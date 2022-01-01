Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chedda Burger - Foothill

review star

No reviews yet

1314 Foothill Dr.

Salt Lake City, UT 84108

Popular Items

The Chedda Burger
Bacon Chedda Burger
Schwinn

Burgers

The Chedda Burger

The Chedda Burger

$5.99

Beef Patty, Chedda Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Green Leaf Lettuce, CB Sauce, Served on a Regular Bun

Bacon Chedda Burger

Bacon Chedda Burger

$6.99

Beef Patty, Chedda Cheese, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Green Leaf Lettuce, CB Sauce, Served on a Regular Bun

Mother Hen

Mother Hen

$6.99

Beef Patty, Over Easy Egg, Bacon, Arugula, Sriracha Mayo, Served on a regular bun

Green Mile

Green Mile

$6.99

Beef Patty, Mac n' Cheese, Bacon, Green Chilies, Whole Grain Mustard, Served on a Regular Bun

Dealer

Dealer

$6.99

Beef Patty, Cream Cheese, BBQ Pulled Pork, Fried Jalapenos, Cilantro Ranch

Schwinn

Schwinn

$6.99

White chedda, Roasted tomatoes, Mushrooms, Crispy onions, Arugula, Garlic mayo

Red, White n' Blue

Red, White n' Blue

$8.99

Fried Blueberry Pop Tart, Chipotle BBQ, Arugula, Pickled Red Onions, Bacon, Muenster

Bonus Thangs

Chedda Tots

Chedda Tots

$3.29

Homemade, chedda infused, tater tots served with a side of our CB sauce Gluten-free

Fried Brussels

Fried Brussels

$3.29

Served with a side of our sriracha mayo Gluten-free

Fried Pop Tart

Fried Pop Tart

$1.69

Fried Pop Tart with a side of whipped cream

Homestyle Fries

Homestyle Fries

$2.99

Skin on fries GF

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.29

GF

Half n' Half

Half n' Half

$3.29

Half order of Homestyle fries mixed with a half order of Sweet Potato fries. Why choose when you can have both! GF

Old Skool

Old Skool

$3.99

Homestyle Fries covered in Chedda Whiz and Bacon!

House Fried Chips

House Fried Chips

$2.79

GF

Rugrats

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Three fried chicken tenders served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Macaroni covered in our homemade chedda whiz served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

We use our burger buns with some Chedda cheese to make this delicious grilled cheese served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids sized cheeseburger, plain, served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink

From the Fountain

Soda

$2.39

Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Lemonade, Unsweetened Iced Tea, Root Beer, Sprite, and Dr. Pepper

Ice Water

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$3.79
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$3.79
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$3.79
Nutella Shake

Nutella Shake

$3.79
Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$3.79
Banana Cream Shake

Banana Cream Shake

$4.99
Urban Camp Fire Shake

Urban Camp Fire Shake

$5.99

Ice Cream, Toasted Marshmallows, Fudge, Peanut Butter, Graham Crackers

Stars n' Stripes

Stars n' Stripes

$5.99

Fried Blueberry Pop Tart and fresh strawberries!

Boxes N' Sides

Box of Burgers

Box of Burgers

$89.99
Chip Box

Chip Box

$29.99

10 servings of our fresh, made to order chips! Limited time price, regularly priced at $30! Sorry, no substitutions/ modifications. Pickup only.

Individual Burgers w/ Chips

$11.99
Box of Fried Pop Tarts

Box of Fried Pop Tarts

$16.99

Box of 10 fried Pop Tarts with your choice of flavors! Comes with sides of whipped cream for dipping

Bottled/canned drinks

Bottled Water

$1.99

Canned Soda

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

More Schmancy than Fancy

Location

1314 Foothill Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84108

Directions

Gallery
Chedda Burger image
Chedda Burger image
Chedda Burger image
Chedda Burger image

