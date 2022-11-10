Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Cheeburger Cheeburger Huntsville

review star

No reviews yet

5000 Whitesburg Dr. Suite 120

Huntsville, AL 35802

Order Again

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.48

Beef Quesadilla

$8.48

App Combo

$5.99

App Trio

$7.99

Fries & Rings

Handcut Fries

Handcut Rings

Best Of Both

Sweet Potato Fries

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

Burgers

Famous Pounder

$10.99

Delirious

$8.49

Serious

$7.79

Semi

$6.49

Novice

$5.98

The Western Burger

$7.89

The Island Burger

$7.89

Pizza Burger

$7.89

Breakfast Anytime Burger

$7.89

Fiesta Burger

$7.89

The Big Greek Burger

$7.89

American Classic Burger

$7.89

Bleu Buffalo Burger

$7.89

Sweet Home Alabama

$7.89

Favorites

Sandwhiches & Chx

Turkey Burger

$6.69

Veggie Burger

$7.29

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.69

Fried Chicken Finger Sandwich

$6.69

Chicken Finger Basket

$7.99

Grilled Cheedog

$5.49

Adult Grilled Cheese

$4.49

BLT

$5.49

LTO Buff Chx Ranch (Grilled)

$6.99

LTO Bacon Chicken Cheddar Melt (Grilled)

$6.99

LTO Bacon Chicken Cheddar Melt (Fried)

$6.99

LTO Buff Chx Ranch (Fried)

$6.99

Kids

Jr Classic

$4.99

Kid Dogs

$4.99

Jr. Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Mac Wedges

$4.99

Jr. Chicken Tender

$4.99

Jr. Grll'd Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Jr. Chickn Tender Sandwich

$4.99

P'nut Butter Jelly

$4.99

Kids Sundae

$2.99

Salads

Side Salad

$2.99

Invent your Salad

$6.99

Desserts

Float

$3.49

Fried Oreo Cookie

$3.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.49

Banana Split

$4.99

Dip Sauces

Signature

$0.99

Creamy Cheese

$0.99

Zesty Horseradish

$0.99

Sriracha Ranch

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

BBQ

$0.99

Honey Mustard

Beverages

No Drink

Glass Water

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Mnt Dew

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Apple Juice

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.49

Milk

$2.29

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Coffee

$1.49

Misc & Retail

Cheeburger Seasoning

$3.99

Cheeburger Glass

$4.99

Shirt 15

$15.00

Pounder Shirts

$5.00

Syrup

$10.00

Classic Cruiser

$1.25

Mug W/drink

$2.69

Shakes and Malts

Regular

$4.99

Small

$3.99

Kids

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cheeburger Cheeburger is a 1950s-style burger restaurant chain that started on Sanibel Island, Florida, United States, in 1986. We specialize in cheeseburgers, french fries, onion rings, and milkshakes.

Cheeburger Cheeburger image
Cheeburger Cheeburger image
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

