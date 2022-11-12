Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Cheddar Jackson

27 Reviews

$$

522 N 2nd St

Richmond, VA 23219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

CUPS OF SOUP

Cup of Tomato Basil Soup (V)

$4.00
Three Bean Chili (V)

Three Bean Chili (V)

$5.00

Try a bowl of our Three Bean Chili for only $3.50

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$5.00

A cup of our Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Crab Cheddar Bisque

Crab Cheddar Bisque

$6.00

A cup of our Crab Cheddar Bisque

PANINI

Alice's Cheddar Jack Toastie (VO)

Alice's Cheddar Jack Toastie (VO)

$7.00

The classic taste of Cheddar Jack in a warm, toasty panini. You can even add a juicy slice of tomato, if you like. Also available as a VEGAN ALICE!

The Duval Sisters

The Duval Sisters

$9.00

Say hello to Alice & The Aunties! A Grilled Trifecta of Cheese, with Sharp Cheddar, Provolone, and Mozzarella, topped with Bacon Jam.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn

$11.00

No sleep till Brooklyn! A little Mozzarella, a little Provolone, and a lotta Pepperoni (beef & pork, or veggie), topped with a house made Marinara.

Ms. Pam's Tuna Melt

Ms. Pam's Tuna Melt

$11.00

Bluefin Tuna Salad, with Duke's Mayonnaise, and Extra Sharp Cheddar. AVAILABLE VEGAN!

Baby Sis

Baby Sis

$11.00Out of stock

This little bundle of deliciousness is Pimento Cheese by Birdie's of South Hill, VA, topped with Pickled Jalapeños, and Fresh Tomatoes.

Smoked Robinson

Smoked Robinson

$11.00

“Get Ready” for a “Quiet Storm” of Country Ham & Smoked Gouda, topped with a Hot Honey Dijon, made with AR's Hot Southern Honey & Grey Poupon! Now that’s “Sweet Harmony” (ok, no more Smokey Robinson puns, LOL)!

Swiss Lyss (Turkey & Swiss)

Swiss Lyss (Turkey & Swiss)

$12.00

Sliced Turkey and Swiss, with your choice of toppings, finished with your choice of sauce.

VEGAN Ham & Cheese Toastie (V)

VEGAN Ham & Cheese Toastie (V)

$13.00

Delicious Vegan Ham & Cheese Toastie, served your way. Epic simplicity!

Fatboy Basquiat (Roast Beef & Cheddar)

Fatboy Basquiat (Roast Beef & Cheddar)

$13.00

Sliced Roast Beef and Cheddar, with your choice of toppings, finished with a House Made Horseradish Sauce.

Impossible Chopped Cheese (VO)

Impossible Chopped Cheese (VO)

$14.00

It's a beautiful thing! Broiled Impossible Burger, chopped & seasoned, smothered with Cheddar Jack Cheese, and topped with your preferred condiments & toppings.

QUICK BITES

Route 11 Potato Chips (VO)

Birdie's Pimento Cheese & Crackers

$8.00

Birdie's delicious Pimento Cheese, handmade in Southern VA, served with Water Crackers

Ms. Pam's Tuna & Crackers (Ms Pam's Tuna Salad)

$8.00Out of stock

Our delicious Ms. Pam's Tuna Salad, Served with Water Crackers

SOLSTICE CONFECTIONERY (SWEET THANGS)

Pumpkin Muffins (V)

$3.00
Blueberry Muffins (V)

Blueberry Muffins (V)

$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies (V)

Chocolate Chip Cookies (V)

$1.50+

House made chocolate chip cookies.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (V)

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (V)

$1.50+

BEVERAGES

Bottle of Water

$2.00

S. Pellegrino Sparking Water

$2.50Out of stock

Mexican Coca~Cola

$2.50

Bottle of Sweet Tea

$2.50

Bottle of Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Maine Root Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.50

Boylan Grape Soda

$2.50

Boylan Orange Soda

$2.50

Boylan Black Cherry

$2.50

Boylan Cream Soda

$2.50

Boylan Root Beer

$2.50

Boylan Creamy Red Birch Beer

$2.50

COLD COFFEE & KOMBUCHA

Ninja Kombucha - Blue Mule - Hard Kombucha - 5.7% ABV - 16oz Draft

Ninja Kombucha - Blue Mule - Hard Kombucha - 5.7% ABV - 16oz Draft

$7.50

A refreshing blend of blueberry, lime, and ginger.

Ninja Kombucha - Peach Mint - 12oz Can

$4.00Out of stock

Ninja Kombucha - Dry Hopped Lemon Ginger - 12oz Can

$4.00Out of stock

Ninja Kombucha - Blueberry Lavender - 12oz Can

$4.00

Ninja Kombucha - Cranberry Lime Ginger - 12oz Can

$4.00Out of stock

Ninja Kombucha - Blackberry Hibiscus - 12oz Can

$4.00

Ninja Kombucha - Blood Orange - 12oz Can

$4.00Out of stock

Ninja Kombucha - Apple Spice - 12oz Can

$4.00

Snowing In Space - Big Blue (V) - 16oz Draft

$4.50

Single Origin Ethiopian (Certified Fair Trade) Light Roast, with Notes of Ripe Strawberry & Rose.

Snowing In Space - Gimme Dat! (V) - 12oz Can

$4.50

Single Origin Brazilian Medium Roast with Notes of Cocoa & Peanut. Caffeine: 312mg/12oz Cans • 416mg/16oz Cans

Snowing In Space - Halfzies (V) - 12oz Can

$4.50

Roasted & blended for natural notes of Chocolate & Cherry with a lower caffeine content than the other Snowing in Space Nitros. Caffeine: 165mg. Comparable to a 20oz Red Bulll.

BIGGAZZ MIMOSA (Available To-Go)

BiggAzz Mimosa (V)

$10.00

16oz Mimosa with a glass and a half of prosecco, and your choice of juice or nectar.

LOCAL BEER (Available To-Go)

Buskey - Pumpkin Pie Cider - 6.7% ABV - 16oz Draft

Buskey - Pumpkin Pie Cider - 6.7% ABV - 16oz Draft

$5.00

Crafted with pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, clove, allspice, and chocolate. The taste of fall.

Lost Boy Cider - Pumpkinhead - 6.9% ABV - 12oz Can

Lost Boy Cider - Pumpkinhead - 6.9% ABV - 12oz Can

$5.00
Lost Boy Cider - Cider Bier (Oktoberfest) - 6.9% ABV - 16oz Can

Lost Boy Cider - Cider Bier (Oktoberfest) - 6.9% ABV - 16oz Can

$6.00

Prost! A toast to our Marzen-style cider. Grab a pretzel and your lederhosen with our October Explorer Series release. Ingredients: Hops, Sorghum, and Candi Syrup.

2 Silos - Pumpkin Ale - 7% ABV - 16oz Can

2 Silos - Pumpkin Ale - 7% ABV - 16oz Can

$6.00Out of stock

A beautifully balanced autumn brew with rich orange coloring and complementing spice aromas. Handcrafted with an assortment of specialty spices and a generous amount of raw pumpkin to create this delicious American original. Like fall, it won’t last long!

Ninja Kombucha - Blue Mule - Hard Kombucha - 5.7% ABV - 16oz Draft

Ninja Kombucha - Blue Mule - Hard Kombucha - 5.7% ABV - 16oz Draft

$7.50

A refreshing blend of blueberry, lime, and ginger.

Oozlefinch - N00d W00ter Sharkleberry Orange Seltzer - 6.5% ABV - 16oz Can

Oozlefinch - N00d W00ter Sharkleberry Orange Seltzer - 6.5% ABV - 16oz Can

$7.00Out of stock

Kool Aid inspired hard seltzer with strawberry & orange.

Oozlefinch - Unicorn Guild - 6.3% ABV - 16oz Can

Oozlefinch - Unicorn Guild - 6.3% ABV - 16oz Can

$8.00

Sour ale with dragonfruit puree, blue raspberry syrup, mango puree, coffee, and vanilla bean

Oozilefinch - Das Hydra - 6% ABV - 16oz Can

Oozilefinch - Das Hydra - 6% ABV - 16oz Can

$8.00

Sour ale with blackberry puree, raspberry puree, lemon puree, marshmallow, graham cracker & granola

Smartmouth - Alter Ego Farmhouse Ale - 6.2% AVB - 12oz Can

Smartmouth - Alter Ego Farmhouse Ale - 6.2% AVB - 12oz Can

$4.00Out of stock

Alter Ego, brewed in the farmhouse style of a Belgian Saison, is an effervescent and refreshing beer with fruity notes, a hint of pepper and a dry finish.

NOST - Death By Nostalgia - 4.3% ABV - 16oz Can

NOST - Death By Nostalgia - 4.3% ABV - 16oz Can

$4.50

A Czech dark lager, brewed with predominantly Czech ingredients. Starting with a mash of Czech pilsner malt , specialty dark malts from Epiphany Maltsters, incrementally hopped with Czech Saaz, bringing it to a moderate 32 IBU and fermented with a Czech lager strain from Jasper Yeast.

Oozlefinch - Peach Patrol - 5% ABV - 16oz Can

Oozlefinch - Peach Patrol - 5% ABV - 16oz Can

$7.00Out of stock

Sour ale with peach puree, apricot puree, vanilla, and milk sugar.

NOST - Virtual Playground - 9.6% ABV - 16oz Can

NOST - Virtual Playground - 9.6% ABV - 16oz Can

$7.00

This Imperial Dark Dopple was brewed with grains from Epiphany Craft Malt. Intense aromas of raisin, dark cherry, and chocolate dominate while the body remains crisp enough to drink a few pints.

Oozlefinch - Das Yummy Mixed Berry Pie - 6.5% ABV - 16oz Can

Oozlefinch - Das Yummy Mixed Berry Pie - 6.5% ABV - 16oz Can

$8.00Out of stock

Sour Ale with Blueberry, Raspberry, Cinnamon, Graham Cracker, Vanilla, and Lactose

Oozlefinch - Party Dinosaur Papaya Raspberry Pineapple - 6.3% ABV - 16oz Can

Oozlefinch - Party Dinosaur Papaya Raspberry Pineapple - 6.3% ABV - 16oz Can

$8.00Out of stock

Sour Ale with papaya, raspberry, pineapple, oats, and vanilla.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

We are a grilled cheese panini shop, in Historic Jackson Ward, with many plant based options!

Website

Location

522 N 2nd St, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Gallery
Cheddar Jackson image
Banner pic
Cheddar Jackson image
Cheddar Jackson image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Charlotte's Southern Deli & Tapas
orange starNo Reviews
200 S 10th St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Urban Hang Suite
orange star4.7 • 197
304 E. Broad St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Grilled Meats and Treats
orange star4.8 • 100
Richmond, Virginia Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Sally Bell's Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 447
2337 W Broad St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
New York Deli - RVA
orange star4.0 • 1,001
2920 W Cary St Richmond, VA 23221
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Downtown
orange star4.3 • 2,324
1411 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Irie Ting
orange star4.3 • 2,025
100 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Wong Gonzalez
orange star4.5 • 1,980
412 E. Grace Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Downtown Richmond
orange star4.7 • 1,417
901 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Shockoe Bottom
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Carytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Southern Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
The Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Church Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston