Burgers

Chedda Burger - Gateway

2,384 Reviews

$$

190 S 400 W #59

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Chedda Burger
The Chedda Burger
Schwinn

Burgers

The Chedda Burger

The Chedda Burger

$6.79

Beef Patty, Chedda Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Green Leaf Lettuce, CB Sauce, Served on a Regular Bun

Bacon Chedda Burger

Bacon Chedda Burger

$7.99

Beef Patty, Chedda Cheese, Bacon Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Green Leaf Lettuce, CB Sauce, Served on a Regular Bun

Mother Hen

Mother Hen

$7.99

Beef Patty, Over Easy Egg, Bacon, Arugula, Sriracha Mayo, Served on a regular bun

Green Mile

Green Mile

$7.99

Beef Patty, Mac n' Cheese, Bacon, Green Chilies, Whole Grain Mustard, Served on a Regular Bun

Dealer

Dealer

$7.99

Beef Patty, Cream Cheese, BBQ Pulled Pork, Fried Jalapenos, Cilantro Ranch

Schwinn

Schwinn

$7.99

White chedda, Roasted tomatoes, Mushrooms, Crispy onions, Arugula, Garlic mayo

Chili Con Padre

Chili Con Padre

$9.49

Cheese curds, Chili con carne, Cornflake crunch, Jalapeno honey mustard

Bonus Thangs

Chedda Tots

Chedda Tots

$3.59

Homemade, chedda infused, tater tots served with a side or our CB sauce Gluten-free

Fried Brussels

Fried Brussels

$3.59

Served with a side of our sriracha mayo Gluten-free

Fried Pop Tart

Fried Pop Tart

$1.69Out of stock

Fried Pop Tart with a side of whipped cream

Home Style Fries

Home Style Fries

$3.29

Skin on fries GF

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.29

GF

Half n' Half

Half n' Half

$3.29

Half order of Homestyle fries mixed with a half order of Sweet Potato fries. Why choose when you can have both! GF

Old Skool

Old Skool

$4.39

Homestyle Fries covered in Chedda Whiz and Bacon!

House Fried Chips

House Fried Chips

$2.99

GF

Rugrats

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Three fried chicken tenders served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Macaroni covered in our homemade Chedda whiz served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

We use our burger buns with some chedda cheese to make this delicious grilled cheese served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$4.99

Kids sized cheeseburger plain served with fries or Chedda tots and a small drink

From the Fountain

Soda

$2.59

Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Powerade, Lemonade, Unsweetened Iced Tea, Root Beer, Sprite, and Dr. Pepper

Boxes n' Sides

Box of Burgers

Box of Burgers

$89.99
Chip Box

Chip Box

$29.99

10 servings of our fresh, made to order chips! Limited time price, regularly priced at $30! Sorry, no substitutions/ modifications. Pickup only.

Individual Burgers w/ Chips

$11.99
Box of Fried Pop Tarts

Box of Fried Pop Tarts

$16.99Out of stock

Box of 10 fried Pop Tarts with your choice of flavors! Comes with sides of whipped cream for dipping

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

More Schmancy than Fancy

Location

190 S 400 W #59, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

