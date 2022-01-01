Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Cheeburger Cheeburger - Dothan AL

640 Reviews

$$

4871 Montgomery Hwy 1

Dothan, AL 36303

Popular Items

The All-American
The Bacon Buster
Handcut Fries Lg

Original Burgers

* Pounder

* Pounder

$15.00
The All-American

The All-American

$9.00

Liberty and Justice for ALL! Two freshly grilled beef patties stacked with leafy lettuce, succulent tomato, mayo, tangy pickles, fresh red onion, crispy Applewood bacon, and creamy American cheese served til’ toasty on a brioche bun.

The Bacon Buster

The Bacon Buster

$10.00

Let’s get ready to rumble! Two freshly grilled beef patties stacked with six slices of crispy Applewood bacon, creamy American cheese, drizzled in our signature CHEE SAUCE tapped out on a toasted brioche bun.

The Jalapeño Jack

The Jalapeño Jack

$11.00

You’ll get a KICK out of this! Two freshly grilled beef patties loaded with fiery fried jalapenos, creamy spicy mayo, rich avocado, smothered with pepper jack cheese, and served on a toasted brioche bun.

The Western

The Western

$10.00

This sandwich puts the “owww “in howdy! Two freshly grilled beef patties smothered with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, stacked with crispy Applewood bacon, 2 onion rings hand-battered to perfection, and creamy cheddar cheese served on a toasty brioche bun.

The Melt

The Melt

$8.00

It will melt your heart! Two freshly grilled beef patties loaded with chargrilled onions, delicately melted swiss cheese, and grilled ''til toasty on lightly buttered sourdough bread.

The Wiregrass Breakfast

The Wiregrass Breakfast

$11.00

A breakfast sandwich at a burger place? It’s gotta be good! Two freshly grilled beef patties covered with melted American cheese, topped with fried egg, crispy Applewood bacon, crunchy hash browns, and drizzled with our signature CHEE SAUCE.

The Keto

The Keto

$8.00

All the fun without the bun! Two freshly grilled beef patties topped with smoked Applewood bacon, fresh red onion, pickles, creamy American cheese, and drizzled with our signature Chee Sauce all wrapped in leafy lettuce.

Sandwiches & More

America's plant based burger favorite served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle served on a toasted brioche bun.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Wow, that’s cheesy! Grilled cheese like you've never had it before! Choose any 2 types of cheeses on grilled sourdough bread.

Turkey Burger

$9.00

You can’t taste the difference! A freshly grilled turkey patty topped with leafy lettuce, succulent tomato, creamy mayo, fresh red onion, pickle, and smothered with Cheddar cheese.

Original Chicken

$8.00

This chick's definitely a classic! Juicy, grilled, or crispy white chicken breast topped with leafy lettuce, succulent tomato, fresh red onion, and drizzled with CHEE SAUCE.

Beyond Burger

$11.00

America's plant-based burger fav Topped with leafy lettuce, locally-sourced tomato, fresh red onion, and tangy pickles.

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Chicken Avocado Club

$9.00

Your tastebuds have hit the jackpot! Juicy, grilled, or crispy white chicken breast topped with rich avocado, leafy lettuce, succulent tomato, fresh red onion, crispy Applewood bacon, and creamy swiss cheese.

A.B.L.T.

$7.00

Classic BLT with six slices Applewood bacon topped with fresh avocado served on grilled sourdough bread.

On-The-Side

Hand battered and fried to crispy perfection.

Handcut Fries Sm

$2.39

Handcut Fries Lg

$5.39
Homemade Onion Rings Sm

Homemade Onion Rings Sm

$2.89

Hand sliced, battered, and fried crispy.

Homemade Onion Rings Lg

Homemade Onion Rings Lg

$5.79

Hand sliced, battered, and fried ready to share but only if you want too!

Best Of Both Sm

$3.09

Best of Both Lg

$5.59

Sweet Potato Fries Sm

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries Lg

$5.49
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.49

Fried Mushrooms

$4.89

Kids

Jr Cheeseburger

$6.49

Kickin Chicken

$6.49

Chickn Tender Sandwich

$6.49

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

P'nut Butter & Jelly

$6.49

Desserts

Float

$6.49

Fried Oreo Cookie

$6.49

Banana Split

$6.49

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.49

Single scoop Ice cream

$3.99

Dip Sauces

Cheeburger Signature

$0.99

Zesty Horseradish

$0.99Out of stock

Ranch

$0.99

Spicy Ranch

$0.99

Honey mustard

$0.99

Bbq

$0.99

Build A Burger

Single

$7.00

Double

$9.00

Triple

$11.00

Beverages

Fountain Drink Reg

$2.49

Fountain Drink Lg

$2.99

Water

Bottle Water

$1.49

Shakes & Malts

Chocolate Oreo Cheesecake

$6.49

Birthday Cake

$6.49

Brownie Batter

$6.49

Chocolate

$6.49

Chocolate PB Banana

$6.49

Chunky Monkey

$6.49

Creamsicle

$6.49

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.49

Caramel

$6.49

Oreo

$6.49

Peanut Butter

$6.49

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

$6.49Out of stock

Smores

$6.49

Cookie Dough

$6.49

Strawberry

$6.49

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.49

Vanilla

$6.49

Cheesecake

$6.49

Shake Of the Day

$6.49

Cookie Dough

$6.49

Chocolate M&M Swirl

$6.49

Mint Chocolate Chip

$6.49

Mango

$6.49

Blueberry

$6.49

Salted Caramel

$6.49

Passion Fruit

$6.49

M&M

$6.49

Mint Oreo

$6.49

Forever Yogurt

Cup of Yogurt

Cup of Yogurt

$5.49

Yogurt w/ Waffle Cup

$5.79

Yogurt Shake

$6.49

Yogurt Smoothie

$7.49

Yogurt Sundae

$6.79

Waffle Cup Sundae

$6.49

Small Yogurt

$2.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

🍔 Your favorite spot for classic burgers and insane shakes! 💯 Beef made fresh daily! ⚡️ Order online for curbside pick-up!

Location

4871 Montgomery Hwy 1, Dothan, AL 36303

Directions

Gallery
Cheeburger Cheeburger image
Cheeburger Cheeburger image
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

