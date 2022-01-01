Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Indian
Juice & Smoothies
Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1141 Falls River Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27614
Gallery
