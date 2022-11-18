Burgers
Cheeburger Cheeburger Auburn
616 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Voted Best Burger in 28 Cities • World Famous Taste • 50's Style Family Dining • Invent your own taste! • 100% All-Natural Angus Beef • Always made to order, never frozen • 25 free toppings for your sandwiches • Insane Shakes
Location
160 North College Street, Auburn, AL 36830
Gallery