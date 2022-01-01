Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Cheeburger Cheeburger Salt Lake

review star

No reviews yet

10949 S Redwood Road #400

South Jordan, UT 84095

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Fries & Rings

Handcut Fries

Handcut Rings

Best Of Both

Sweet Potato Fries

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

Salads

Side Salad

$2.99

Invent your Salad

$6.99

Burgers & More

* Invent Your Own Burger

The Western Burger

$7.89

The Island Burger

$7.89

Breakfast Anytime Burger

$7.89

Fiesta Burger

$7.89

American Classic Burger

$7.89

Bleu Buffalo Burger

$7.89

BLT

$5.49

Veggie Burger

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Fried Chicken Finger Sandwich

$6.49

Chicken Finger Basket

$7.49

Grilled Cheedog

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Patty Melt

$7.77

Turkey Burger

$6.69

Kids

Jr Classic

$5.99

Kid Dogs

$5.99

Kids Cheeser

$5.99

The Wedge

$5.99

Kickin Chicken

$5.99

Grll'd Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Chickn Tender Sandwich

$5.99

P'nut Butter Jelly

$5.99

Kids Sundae

$1.50

kids Shake or Malt

$2.99

Desserts

Float

$3.49

Fried Oreo Cookie

$3.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.49

Banana Split

$4.99

Dip Sauces

Cheeburger Signature

$0.99

Creamy Cheese

$0.99

Zesty Horseradish

$0.99

Sriracha Ranch

$0.99

Ranch

BBQ

$0.99

Mayo

N/A Beverages

Glass Water

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Mnt Dew

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Apple Juice

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.49

Shakes & Malts

Shakes & Malts

Misc & Retail

Cheeburger Seasoning

$3.99

Cheeburger Glass

$4.99

Shirt 12

$12.00

Shirt 15

$15.00

Cheeburger Hat

$12.00

Pounder Hats

$20.00

Pounder Shirts

$5.00

Syrup

$10.00

Classic Cruiser

$1.25

Mug W/drink

$2.49

Gift Card

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

All-natural burgers, rings, and shakes 100% fresh and made to order.

Website

Location

10949 S Redwood Road #400, South Jordan, UT 84095

Directions

Gallery
Cheeburger Cheeburger image
Cheeburger Cheeburger image
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

