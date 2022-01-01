Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cheeburger Cheeburger - Des Peres

584 Reviews

$$

13311 Manchester Rd

Des Peres, MO 63131

Order Again

Popular Items

Serious
Single Fries
Semi-Serious

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Tangy & Delicious. Dipping sauce included

Fried Mushrooms

$8.59

Fresh button mushrooms lightly battered. Dipping sauce included.

Toasted Ravioli (Meat)

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce.

Fried Jalapeno Chips

$7.99

Boneless Chicken Wings

$10.99

Tossed in Buffalo, Teriyaki or BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing.

Fried Artichokes

$8.39

Lightly battered. Dipping sauce included.

Mini Corn Dog Appetizer

$7.99

12 all beef mini corn dogs. Served with a dipping sauce.

Fried Califlower

$7.99

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Soft and buttery. Comes with 1 cheese sauce

Wedge Appetizer

$7.99

MACARONI & CHEESE WEDGES A twist on mac & cheese in a crispy batter. Dipping sauce included.

Burgers

One thin patty with your choice of cheese and toppings.

Semi-Serious

$8.69

Our most popular (1/3 lb): Your choice of cheese and free toppings.

Serious

Serious

$9.99

1/2 lb burger: Your choice of cheese and free toppings

Delirious

$12.99

3/4 lb on large 5" bun: Your choice of cheese and free toppings

Famous Pounder

Famous Pounder

$15.99

Our famous 1lb on large 5" bun: Your choice of cheese and free toppings

Chee Single

Chee Single

$6.79

One thin patty: Your choice of cheese and free toppings

Chee Double

Chee Double

$8.69

2 Patties equal to 1/3 lb with 2 slices of cheese and free toppings

Chee Triple

$9.99

3 Patties equal to 1/2 lb with 3 slices of cheese and free toppings

Patty Melt

$9.99

1/3 lb burger with Sauteed Onions; Swiss Cheese; on Rye Bread

Favorites

American Classic Burger

$9.99

1/3 lb burger: American Cheese; Bacon Lettuce; Tomato; Onion; Pickle; Mayo

The Western Burger

$9.99

1/3 lb burger Includes: Cheddar Cheese; Barbecue Sauce; 2 Onion Rings; Bacon

Breakfast Anytime Burger

$9.99

1/3 lb burger: Jack/Cheddar Cheese; Fried Egg; Bacon

Patty Melt

$9.99

1/3 lb burger: Toasted rye bread with sauteed onions and Swiss cheese

The Island Burger

$9.99

1/3 lb burger: Swiss Cheese; Teriyaki Sauce; Pineapple; Bacon

Bleu Buffalo Burger

$9.99

1/3 lb burger: Bleu Cheese Crumbles Buffalo Sauce; Lettuce; Tomato; Bacon

Pizza Burger

$9.99

1/3 lb burger: Provel Cheese; Pepperoni; Chopped Garlic; Marinara Sauce

PHILLY STEAK

$7.99

Thinly sliced steak: Sautéed green peppers: grilled onions: Provolone cheese:

PHILLY CHICKEN

$7.99

Thinly sliced chicken: Sautéed green peppers: grilled onions: Provolone cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Sandwiches & Chicken

Turkey Burger

$8.79

Veggie Burger

$8.99

BLT

$7.25

Chicken Finger Basket w/Fries

$10.99

Your choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard or BBQ sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Cheedog

$5.99

1/4 lb All Beef

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Salmon Burger

$10.99

Black Bean Burger

$9.49

Fried Chicken Finger Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Portobello Sandwich

$7.99

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Served on a Garlic Cheese Hoagie Roll with Provel Cheese, Sweet Sicilian Marinara Sauce and Topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Beyond Burger

$11.99

Plant based protein burger

Impossible Burger

$11.99

Plant based protein

DELUXE THICK BLT

$12.99

Traditional BLT w/6 slices of extra thick bacon. Wow!

Chicken Melt

$10.99

Includes: Sauteed Onions; Swiss Cheese; on Rye Bread

Fries & Rings

Single Fries

$3.79

Generous portion for one

Medium Fries

$4.99

Serves 2-3 don't miss our signature sauces

Family Fries

$5.99

Serves 3-4 don't forget our signature sauces

Single Rings

$4.59

Generous portion for one

Medium Rings

$5.89

Serves 2-3: Don't forget our signature sauces

Family Rings

$6.89

Serves 3-4: Don't forget our signature sauces

Single - Best Of Both

$3.99

Combination of Fries & Rings: Generous portion for 1

Medium - Best of Both

$5.79

Combination of Fries & Rings; Serves 2-3

Family - Best Of Both

$6.89

Combination of Fries & Rings; Serves 3-4

Single Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Medium Sweet Potato Fries

$5.89

Serves 2-3

Family Sweet Potato Fries

$7.89

Serves 3-4

Single Loaded Fry

$5.99

Includes: Chili; Creamy Cheese; Jalapenos; Chopped Onion; Sour Cream;

Medium Loaded Fry

$6.99

Includes: Chili; Creamy Cheese; Jalapenos; Chopped Onion; Sour Cream; Serves 2-3

Family Loaded Fry

$7.99

Includes: Chili; Creamy Cheese; Jalapenos; Chopped Onion; Sour Cream; Serves 3-4

Extra Crispy

Shakes & Malts

Regular Shake (20 oz)

$5.89

Small Shake (12 oz)

$4.79

Regular Malt (20 oz)

$6.88

Small Malt (12 oz)

$5.78

Kid Shake

$3.99

Must order a Kid's Meal to purchase a Kid Shake

Desserts

Ice Cream Soda

$4.99

Float

$5.29

Fried Oreo Cookie

$5.99

Banana Split

$6.89

1 Scoop Sundae

$3.49

2 Scoop Sundae

$4.89

Kids Meals (12 & Under)

Jr Cheeburger

Jr Cheeburger

$6.49

Kid size burger

Jr Cheeburger w/shake

$10.48

Kid Hot Dog

$6.49

100% All Beef

Kid Hot Dog w/Shake

$10.48

Cheeser Cheeser

$6.49

Kids Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast

Cheeser Cheeser w/Shake

$10.48

Mac n' Cheese

$6.49

Generous portion of traditional macaroni & cheese

Kickin' Chicken

$6.49

2 Chicken Fingers

Kid Mini Corn Dogs

$6.49

5 all beef mini corn dogs

P'nut Butter & Jelly

$6.49

Kid Wedge

$6.49

5 Fried Mac & Cheese Wedges

Jr. Chick Finger Sandwich

$6.49

Kids Sundae

$3.29

Apple Sauce

$0.99

Salads

Side Salad

$4.39

Includes: Jack/Cheddar Cheese; Croutons; Tomatoes

Invent your Salad

$8.99

Dip Sauces

2 oz Cup

Cheeburger Signature

$0.99

Creamy Cheese

$0.99

Zesty Horseradish

$0.99

Creamy Jalapeno

$0.99

Jalapeno Ranch

Marshmallow Sauce

$0.99

Great with sweet potato fries!

Mayo

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

Chipotle Mayo

$0.99

Ketchup

Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.95
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.95
Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew

$2.95
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.95
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.95
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.95
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.95

Flavored Lemonade

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Iced Tea Blend

$2.89

Flavored Iced Tea

$2.89

Flavored Sweet Tea

$2.89
Cherry Pepsi

Cherry Pepsi

$4.20
Diet Cherry Pepsi

Diet Cherry Pepsi

$4.20
Cherry Dr Pepper

Cherry Dr Pepper

$4.20

Choc Cola

$4.20

Diet Choc Cola

$4.20
Vanilla Pepsi

Vanilla Pepsi

$4.20

Diet Vanilla Cola

$4.20

Club Soda

$2.95
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$0.99

Apple Juice

$2.49

Milk

$2.39

Choc Milk

$3.64

Coffee

$2.59

Iced Coffee

$2.89
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Hot Tea

$2.59

Shake-A-Soda

$2.95

Dragon Fruit Promo

$5.00

No Ice

Shakes & Malts

Regular Shake (20 oz)

$5.89

Small Shake (12 oz)

$4.79

Regular Malt (20 oz)

$6.88

Small Malt (12 oz)

$5.78

Beers

Budweiser

$2.99

Ice cold 12oz bottle

Bud Light

$2.99

Ice cold 12oz bottle

Bud Select

$2.99

Ice cold 12oz bottle

Michelob Ultra

$2.99

Ice cold 12oz bottle

Miller Lite

$2.99

Landshark

$3.99

Ice cold 12oz bottle

Corona

$3.99

Ice cold 12oz bottle

Stella

$3.99

Ice cold 11.2oz bottle

Schlafly Pale Ale

$3.99

Ice cold 12oz bottle

Schlafly Seasonal

$3.99

Ice cold 12oz bottle

Schlafly Hefeweizen

$3.99

Ice cold 12oz bottle

Schlafly Oatmeal Stout

$3.99

Ice cold 12oz bottle

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$3.99

Ice cold 12oz bottle

Domestic Bucket

$14.95

Select 6 mix or match

Premium Bucket

$19.95

Select 6 mix or match

Wines

Chardonnay Glass

$3.99

187ml bottle (equivalent to 1 glass)

Moscato Glass

$3.99

187ml bottle (equivalent to 1 glass)

Riesling Glass

$3.99

187ml bottle (equivalent to 1 glass)

Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$3.99

187ml bottle (equivalent to 1 glass)

Pinot Noir Glass

$3.99

Sutter Home Bucket

$13.99

Select 4 mix or match

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$3.99

Misc & Retail

Cruiser T Shirt S-XL

$17.99

Cruiser T Shirt 2X & 3X

$21.99

Neon Shirts S-XL

$17.99

Neon Shirts 2X & 3X

$21.99

T-Shirts Solid S-XL

$15.99

T-Shirts Solid 2X & 3X

$18.99

I Ate A Pounder T S-XL

$15.99

I Ate A Pounder T 2X & 3X

$18.99

24 oz Plain Mason Jar

$7.00Out of stock

Monin 750ml

$12.49

Monin 1ltr

$13.99

Classic Cruiser

$1.50

Shaker Kit

$2.50

Xtra Photo

$1.50
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted Best Burger in 28 Cities ∙ World Famous Taste ∙ 50’s Style Family Dining ∙ Invent Your Own Taste ∙ 100% All-Natural Angus Beef ∙ Always Made to Order ∙ Fresh Never Frozen ∙ 25 Free Sandwich Toppings ∙ Insane Milkshakes

Website

Location

13311 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131

Directions

