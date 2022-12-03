Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Cheeburger Cheeburger - Forest Hills

520 Reviews

$$

108-50 Queens Blvd

Forest Hills, NY 11375

Order Again

Popular Items

* Invent Your Own Burger
Handcut Rings
Invent your Salad

Appetizers

Fried Pickles (Salty)

$6.49

Fried Mushrooms

$6.49

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$7.49

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Portabella Strips

$7.99

Wild Chili Poppers

$6.49

Corn Dogs

$7.99

Pizza Logs

$8.99

Fries & Rings

Handcut Fries

Handcut Rings

Best Of Both

Sweet Best of Both

Sweet Potato Fries

Loaded Fries

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Invent your Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Burgers & More

* Invent Your Own Burger

All American

$10.99

Topped with 2 slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato , onion , pickles , mayo ,ketchup n mustard.

Bacon Buster

$13.99

2 slices of American cheese, ketchup , and SIX slices of Applewood smoked bacon

Smoked Applewood Cheddar

$12.99

2 slices of cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings , smokey chee sauce , tomato , lettuce and bacon

Egg-Mazing

$12.99

Topped with fried egg, sliced avocado , grilled onions , lettuce, tomato , mayo and 2 slices of cheddar .

Jack's Spicy Hot

$12.99

2 slices of pepper jack , fried jalapenos, smokey chee sauce , lettuce and bacon.

Chee Melt

$11.99

2 slices of swiss, grilled onions and mayo on a buttered and grilled rye bread.

Mushroom N' Swiss

$11.99

2 slices of swiss , sauteed mushrooms , A1 sauce and mayo .

Bleu Hawaiian

$10.99

Bleu cheese crumbles , grilled pineapple, teriyaki glaze ,lettuce , onions and mayo

BLT

$7.50

Turkey Burger

$9.99

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Grilled Portabello Sandwich

$9.25

Six Piece Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Grilled Cheedog

$8.99

Salmon burger

$10.99

Triple Cheese Triple Decker Grilled Cheese

$8.99

American , cheddar and mozzarella cheese with bacon and BBQ sauce on 3 slices of grilled white bread.

Bacon Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Chopped Cheese

$11.49

Chicken Chee-steak

$11.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.99

Chee-steak

$11.99

Waffles N Chicken

$13.99

Kids' Meals

Jr Classic

$9.99

Kid hot dog

$9.99

Cheeser cheeser

$8.99

The Wedge

$9.99

Kickin Chicken

$9.99

Kid's Grll'd Chicken

$9.99

Kid's Ch. Tender Sandwich

$9.99

P'nut Butter Jelly

$8.99

Kids Sundae

$4.99

Corn Dogs Kid's Meal

$9.99

Desserts

Ice Cream Soda

$6.25

Float

$6.25

Fried Oreo Sundae

$7.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.99

Banana Split

$8.99

Fried Oreo Deluxe

$11.99

Belgium Waffle Sundae

$10.99

Chocolate Chip

$2.25

3 Chocolate Chip

$5.99

1 scoop ice cream

$3.00

TRUFFLES

$5.99

Just Ice Cream !

$5.99

Just 3 Fried Oreos

$5.00

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Dip Sauces

Cheeburger Signature

$0.99

Creamy Cheese

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Smokey Chee

$0.99

Marshmallow

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

blue cheese

$0.99

tartar sauce

$0.99

Chipotle Mayo

$0.99

A 1 Sauce

$1.00

Horseradish Sauce

$1.00

Off The Menu

Chicken Wings

$7.49+

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Tater Tots

$6.99

Quesadillas

Loaded Tater Tots

$9.99

Boneless Wings

$7.49+

Cheese Nachos

$9.99

EXTRAS

chili

$1.99

big coleslaw

$3.00

bacon

$1.99

double meat

$3.99

Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.99

Sauteed Onions

$0.99

Guacamole

$1.25

Pepperoni

$1.25

Fried Egg

$0.99

Regualr Caleslaw

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.25

Roasted Red Peppers

$0.99

Portobella Mushrooms

$3.99

Avocado Slices

$1.99

Add 3 wings to any meal

$3.99

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Mnt Dew

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Orange Soda

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Milk

$2.69

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Egg Cream Vanilla

$3.99

Egg Cream Chocolate

$3.99

Shake a Soda

$4.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.75

Vanilla Pepsi

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Syrup Refill

$0.50

Shakes & Malts

Shakes & Malts

$6.25

smoothies

carribean sorbet

$4.99Out of stock

Mango

$4.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We specialize in crafting mouth-watering meals and providing superb customer service. Order online for delivery or pickup!

Website

Location

108-50 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375

Directions

Gallery
Cheeburger Cheeburger image
Cheeburger Cheeburger image
Cheeburger Cheeburger image
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

