Cheeburger Cheeburger Fort Myers

Order Again

Popular Items

SINGLE
DOUBLE
SHAKES

FAVORITES

THE WESTERN

$9.99

SANIBEL MELT

$9.99

BREAKFAST ANYTIME

$9.99

THE BIG CHEE

$9.99

THE AMERICAN CLASSIC

$9.99

BLEU BUFFALO

$9.99

4th hot dog

$1.00

THE ISLANDER

$9.99

Islander

THE FIESTA

$9.99

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

SINGLE

$7.99

DOUBLE

$9.99

TRIPLE

$12.99

FAMOUS POUNDER

$15.99

BEYOND BURGER

$10.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

FRIED CHICKEN FINGERS SANDWICH

$8.99

CHICKEN FINGERS (5)

$9.99

GRILLED CHEEDOG

$7.99

TWO CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

Chee-Steak

$8.99

Chee-Steak Chicken

$8.99

Beyond

$9.99

BLT

$6.99

SALAD

SALAD LOVERS SALAD

$8.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Desserts

Dr pep float

$5.99

2 SCOOPS OF ICE CREAM

$5.29

Rootbeer float

$5.99

Fried oreos

$6.99

SIDES

**Pickles

$4.50+

***Mushrooms

$4.50+

Quesadilla

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

Fries

$3.79+

Rings

$3.99+

BOB

$3.99+

Loaded Fries

$5.99+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99+

SAUCE

Ranch

$1.29

Creamy Jalapeno

$1.29

Zesty

$1.29

BBQ

$1.29

Mayo

$1.29

Honey mustard

$1.29

Blue Cheese

$1.29

Thousand Island

$1.29

Chipotle

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

creamy cheese

$1.30

Kids Menu

KID Jr Classic

$6.99

KID Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

KID Kicken Chicken

$6.99

KID HOT DOGS

$6.99

KID CHEESER CHEESER

$6.99

KID Peanut butter & Jelly

$6.99

SHAKES & MALTS

SHAKES

$5.99+

Kids Shake upgrade

$2.25

FLOATS

Root Beer Float

$5.29

Pepsi Float

$5.29

Dr. Pepper Float

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.99

Fountain Soda

$2.79+

DRAFT

Bud Light

$2.25

Michelob Ultra

$2.25

Stella

$3.50

Cheebocker

$2.25

IPA

$3.50

Shock Top

$3.50

Landshark

$3.00

Big Wave

$3.50

BOTTLE

Corona

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50

WINE

Cabernet

$3.50

Chardonay

$3.50

Pino Noir

$3.50

Sangria

$3.50

Pinot Grigio

$3.50

PITCHERS

Bud Light

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Stella

$12.00

Cheebocker

$7.00

High 5

$12.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Blue Moon

$12.00

Mixed

FireBAll

$4.00

SoCo

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20350 Summerland Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Directions

Gallery
Cheeburger Cheeburger image
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

