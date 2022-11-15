Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Cheeburger Cheeburger

3,274 Reviews

$$

1593 Niagara Falls Blvd

Unit 13

Amherst, NY 14228

Order Again

Popular Items

Invent Your Own Milkshake 16 oz
Classic 1/3 lb
Serious 1/2 lb

MILKSHAKES 16 oz ;)

16 oz of DELICIOUSNESS! *We are not responsible for "brain freeze" caused by uncontrolled, rapid consumption!
Invent Your Own Milkshake 16 oz ;)

Invent Your Own Milkshake 16 oz ;)

$5.99

We hand scoop Edy's hard ice ream & blend in you favorite, quality brand products. "We are not responsible for a "brain freeze" due to uncontrolled, rapid consumption!"

Signature Shakes 16 oz;

Signature Shakes 16 oz;

$5.99

We made it easy and created milkshake combinations that will make your taste buds dance!

MEGA MILKSHAKES 32 oz

A Full 32 oz!

A Full 32 oz!
Invent Your Own Mega Milkshake;

Invent Your Own Mega Milkshake;

$11.59

We hand scoop Edy's hard ice cream & blend in your favorite, quality brand products.

Signature Mega Shakes;

Signature Mega Shakes;

$11.59

We made it easy and created milkshake combinations that will make your taste buds dance!

Vegan Friendly Milkshakes ;)

We hand scoop Rich's Oat based, Vegan Friendly Vanilla Ice Cream. Blend it with Almond Milk & your favorite Vegan Friendly products!
Invent Your Own Vegan Shake 16 oz

Invent Your Own Vegan Shake 16 oz

$8.52

Rich's Oat Milk, Non-Dairy Vanilla Ice Cream. Mixed with Almond milk and your choice of other mix-ins

Invent Your Own Mega Vegan 32 oz;

Invent Your Own Mega Vegan 32 oz;

$16.99

We hand scoop Rich's Oat based, Vegan Friendly Vanilla or Chocolate Ice Cream. Blend it with Almond Milk & your favorite Vegan Friendly products!

Smoothies 16 oz

Mango Smoothie

$5.39

Mango Smoothie

$5.39

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.39

$5.39

Can Beverages- 12 oz

Bottled Water (20 oz)

$2.09

Bottled Water (20 oz)

$2.09
Pepsi Can

Pepsi Can

$0.99
Dt. Pepsi Can

Dt. Pepsi Can

$0.99
Dr Pepper Can

Dr Pepper Can

$0.99
Root Beer Can

Root Beer Can

$0.99
Mtn Dew Can

Mtn Dew Can

$0.99
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$0.99

Appetizers ;)

Let's Get This Food Party Started With One Of Our Yummy Appetizers!
Loaded Tater Tots;

Loaded Tater Tots;

**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED ** Golden, crispy tater tots covered with bacon bits, sour cream, jalapeno peppers and a side of creamy cheese.

Fried Pickles;

Fried Pickles;

Tasty & Delicious! Pickle slices hand dipped in batter & fried in peanut oil. Dipping sauce included.

Cheese Quesadilla:

Cheese Quesadilla:

Jack/Cheddar mix melted on a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of salsa, sour cream & guacamole.

Mac & Cheese Wedges;

Mac & Cheese Wedges;

A twist on mac & cheese in a crispy batter. Dipping sauce included !

Tater Tots;

Tasty, deep fried golden nuggets. Dipping sauce included.

Fried Mushrooms;

Fried Mushrooms;

Fresh mushrooms, hand dipped in batter & fried in peanut oil. Made to order. Dipping sauce included.

Vegan Cheese Quesadilla;

Vegan Cheese Quesadilla;

Vegan Cheddar (Diaya) melted on a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of salsa & guacamole.

Favorites & More ;)

We took our hand-crafted, 100% Angus Beef Patties & paired them with topping combinations to make your taste buds dance! ... and then there are even more options!
Philly Steak Burger;

Philly Steak Burger;

$15.79

**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED** Hand crafted beef patty topped with 4 oz of shredded steak, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sauteed mushrooms & onions! It's like 2 sandwiches in one!

Bacon Lovers Burger;

Bacon Lovers Burger;

$15.49

**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED** Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and more BACON!

TURKEY Bacon Burger;

$15.49

**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED** Turkey Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and more BACON!

Mushroom Burger;

Mushroom Burger;

$14.69

**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED** Hand Crafted beef patty topped with Swiss Cheese, a Portobello mushroom and sauteed mushrooms!

Western Burger;

$14.99

**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED** Cheddar cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onions Rings, and Bacon.

Buffalo Bleu Mac/Cheese Burger;

Buffalo Bleu Mac/Cheese Burger;

$14.99

**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED** Mac & Cheese, Bleu Crumbles, Buffalo Blue Cheese, Frank's Red Hot!

Breakfast Burger;

$14.99

**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED** Jack/Cheddar Mix, Fried Egg, Bacon, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers

Spicy Hot Burger;

Spicy Hot Burger;

$13.99

**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED** Pepper Jack, Jalapenos, our homemade Bacon Jalapeno sauce & Bacon!

Buffalo Bleu Cheese Burger;

Buffalo Bleu Cheese Burger;

$12.99

**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED** Blue Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Bleu Cheese Dressing, Frank's Red Hot, Lettuce

PB & J Burger;

$13.99

**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED** Creamy Peanut Butter, Grape Jelly and Bacon!!

Patty Melt;

Patty Melt;

$13.69

Rye Bread, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions

Chicken Finger Basket;

Chicken Finger Basket;

$13.29

Breaded Chicken Fingers. Fried in Peanut Oil. Choice of 2 sauces on the side.

Quesadilla;

$14.59

Your choice of protein in a grilled tortilla with melted Jack/Cheddar cheese mix, taco seasoning & any other toppings you would like to add. Served with a side of Sour Cream, Guacamole & Mild Salsa.

Double Cheese Grilled Cheese;

Double Cheese Grilled Cheese;

$11.69

Comes with choice of two Cheeses.

Chicken Finger Mac Wrap;

Chicken Finger Mac Wrap;

$13.99Out of stock

**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED** Fried Chicken Fingers, Mac & Cheese, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Creamy Cheese Sauce wrapped in a grilled tortilla!

BLT;

BLT;

$12.99

... and that's the way it is! Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato!

Build Your Own Burger or Sandwich ;)

Build Your Own Burger, or Sandwich! *served with a choice of side item*

Serious 1/2 lb ;

$13.99

Hand Crafted, 100% Angus Beef! Never Frozen. Made to Order. Choice of side item!

CheeDouble 1/2 lb ;

$13.99

2 Thin Beef Patties Stacked. Hand Crafted, 100% Angus Beef! Never Frozen. Made to Order. Choice of side item!

Classic 1/3 lb ;

Classic 1/3 lb ;

$12.99

Hand Crafted, 100% Angus Beef! Never Frozen. Made to Order. Choice of side item!

Delirious 3/4 lb ;

Delirious 3/4 lb ;

$17.99

Hand Crafted, 100% Angus Beef! Never Frozen. Made to Order.

Pounder ;

$20.99

Hand Crafted, 100% Angus Beef! Never Frozen. Made to Order.

Turkey Burger;

$12.79

Jennie O' Turkey Patty. Dairy Free.

Veggie Burger;

$12.79

Franklin Farms Veggie Burger. Vegan Friendly. Contains Soy and Wheat.

Grilled Chicken;

$12.99

Chicken Breast grilled on a flat top grill & seasoned.

Chicken Finger Sandwich;

$11.99

Breaded Chicken Fingers Fried in Peanut Oil!

Steak Sand;

$10.99

8 oz of thin sandwich steak slices grilled!

Impossible Burger;

Impossible Burger;

$15.59

6 oz. Plant Based. Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free. Grilled on a separate grill

Impossible Double Burger;

Impossible Double Burger;

$17.99

Double the YUM!! 12 oz. Plant Based. Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free. Grilled on a separate grill

Beyond Burger;

Beyond Burger;

$15.59

6oz. Plant Based. Vegan, Gluten Free. Grilled on a separate grill Beyond Burger stays pink in color.

Double Beyond Burger;

Double Beyond Burger;

$17.99

Double Yum!! 12oz. Plant Based. Vegan, Gluten Free. Grilled on a separate grill Beyond Burger stays pink in color.

Porto Sand;

$10.49

Portobello Mushroom Cap marinated in Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing and grilled. (No Beef included)

Vegan Friendly

Vegan Quesadilla;

$12.99

Vegan Cheddar (Diaya) melted on a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of salsa & guacamole.

American Vegan Burger;

$12.59

Vegan Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Vegan Mayo

Spicy Hot Vegan Burger;

$12.59

Pepper Jack, Jalapenos, & our homemade Bacon Jalapeno sauce!

Veg Medley Vegan Burger;

$12.59

Pepper Jack, Jalapenos, & our homemade Bacon Jalapeno sauce!

Kids Menu

Jr Classic ;

Jr Classic ;

$6.99

A delicious burger for our smaller guests!

Kickin' Chicken;

Kickin' Chicken;

$6.99

3 breaded chicken fingers fried in peanut oil. Choice of dipping sauce.

Kid Grilled Cheese;

Kid Grilled Cheese;

$5.99

It is what it is.....

Kid Cheese Quesadilla;

Kid Cheese Quesadilla;

$5.99

Jack/Cheddar mix melted in a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.

Kid Mac & Cheese ;

Kid Mac & Cheese ;

$5.99

KRAFT Mac & Cheese

Kid Vegan Quesadilla ;

$6.99

Vegan Diaya Cheddar cheese melted inside a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of mild salsa.

Jr. Impossible Burger ;

$8.99

Plant Based. Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free. Grilled on a separate grill

Jr. Beyond Burger ;

$8.99

Plant Based. Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free. Grilled on a separate grill Beyond Burger stays pink in color.

Side Items ;)

Extra Side Items
Half Loaded Fry;

Half Loaded Fry;

$6.49

Comes with Creamy Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, and Bacon.

Regular Loaded Fry;

Regular Loaded Fry;

$9.99

Comes with Creamy Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, and Bacon.

Half Steak/Cheese Fry ;

Half Steak/Cheese Fry ;

$6.49

Hand Cut Fries covered wait grilled Shredded Steak and Creamy Cheese

Regular Steak/Cheese Fry;

Regular Steak/Cheese Fry;

$9.99

Hand Cut Fries covered wait grilled Shredded Steak and Creamy Cheese

Half Sweet Fry

$5.99

Half Sweet Fry;

$5.99
Regular Sweet Fry

$8.99

Regular Sweet Fry;

$8.99
Half- BOB (Fry/Ring)

$5.99

Half- BOB (Fry/Ring);

$5.99
Regular- BOB (Fry/Ring)

$8.99

Regular- BOB (Fry/Ring);

$8.99
Half Fry;

Half Fry;

$5.49
Regular Fry

$8.99

Regular Fry;

$8.99
Half Onion Ring

$5.59

Half Onion Ring;

$5.59
Regular Onion Ring

$8.99

Regular Onion Ring;

$8.99
Side Salad;

Side Salad;

$2.99

Tomato, Onion, Jack/Cheddar Cheese, Croutons

Mac & Cheese -side;

Mac & Cheese -side;

$3.69

Beverages 32 oz;;

Flavored Lemonade;

Flavored Lemonade;

$3.69
Flavored Iced Tea;

Flavored Iced Tea;

$3.69
Flavored Colas;

Flavored Colas;

$3.69
Pepsi;

Pepsi;

$3.19
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.19
Root Beer;

Root Beer;

$3.19
Mtn Dew;

Mtn Dew;

$3.19
Sierra Mist;

Sierra Mist;

$3.19
Dr Pepper;

Dr Pepper;

$3.19
Orange Crush;

Orange Crush;

$3.19
Lemonade;

Lemonade;

$3.19

UNsweet Tea;

$3.19

Sweet Tea;

$3.19
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family Friendly Casual Dining! 100% Angus Beef Hand Cut Fries & Onion Rings Over 1 million Milkshake Flavors to choose from!

1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Unit 13, Amherst, NY 14228

