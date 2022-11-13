Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Checkers Pizza - Trumann

211 Reviews

$$

124 Arkansas Highway 463

Trumann, AR 72472

Popular Items

Large Pepperoni Pizza
Large Custom Pizza
Wildcat Salad

Appetizers

Whole Cheesy Bread

$6.99

Bread sticks topped with garlic butter and cheese. Sometimes simple is the best!

Cheesy Bread

$4.99+

Chips & Dip

$3.99+

House made chips and Ranch.

Fried Pickles

$3.99

BBQ Nachos

$7.89+

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.99+

Chicken Sticks

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99+

Mac & Cheese Bits

$3.99+

Beef Ravioli

$3.99+

Fried Mushrooms

$5.49

Fried Pickles

$3.99+

Southwest Egg Roll

$4.99+

Tater Kegs

$4.99+

Onion Rings

$3.99

Onion Petals

$4.99

Corn Nuggets

$3.99

Cauliflower Bites

$4.99+

Wings

5 Boneless Wings

$6.50

10 Boneless Wings

$12.50

15 Boneless Wings

$17.50

5 Traditional Wings

$7.50

10 Traditional Wings

$14.50

15 Traditional Wings

$19.99

6 Traditional Wing and Fries

$8.99

6 Boneless Wing and Fries

$7.99

Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

Honey Ham, and our special cheese blend

Turkey Melt

$7.75

Roasted Turkey, and our special cheese blend

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$7.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Traditional Pizzas

Personal Cheese Sticks

$5.75

Personal Cheese Pizza

$5.75

Personal Beef Pizza

$6.75

Personal Canadian Bacon Pizza

$6.75

Personal Pepperoni Pizza

$6.75

Personal Sausage Pizza

$6.75

Medium Cheese Sticks

$9.50

Medium Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Medium Beef Pizza

$11.00

Medium Canadian Bacon Pizza

$11.00

Medium Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Medium Sausage Pizza

$11.00

Large Cheese Sticks

$11.75

Large Cheese Pizza

$11.75

Large Beef Pizza

$13.50

Large Canadian Bacon Pizza

$13.50

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50

Large Sausage Pizza

$13.50

Specialty Pizzas

Personal Supreme Pizza

$9.00

Piled high with. Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Bell Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Mushrooms

Personal Meat Lover Pizza

$9.00

Beef, Sausage, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni

Personal Bacon Lover Pizza

$8.00

Canadian Bacon, Pork Bacon, and Four Cheeses!

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$9.00

Ranch sauce base with Chicken and Bacon

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.00

Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, and Onion

Personal Pulled Pork Pizza

$8.00

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$8.00

Medium Supreme Pizza

$15.99

Piled high with. Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Bell Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Mushrooms

Medium Meat Lover Pizza

$15.99

Beef, Sausage, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni

Medium Bacon Lover Pizza

$15.99

Canadian Bacon, Pork Bacon, and Four Cheeses!

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.99

Ranch sauce base with Chicken and Bacon

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, and Onion

Medium Pulled Pork Pizza

$15.99

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Large Supreme Pizza

$19.75

Piled high with. Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Bell Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Mushrooms

Large Meat Lover Pizza

$19.75

Beef, Sausage, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni

Large Bacon Lover Pizza

$19.49

Canadian Bacon, Pork Bacon, and Four Cheeses!

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.75

Ranch sauce base with Chicken and Bacon

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.75

Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, and Onion

Large Pulled Pork Pizza

$19.75

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.75

Build Your Own Pizza

Start here to make your pizza! Choose your favorite sauce and toppings!

Personal Custom Pizza

$5.75

Start here to customize your pizza your way!

Medium Pizza

$8.00

Start here to customize your pizza your way!

Large Custom Pizza

$11.75

Start here to customize your pizza your way!

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$7.50

Marinara Pasta

$6.50

Salads

Wildcat Salad

$6.99+

Romaine, house made ranch, tomato, carrot, cucumber, cheese, and croutons

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons

Loaded Italian Salad

$7.99

Romaine, Italian Dressing, Bell Pepper,Tomato, Onion, Black Olive

BBQ Salad

$6.99+

Romaine, house made ranch, tomato, carrot, cucumber, cheese, eggs, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce.

Calzones

Custom Calzone

$6.75

Your Calzone, Your way!

Supreme Calzone

$9.99

Meat Lover Calzone

$9.99

Bacon Lover Clazone

$7.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$7.99

Pulled Pork Calzone

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$8.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Pizza

$10.99

Bavarian Cream Pizza

$7.99

Cookies

$2.49+

Small Cinnamon Stix

$3.99

Drinks

2- Liter

$3.59

20oz to-go drink

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.59Out of stock

Unsweetened Tea

$2.59Out of stock

Cream Soda

$1.99

Extras

Ranch

$0.75

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Icing Cup

$0.75

Large Single Topping - Carry Out Only

Large Cheese Pizza

Large Beef Pizza

$11.00

Large Canadian Bacon Pizza

$11.00

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Large Sausage Pizza

$11.00

Large Other - Special Request Single Topping

$11.00

Large Cheesestick

$11.00

Pizza and Wings

Pizza and Wing

$21.95

Family Pizza Special

Pizza Special

$29.99

Large Pizza (2 toppings), 12 inch Cheese sticks, Any Dessert

2 Medium Special

2 Medium 2 Toppings

Friday Night Special

Friday Night Special

$22.99

Pizza and Wings

Pizza and Wing

$21.95

Health

Hand Sanitizer

$3.25

Fruit Punch Spark

$2.00

Electronics

USB C Type 3ft

$9.99

USB Iphone 3Ft

$9.99

USB C 6ft

$15.99

USB Iphone 6ft

$15.99

Halloween

Mozzarella Sticks

$2.99

Chips & Dip

$0.99

House made chips and Ranch.

Pizza and Wings

Pizza and Wing

$21.95
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Dine In. Takeout. Delivery!

124 Arkansas Highway 463, Trumann, AR 72472

Checkers Pizza image
Checkers Pizza image
Checkers Pizza image

