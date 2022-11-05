Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Latin American

Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee Moore Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd

Suwanee, GA 30024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Cheeky Bowls
queso

Appetizers

potachos

$9.00

Potato wedge fries with crispy jalapenos, topped with homemade avocado cream sauce, queso fresco, and cilantro

nachos

$10.00

Crisp corn chips topped with queso, black beans, lettuce, jalapenos, pico, guac, sour cream, and queso fresco

guacamole

$11.00

Scratch made in small batches, all day long! Served with gluten free chips

queso

$9.00

Melted white cheese with our without jalapeno puree

chicken flautas

$10.00Out of stock

Sofrito braised chicken, cheese, wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla. Served with salsa cruda

taquitos

$10.00

Crispy corn tortillas rolled with "tinga" braised chicken and smoked gouda cheese. Drizzled with sour cream, served with verde salsa and black bean sauce.

6 Wings

$10.00

Award winning marinated jumbo wings served in your choice of sauce, with celery and blue cheese

10 Wings

$14.00

20 Wings

$22.00

30 Wings

$32.00

12 wings

$15.00

6 oz Queso

$7.00

6 oz Guacamole

$9.00

Calamari

$12.00

Bowls

Cheeky Bowls

$10.00

We pack these bowls with protein, rice, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce and pico. (substitute brown rice .50) Choose your protein and customize with any extras you'd like

Salads

Mango Chile Lime Salad

$15.00

Salad Blend, grilled chicken, mango pico, avocado, roasted corn, roasted red peppers, black beans, chile lime tortilla strips, grape tomatoes, smoked gouda

Tipico Salad

$14.00

Salad blend, grilled chicken, avocado, house pico, crumbling cheese, black beans, sour cream drizzle, flour tortilla crisp

House Salad

$6.00

Salad blend, cucumber, pico, and crumbling cheese.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Cheeky Burger

$14.00

Two beef patties stuffed with melting cheese, fire roasted poblano peppers, and bacon. Topped with more cheese, pico, morita salsa and chipotle cream.

Gringo Burger

$12.00

Just meat and cheese

El Guapo Burger

$17.00

Cheeky burger with 4 patties cheeky style, good luck!

Buffalo Wrap

$11.00

Grilled flour tortilla wrapped with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy buffalo sauce, and avocado cream

Fajita Wrap

$12.00

Choice of protein, onions, peppers, smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, chipotle cream, house pico, guacamole

Plates

Fork and Knife Burritos

$11.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with refried beans, queso, and your choice of filling. Topped with your choice of red cherry tomato or green tomatillo cream sauce. Served with rice.

Chimichanga

$14.00

Sofrito braised chicken, refried beans and queso rolled in a flour tortilla and fried. Topped with queso, cherry tomato sauce, crumbling cheese, and pico. Served with rice.

Fajitas

$16.00

Your choice of meat served over sauteed muchrooms, zucchini, onions, and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans.

Fajitas Pick 2

$24.00

Your choice of 2 proteins served over sauteed muchrooms, zucchini, onions, and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans.

Enchiladas

$14.00

Three corn tortillas rolled with "tinga" braised chicken and smoked gouda cheese. Baked in verde salsa and topped with mixed cheese. Drizzled with sour cream and black bean sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.

Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melting cheese and your choice of filling. Comes with chipotle cream, lettuce, and pico. Served with rice.

Adult Chicken Finger

$14.00

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Tender fried shrimp served with coleslaw and fries.

6 oz Salmon

$18.00

Tacos

House Taco Trio

$14.00

Choice of any 3 house tacos. Served with rice and your choice of beans. (No substituting top shelf tacos)

Top Shelf Taco Trio

$17.50

Choice of any 3 top shelf tacos. Served with rie and your choice of beans.

Fish Taco

$4.00

Lightly fried tilapia, poblano slaw, chipotle cream. Salsa cruda

Fire Roasted Veg Taco

$4.00

Sweet red peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms and cilantro. Smoky morita salsa.

Sweet Chili Fish Taco

$4.00

Lightly fried tilapia, sweet chili sauce, lettuce, sesame seeds, fuego peanuts, avocado cream.

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$4.00

Hand battered chicken tender, spicy wing sauce, shredded lettuce, tomatoes. Blue Cheese dressing.

Street Style Chicken Taco

$4.00

Marinated Grilled Steak, Onions, Cilantro, Morita Salsa

Street Style Steak Taco

$4.50

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Verde

Street Style Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Spicy Mexican Sausage, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Cruda

Gringo

$4.00

Ground beef, Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa

Korean BBQ

$5.00

Fork tender braised beef glazed with sweet Korean BBQ sauce. Topped with crisp sriracha noodles, cilantro.

Cajun Shrimp

$5.00

Cajun battered flash-fried shrimp over lettuce, pickled onions, tomatoes. Chipotle cream.

Shrimp

$5.00

Shrimp, mango pico, lettuce and sweet and spicy pineapple chipotle sauce

Black and Blue

$5.00

Chili rubbed marinated steak, caramelized onions, blue cheese crumbles, morita salsa

Kids

Kids Taco

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Burritos

$7.00

Kids Nachos

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Drink

N/A Bev

House Sides

Cheeky Rice

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Refried Beans

$3.50

Poblano Slaw

$3.50Out of stock

Charro Beans

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Tots

$3.50

2 oz Guac

$2.50

Top Shelf Sides

Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Citrus Pepper Broccoli

$4.00

Street Corn

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Extras

2 oz Guac

$3.00

2 oz pico

$0.50

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add fresh japs

$0.50

Add pickled japs

$0.50

Add grilled Chicken

$5.00

Add grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Add grilled Steak

$7.00

Add Seared Tuna

$6.00Out of stock

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Side 2 oz Queso

$2.00

Med 6 oz Queso

$7.00

Side flour torts (4)

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

ToGo Chips

$1.00

ToGo Salsa

$1.50

Chipo Cream

$0.50

Avo Cream

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

2 oz hot sauce

$0.50

2 oz Chile Sesame

$0.50

2oz Honey mustard

$0.50

2oz Agave Balsamic

$0.50

2oz house vinaigrette

$0.50

20z Korean BBQ

$0.50

2oz Mango salsa

$0.50

2oz Morta

$0.50

2oz salsa Cruda

$0.50

2oz salsa Verde

$0.50

2oz Agave Lime

$0.50

2oz fresh japs

$0.50

2oz pickle japs

$0.50

Med 6 oz guac

$9.00

Desserts

Churros

$6.00Out of stock

Choco Nachos

$6.00

Scoop of van ice cream

$1.00

Catering

Quart Margarita Mix NA

$11.00

Guac Pint

$16.00

Queso Pint

$14.00

Queso Quart

$32.00

Guac Quart

$35.00

Quart Salsa

$10.00

Cheeky Bowl Bar

$15.00

Taco Bar

$13.00

Specials

Fajitas Anniversary

$15.00

Queso Anniversary

$7.65

Cordials / Etc

Grand Marnier

$6.00

E & J Brandy (House)

$6.00

Jager

$6.50

Tuaca

$6.00

Pink Lemon Drop

$6.00

Coconut Margarita

$7.00

Rum / Gin

Bacardi Rum

$7.00

Hendricks Gin

$8.00

House gin

$6.00

House Spiced Rum

$6.00

House White Rum

$6.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$6.00

Mojito (rum)

$8.50

Old 4th Gin

$7.00

Sapphire Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray Gin

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Bacardi Rum DBL

$10.50

Hendricks Gin DBL

$12.00

House gin DBL

$7.50

House Spiced Rum DBL

$9.00

House White Rum DBL

$9.00

Mai Tai (rum) DBL

$12.75

Malibu Coconut Rum DBL

$9.00

Mojito (rum) DBL

$12.75

Old 4th Gin DBL

$10.50

Sapphire Gin DBL

$12.00

Tanqueray Gin DBL

$10.50

Captain Morgan DBL

$10.50

SUW Draught Beer

Dos XX Lager

$4.25

Tequila Anejos/Specialties

Sombra Mezcal

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$23.00

Herradura Seliccion Supreme

$35.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Ojo De Tigre Mezcal

$10.00

Cheeky Double Barrel Repo DBL

$16.50

Sombra Mezcal DBL

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$21.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$34.50

Herradura Seliccion Supreme DBL

$52.50

Casamigos Anejo DBL

$15.00

NA Drinks

NA Drinks

$2.99

Water

Churros

Churros

$6.00Out of stock

With Chocolate Sauce

Choco Nachos

Choco Nachos

$6.00

Chocolate Sauce, Bananas, Strawberries

Merchandise

Love Tacos Love Others

$20.00

Hot To Molly Og Wings

$20.00

Love Suwanee

$20.00

Cheeky Hats

$20.00

Hot To Molly Hoodies

$35.00

Double Barrel Tequila

$60.00

House Marg Can

$6.00

Skinny Marg Can

$6.00

Transfusion

$6.50

El-lixer Lime

$6.00

Rita 4 Packs

$20.00

Rita 6 Packs

$30.00

Transfusion 6 Packs

$30.00

$1 Wings

$1 Wings

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd, Suwanee, GA 30024

Directions

Gallery
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee image
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hot-To-Molly
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Pure Taqueria - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
3108 Main St Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Ribbys Wings and Ribs
orange starNo Reviews
1956 Duluth Hwy A-104 Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Falling Rabbit
orange star4.6 • 248
3580 W. Lawrenceville St. Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Peri Peri Chicken - 4450 Nelson Brogdon Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4450 Nelson Brogdon Blvd Buford, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina - Johns Creek
orange starNo Reviews
9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD JOHNS CREEK, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Suwanee

Bottles & Bones - Bottles & Bones
orange star4.5 • 534
400 Buford Hwy NE Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Grandma's NY Pizza - Suwanee
orange star4.5 • 382
2855 LAWRENCEVILLE SUWANEE RD SUWANEE, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Flavor Rich Restaurant - 1175 Buford Highway
orange star5.0 • 147
1175 Buford Highway Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Suwanee
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston