Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cheddar Box Too

review star

No reviews yet

109 Chenoweth Lane

Louisville, KY 40207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Side of Bacon
Honey Chicken Salad
Breakfast Sandwich

Shareables

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Served with roasted garlic aioli

Pimiento Cheese and Crackers

$8.00

Topped with bacon jam

Flash-Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.50

Served with roasted garlic aioli

Soups

Tomato Artichoke Soup (cup)

$4.00

Tomato Artichoke Soup (bowl)

$7.00

Soup Of The Day (cup)

$4.50

Soup Of The Day (bowl)

$7.50

Salads

Baby Spinach Salad

$13.00

Hard-boiled egg, smoked bacon, red onion, tomatoes and Bleu cheese crumbles served with hot bacon vinaigrette

Crisp Greens Salad

$12.50

Spring mix with strawberries, crisp apples and almonds served with Balsamic Vinaigrette

House Salad

$11.75

Spring mix with spiced pecans and parmesan cheese served with lemon parmesan

Cobb Salad

$15.25

Iceberg, avocado, egg, tomato, chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and bacon served with bleu cheese dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, chicken, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, cucumbers and tortilla strips served with salsa ranch dressing

Pan Seared Salmon Salad

$16.00

Salmon served on a bed of spring mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, mangoes and mango vinaigrette

Waldorf Salad

$16.00

Spring mix, apples, celery, grapes, spiced pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and chicken. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Turkey and Brie

$14.00

Roasted turkey, red pepper jelly, spring mix and brie on grilled sourdough bread. Add bacon jam $2

Garden Press

$12.25

Baby spinach, mushrooms, red onion, provolone cheese and roasted garlic aioli on grilled white bread. Add grilled chicken $3.

The Great Southern

$15.25

Country ham, pimiento cheese, fried green tomato, lettuce and pepper jelly on grilled sourdough.

Reuben

$13.25

Corned beef, swiss, bistro sauce and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread

Tuna Melt

$13.00

House made tuna salad and swiss on grilled rye bread

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.50

Grilled seasoned chicken breast, smoked bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun

Cheddar Box Hot Brown

$14.50

Roasted turkey, mornay sauce, tomato, smoked bacon and cheddar cheese served on white toast

Turkey, Benedictine and Bacon

$12.75

Roasted turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and benedictine on wheat bread

Honey Chicken Salad

$12.00

Baked chicken, celery, pecans, dried cranberries and honey mayonnaise on wheat bread

Turkey Cheddar

$11.75

Roasted turkey, cheddar, lettuce and chutney mayonnaise on wheat bread

Pimiento Cheese

$11.75

House made pimiento cheese with lettuce and tomato on wheat bread

Fried Fillet of Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Fried fish with lettue, tomato and house made tartar sauce on rye bread.

Benedectine Sandwich

$10.00

Wheat bread and Benedictine spread.

The Veggie Sandwich

$13.75

Hummus, Muenster cheese, caramelized onion, avocado, tomato and cucumber on toasted ciabatta bread.

Turkey Melt

$14.00

Turkey, Swiss, provolone, muenster, caramelized onion and garlic aioli on grilled sourdough bread.

The Grilled Cheese

$12.75

American, Swiss, Provolone, Muenster, Cheddar and Bacon Jam on Grilled Sourdough Bread.

Loaded BLT

$16.00

Bacon, arugula, fried green tomato, mayo, avocado and an over-medium egg served on toasted ciabatta bread.

Burgers

All-American Cheeseburger

$14.00

A 8oz burger patty served on a toasted broiche bun with american cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato and pickles

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.50

A 8oz burger patty served on a toasted brioche bun with cremini mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, fried onion and roasted garlic aioli

Bacon and Brie Burger

$15.50

A 8oz burger patty served on a toasted brioche bun with brie, bacon jam, lettuce and tomato

Black and Bleu Burger

$14.75

A 8 oz burger patty served on a toasted brioche bun with blackened seasoning, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato

The Kentuckian Burger

$16.00

A 8 oz burger patty served on a toasted brioche bun with fried green tomatoes, red pepper jelly, lettuce, onion, pimiento cheese and bacon jam

Patty Melt

$14.50

8 oz burger patty served on grilled sourdough with swiss, provolone, caramelized onion and bistro sauce.

Breakfast

Pancake (Single)

$6.00

Add blueberries, strawberries, pecans or chocolate chips +$1 per pancake

Pancake (Short Stack 2)

$11.00

Add blueberries, strawberries, pecans or chocolate chips +$1 per pancake

French Toast

$11.50

Two pieces of brioche bread dipped in a spiced vanilla bean batter

One Piece French Toast

$6.50

Oatmeal (cup)

$6.00

Extra thick oats served with brown sugar and toast

Oatmeal (bowl)

$8.00

Extra thick oats served with brown sugar and toast

Oatmeal Brulee (cup)

$8.75

Extra thick oats served with brown sugar and toast topped with carmelized banana and blueberries

Oatmeal Brulee (bowl)

$10.75

Extra thick oats served with brown sugar and toast topped with carmelized banana and blueberries

Biscuits and Gravy (half order)

$8.00

Our house made sausage gravy and house made biscuits

Biscuits and Gravy (full order)

$12.00

Our house made sausage gravy and house made biscuits

Biscuit and Gravy Basket

$14.00

Half order of our house made sausage gravy and a biscuit , two eggs cooked to order and breakfast potatoes

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.75

An english muffin with your choice of smoked bacon, sausage patties, or country ham, cooked to order egg and choice of cheese

Egg Basket

$14.00

Two eggs cooked to order served with sauteed spinach, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes and toast

3 Egg Omelet

$13.00

Choice of 3 items: provolone, swiss, cheddar, american, sausage, bacon, country ham, tomato, spinach, mushroom, pepper, onion served with breakfast potatoes and toast

Egg

$2.25

1 egg cooked to order

Two Egg Meal

$13.75

Two Eggs cooked to order with breakfast potatoes, toast, fruit and choice of bacon or sausage patties.

Pearl Sugar Waffles

$12.00

Two pearl sugar waffles topped with powdered sugar.

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$12.75

Poached eggs, country ham and house made hollandaise sauce on an english muffin served with fruit

Kentucky Hot Brown Benedict

$13.25

Poached eggs, sliced turkey, smoked bacon on an english muffin with our mornay sauce and tomatoes served with fruit

Southern Benedict

$13.50

Poached eggs, bacon and house made gravy on a biscuit served with fruit

West Coast Benedict

$13.75

Poach eggs, spinach, tomato, avocado and house made hollandaise on an english muffin served with fruit

Bluegrass Benedict

$14.75

Poached eggs, bacon, avocado and arugula topped with Hollandaise sauce on top of fried green tomatoes. Served with fresh fruit.

A la carte

Side of Bacon

$3.25

3 Slices of boar's head bacon

Side of sausage patties

$3.50

2 pieces of purnell's sausage

1 Piece of sausage

$2.25

1 piece of purnell's sausage

Country Ham

$4.75

Breakast Potatoes

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Egg

$2.25

1 egg cooked to order

Toast

$1.50

Biscuit

$3.00

English Muffin

$2.25

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$5.75

Cheese Grits

$3.00

French Fries

$3.50

Petite Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, tomato, cucumber and parmesan with choice of dressing

Ramekin Gravy

$1.25

Side of Spinach

$5.00

Piece of Salmon

$10.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Deli

Honey Chicken Salad

$9.00

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Benedectine

$9.00

Pimiento Cheese

$8.00
Cheese Torte

Cheese Torte

$18.00Out of stock

Salad Dressings

Sweet Tea Gallon

$9.00

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$9.00

Tomato Artichoke Quart

$16.00

Soup of Day Quart

$17.50

Waffle Mix

$28.00

Pancake Mix

$22.00

Catering

House Salad

$45.00

Baby Spinach Salad

$60.00

Crisp Greens Salad

$50.00

Cobb Salad

$68.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$65.00

Pan Seared Salmon Salad

$80.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pancake

$6.00

Mickey Mouse Pancake

Kids scrambled Eggs

$6.00

1 scrambled egg with fruit and white toast

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Peanut Butter and Jelly

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Dessert

Dessert of the Day

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

Chocolate Brownie with Whipped Cream

Non -Alcoholic Beverages

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$3.00

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk (Small)

$3.00

Milk (Large)

$4.00

Orange Juice (Small)

$3.00

Orange Juice (Large)

$4.00

Apple Juice (Small)

$3.00

Apple Juice (Large)

$4.00

Cranberry Juice (Small)

$3.00

Cranberry Juice (Large)

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Choice of english breakfast or green tea

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Locally Owned and Operated!

Website

Location

109 Chenoweth Lane, Louisville, KY 40207

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
orange starNo Reviews
102 Bauer Ave Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Lotsa Pasta
orange star4.8 • 493
3717 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
NamNam Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
318 Wallace Avenue Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Biscuit Belly-St Mathews
orange star4.7 • 455
3723 Lexington Rd Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
The Fox Den
orange starNo Reviews
3814 Frankfort Avenue Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM Louisville KY*
orange starNo Reviews
3733 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston