat Lover Pizza
Beef, Sausage, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni
Medium Bacon Lover Pizza
Canadian Bacon, Pork Bacon, and Four Cheeses!
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch sauce base with Chicken and Bacon
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, and Onion
Medium Pulled Pork Pizza
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Large Supreme Pizza
Piled high with. Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Bell Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Mushrooms
Large Meat Lover Pizza
Beef, Sausage, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni
Large Bacon Lover Pizza
Canadian Bacon, Pork Bacon, and Four Cheeses!
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch sauce base with Chicken and Bacon
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, and Onion
Large Pulled Pork Pizza
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Salads
Wildcat Salad
Romaine, house made ranch, tomato, carrot, cucumber, cheese, and croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons
Loaded Italian Salad
Romaine, Italian Dressing, Bell Pepper,Tomato, Onion, Black Olive
BBQ Salad
Romaine, house made ranch, tomato, carrot, cucumber, cheese, eggs, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce.
Calzones
Drinks
Friday Night Special
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Dine In. Takeout. Delivery!
124 Arkansas Highway 463, Trumann, AR 72472