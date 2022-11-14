Cheeky Taqueria Forsyth Cheeky Forsyth

Cheeky Taqueria Forsyth imageView gallery

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Cheeky Bowls
Queso

appetizers

Chicken Flautas

$10.00

Sofrito braised chicken, cheese, wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla. Served with salsa cruda

Guacamole

$11.00

Scratch made in small batches, all day long! Served with gluten free chips

Hot To Molly Wings

$9.00

Award winning marinated jumbo wings served in your choice of sauce, with celery and blue cheese

Queso

$9.00

Melted white cheese with our without jalapeno puree

Taquitos

$9.00

Crispy corn tortillas rolled with "tinga" braised chicken and smoked gouda cheese. Drizzled with sour cream, served with verde salsa and black bean sauce.

Totopos

$1.50

Top Shelf Queso

$12.00

Queso made with Pico, chorizo,shrimp, and chicken

$1 Wings

$6.00

Calamari

$12.00

Trifecta

$12.00

bowls

Cheeky Bowls

$10.00

We pack these bowls with protein, rice, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce and pico. (substitute brown rice .50) Choose your protein and customize with any extras you'd like

salads

Cobb Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$6.00

Salad blend, cucumber, pico, and crumbling cheese.

Mango Chile Lime Salad

$14.00

Salad Blend, grilled chicken, mango pico, avocado, roasted corn, roasted red peppers, black beans, chile lime tortilla strips, grape tomatoes, smoked gouda

Tipico Salad

$13.00

Salad blend, grilled chicken, avocado, house pico, crumbling cheese, black beans, sour cream drizzle, flour tortilla crisp

plates

Adult Chicken Finger

$12.00

Chimichanga

$13.00

Sofrito braised chicken, refried beans and queso rolled in a flour tortilla and fried. Topped with queso, cherry tomato sauce, crumbling cheese, and pico. Served with rice.

Enchiladas

$13.00

Three corn tortillas rolled with "tinga" braised chicken and smoked gouda cheese. Baked in verde salsa and topped with mixed cheese. Drizzled with sour cream and black bean sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.

Fajitas

$16.00

Your choice of meat served over sauteed muchrooms, zucchini, onions, and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans.

Fajitas Pick 2

$23.00

Your choice of 2 proteins served over sauteed muchrooms, zucchini, onions, and peppers. Served with flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans.

Fork and Knife Burritos

$11.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with refried beans, queso, and your choice of filling. Topped with your choice of red cherry tomato or green tomatillo cream sauce. Served with rice.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melting cheese and your choice of filling. Comes with chipotle cream, lettuce, and pico. Served with rice.

Quesabirria

$12.00

Crunchy Tortilla Stuffed With tender beef and Melty Cheese.

6 oz Salmon

$18.00

sandwiches

Burger CHEEKY

$14.00

Two beef patties stuffed with melting cheese, fire roasted poblano peppers, and bacon. Topped with more cheese, pico, morita salsa and chipotle cream.

Burger El GUAPO

$17.00

Cheeky burger with 4 patties cheeky style, good luck!

Burger GRINGO

$12.00

Just meat and cheese

Fajita Wrap

$13.00

Choice of protein, onions, peppers, smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, chipotle cream, house pico, guacamole

Tacos

Top Shelf Taco Trio

$15.00

Choice of any 3 top shelf tacos. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$4.00

Hand battered chicken tender, spicy wing sauce, shredded lettuce, tomatoes. Blue Cheese dressing.

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Marinated Grilled Steak, Onions, Cilantro, Morita Salsa

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Spicy Mexican Sausage, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Cruda

Fish Taco

$5.00

Lightly fried tilapia, poblano slaw, chipotle cream. Salsa cruda

Gringo

$4.00

Ground beef, Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa

Korean BBQ

$5.00

Fork tender braised beef glazed with sweet Korean BBQ sauce. Topped with crisp sriracha noodles, cilantro.

Shrimp

$5.00

Shrimp, mango pico, lettuce and sweet and spicy pineapple chipotle sauce

Steak Taco

$5.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Verde

Sweet Chili Fish Taco

$5.00

Lightly fried tilapia, sweet chili sauce, lettuce, sesame seeds, fuego peanuts, avocado cream.

Fritanga Taco

$5.00

Yummy crab cakes with Poblano slaw, sweet chili sauce, and avocado cream

Veggie Taco

$4.00

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Zucchini topped with Morita salsa and cilantro

Extras

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Fried Shrimp

$5.00

Add Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Add Fresh Jalapenos

$0.75

Avocado 2oz

$2.50

Avocado Cream

$0.50

Chipotle cream

$0.50

Agave Balsamic

$0.50

Buffalo sauce

$0.50

Guacamole 2oz

$2.00

Korean Bbq

$0.50

Salsa Morita

$0.50

Pico

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Pineapple Chipotle

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side 2oz Queso

$2.00

Small Queso

$5.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

ToGo Chips

$1.00

ToGo Salsa

$1.50

Torts flour (4)

$1.50

Totopos

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Burrito

$7.00

Kids Taco

$7.00

Kids Nachos

$7.00

house sides

2 oz Guac

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

celery

$2.00

Charro Beans

$3.00

Cheeky Rice

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Poblano Slaw

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

top shelf sides

Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Citrus Pepper Broccoli

$4.00

Street Corn

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

Choco Nachos

$6.00

Scoop of van ice cream

$2.00

Catering

Quart Margarita Mix NA

$11.00

Quart Queso

$32.00

Cheeky Bowl Bar

$15.00

NA Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Half and Half Tea

$2.99

Alrnold Palmer

$2.99

Water

Hot Tea

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Apple Juices

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Kids Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Alrnold Palmer

$2.99

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

King of Pops

1 pop

$3.00

2 pops

$5.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming, GA 30041

Directions

Gallery
Cheeky Taqueria Forsyth image

