Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Indian
Juice & Smoothies

Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin

review star

No reviews yet

1141 Falls River Avenue

Raleigh, NC 27614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Veg puff
Masala Chai
Indian Filter Coffee

Tea

Masala Chai

$3.50

Sweet, milky tea aromatic with fresh ginger, and hand-ground spices

Hot Tea

$2.50

Selection of teas from Two Leaves

Coffee

Indian Filter Coffee

$3.50

Exclusively ours, a rich brew of coffee and chicory imported from South India. Served with steamed and frothed milk.

Drip Coffee

$2.00

Our very own Cheeni blend, from Oak City Coffee Roasters

Cold Brew

$4.00

Café au Lait

$3.50

Double shot espresso, with steamed milk

Espresso

$2.50

Double shot

Cortadito

$3.75

A Cuban specialty. Double shot espresso, with brown sugar and steamed half and half.

Cappucino

$3.50

Double shot espresso, with steamed milk foam

Latte

$4.00

Double shot espresso, with steamed milk

More

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Made with real dark chocolate, our in-house specialty

Soda

$2.00

Smart Water

$1.70

Water

$1.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Coconut Water

$2.20

Maaza Nectars

$2.99

Smoothies

Guava Passionfruit

$5.50

All-natural smoothie with no added sugar

Four Berry Blend

$5.50

All-natural smoothie with no added sugar

Peach Apricot

$5.50

All-natural smoothie with no added sugar

Acai Berry

$5.50

All-natural smoothie with no added sugar

Strawberry Banana

$5.50

All-natural smoothie with no added sugar

Blueberry Banana

$5.50

Vanilla Protein

$1.75

Chocolate Protein

$1.75

Oat Milk

$0.75

Almond Milk

$0.75

Tiffin

Veg puff

$3.75

Paneer Bhurji Hand Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Sambhar Idli

$5.50

Dal & Rice

Out of stock

Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Craisin Cookie

$3.00

Crumb Cake

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Masala Quiche

$4.25Out of stock

Veg Puff

$3.75

Savory Indian spiced potatoes, carrots and peas baked into flaky puff pastry

Keema Buns

$4.00

Yogurt

$4.00

Indian Biscuits

$0.85

Focaccia

$4.00Out of stock

Nut Loaf

$9.00Out of stock

Einkorn Baguette

$3.75Out of stock

Twice-baked Bread with chai-almond cream

$3.65Out of stock

Muffins

$2.50

Cocoa Rye Tea Cake

$2.75Out of stock

Galette

$4.00Out of stock

Bun Maska

$1.50Out of stock

Sweet potato-turmeric Biscuits

$3.00Out of stock

Lunch

Persian kababs grilled, and served over long-grain basmati rice.

Kothu Parantha

$6.00

Veg Uthappam

$4.50Out of stock

Keema Pav

$12.00

Palak & Potato

$6.00

Chili Chicken Curry

$14.00Out of stock

Batkar Kadhi

$10.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.00Out of stock

Daal & Rice

$8.00Out of stock

Lentil soup & rice - it's our comfort food

Palak Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Palak Paneer

$13.00Out of stock

Egg Curry

$12.50Out of stock

Doi Murgi

$15.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$6.50Out of stock

Khoresh Bademjan (eggplant stew)

$9.00Out of stock

Paneer biryani

$12.50Out of stock

Very flavorful and aromatic basmati rice and paneer dish, with a side of raita.

Koobideh Kabab

$15.00Out of stock

Keema Paranthas

$16.00Out of stock

Stack of four flatbreads stuffed with a savory ground beef filling. Enough to share!

Gumbo (shrimp, sausage and chicken)

$10.00Out of stock

Fesenjoon

$16.00Out of stock

Persian stew made with ground walnuts and pomegranate juice, served with saffron rice.

Pav Bhaji

$9.00Out of stock

Paneer Bhurji

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken + chutney

$12.00Out of stock

Mutter Paneer

$14.00

Bento Box

$14.00Out of stock

Rajma Chawal

$13.00

Zarda Pulao

$6.00

Merch

Jam

$9.00

Kulfi

$12.00

Spice Fix bundle

$20.00Out of stock

Idli Podi 8oz

$6.00Out of stock

Organic Idli Dosa batter

$8.00Out of stock

Coconut Chutney 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Kara Chutney 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Dine Out Downtown

Khaana Chahiye 25

$25.00Out of stock

Khaana Chahiye 50

$50.00Out of stock

Spice Fix Bundle

Holy Cow

$14.99Out of stock

Spice Fix Bundle

$20.00Out of stock

Steel filter

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1141 Falls River Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27614

Directions

Gallery
Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin image
Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin image

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston