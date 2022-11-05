Main picView gallery

Cheers

review star

No reviews yet

144-14 243rd Street

Rosedale, NY 11422

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Mac and Cheese Spring Rolls

$12.00

Sharp cheddar, mozzarella and American cheese perfectly bended with Caribbean herbs and spices with cavatappi pasta.

Cheers Wings

$14.00

48 hrs marinated bone-in chicken wings deep fired in a tempura batter then smothered in a house made honey BBQ sauce. Served with papaya salsa

Baby got back Ribs

$13.00

Pork ribs dry rubbed, marinated for 2 days, slow roast for 4 hours then glazed to perfection with our house made Asian BBQ sauce. Served with papaya salsa

Ackee and Saltfish Tostones

$12.00

Premium Jamaican Ackee, with saltfish cookup served in a plantain cup.

Wacky Dip

$13.00

Freshly made guacamole mixed with Caribbean style saltfish cook-up served in a breadfruit vase.

Big Man Mussels

$16.00

Prince Edward Island Mussels steamed in a perfect blend of Caribbean herbs and spices with a touch of Chardonnay white wine.

Cheers House Salad

$10.00

Large dice papaya, romaine lettuce, roughly chopped cilantro, julienne red bell peppers dressed to perfection with a Miso Citrus Vinaigrette

Entrees

Yard Style Jerk Chicken

$23.00

Herb Stuffed Roast Chicken

$24.00

Fry Chicken

$21.00

Curry Goat

$24.00

Braised Oxtail

$30.00

Steak Frites

$29.95

Parmesan Crusted Lamb Chops

$31.95

Big Bad Burger

$21.95

Curry Shrimp

$26.00

Pan Seared Cajun Salmon

$28.00

Dapper Snapper

$29.00

Curry Salmon

$28.00

Coconut Snapper Filet

$29.00

Surf and Turf

$59.00

Reggaetoni

$19.00

ROTI

Prixe Fixe

Prix Fixe

$19.95

Liquor

Well Vodka

$12.95

Grey Goose

$12.95

Ketel One

$12.95

Well Gin

$12.95

Gordons

$12.95

Tanqueray

$12.95

Well Rum

$12.95

Admiral Nelson

$12.95

Bacardi

$12.95

Captain Morgan

$12.95

Meyers

$12.95

Wray & Nephew

$13.95

Well Tequila

$12.95

Patron SIlver

$13.95

Casamigos

$14.95

Casamigos Resposado

$14.95

House Tequila

$12.95

Jack Daniels

$14.95

Dewars

$12.95

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.95

Hennessy

$15.95

Dusse

$16.95

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$12.95

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$17.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$13.95

Margarita

$12.95

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$12.95

Moscow Mule

$12.95

Screwdriver

$12.95

Sidecar

$16.95

Tequila Sunrise

$12.95

Tom Collins

$12.95

Whiskey Sour

$12.95

Cheers Signature Rum Punch

$12.95

Du You ?

$16.95

Sorrel Henny Sidecar

$16.95

Repasado Lemon Drop

$16.95

Let's Celebrate

$14.95

Beer

Corona

$7.50

Heineken

$7.50

Budweiser

$7.50

Bud Light

$7.50

Coors Light

$7.50

Stella Rose

$7.50

Blue Moon

$7.50

Piton

$10.00

Wine

Sample Red GLS

$8.00

Rashi Claret GLS

$10.00

Pinot Noir GLS

$10.00

Zinfandel GLS

$10.00

Cabernet Sauignon GLS

$10.00

Merlot GLS

$10.00

Sample Red BTL

$32.00

Rashi Claret BTL

$50.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$50.00

Zinfandel BTL

$50.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$50.00

Merlot BTL

$50.00

Sample Red

$8.00

Sample White GLS

$8.00

Moscato GLS

$10.00

Chardonnay GLS

$10.00

Sauvignon Blac GLS

$10.00

Pinot Griot GLS

$10.00

Riesling GLS

$10.00

Sample White BTL

$52.00

Moscato BTL

$50.00

Chardonnay BTL

$50.00

Sauvignon Blac BTL

$50.00

Pinot Griot BTL

$50.00

Riesling BTL

$50.00

Sample White

$8.00

Sample Rose GLS

$9.00

Rose BTL

$40.00

Rose GLS

$9.00

Champagne GLS

$7.00

Prosecco GLS

$9.00

Champagne BTL

$37.00

Prosecco BTL

$60.00

Moet Rose BTL

$250.00

Moet Ice BTL

$200.00

Veuve Clicquot BTL

$180.00

Belaire BTL

$150.00

Belaire Rose BTL

$150.00

Champagne GLS

$7.00

NA Beverages

Gingerale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$6.00

Mango Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Sorrel

$8.50

Sparkling Water

$5.50

Seltzer Water

$5.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$9.95

Private Event

Water

$2.74

Rum Punch

$12.85

Wine

$10.00

Henny

$14.95

Casamigos

$14.95

House Tequila

$12.95

Ciroc

$12.95

Beer

$7.00

Soda

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

144-14 243rd Street, Rosedale, NY 11422

Directions

Gallery
