Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cheech 'N Changas

review star

No reviews yet

1534 Broadway

Seattle, WA 98122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Chimichangas

Beef N' Chorizo Chimichanga

$12.00

Lumpia Chimichanga

$12.00

Queso Chicken Chimichanga

$12.00

Veggie Chimichanga

$12.00

Specials

Jambalaya Chimichangas

$15.00

Steak & Cheese Chimichangas

$15.00

Eloté Nachos

$9.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the best street food in Seattle! Serving a variety of the best chimichangas in the land!

Location

1534 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Capitol Cider
orange star4.0 • 2,305
818 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe - 1505 10th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1505 10th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Poquitos Seattle
orange star4.0 • 2,466
1000 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Life On Mars
orange star4.5 • 301
722 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Big Mario's Pizza - Capitol Hill - 1009 E Pike St
orange star4.4 • 1,011
1009 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98112
View restaurantnext
Quinn's Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1001 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston