Cheers Restaurant & Bar 717 S. San Gabriel Blvd.
717 S. San Gabriel Blvd.
San Gabriel, CA 91776
Snacks
Big Bites
The Classics
Cocktails
Appetizers
Angus Beef Hardshell Taco
pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, chipotle crema
Asada Fries
cheese sauce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, chipotle crema
Baby Back Ribs
half rack, smokey bbq
Birria Quesadilla
chipotle crema, choice of salsa
Cheers Nachos
cheese sauce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, chipotle crema
Cheesy Tots
cheese sauce, bacon crumbles
Chicken Tenders and Fries
hand breaded
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
citrus vinaigrette
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Jalapeño Poppers
cream cheese stuffed
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Pizza Fries
shoestring fries, mozzarella, pepperoni, side of marinara
Shrimp Tacos
crispy shrimp, pico de gallo, shredded cabbage, chipotle crema
Soup of the Day
Street Tacos
choice of meat: asada, pastor, or chicken
Truffle Fries
white truffle oil, minced garlic, grated parmesan
Vegetables Sampler
Wings
Taco Wednesday
Calamari
Burgers & Sandwiches
Bacon Cheeseburger
Swiss, thick cut bacon, tomato, lettuce, thousand island dressing
Beyond Burger
beyond beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato
Birria Grilled Cheese
mozzarella, sourdough
Breakfast Burger
Sharp cheddar, sunny side egg, thick cut bacon, thousand island dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
buffalo chicken, romaine
Cheers Classic Cheeseburger
Chipotle Burger
swiss, jalapeños, cilantro, tomato, lettuce, thousand island
Fried Chicken Sandwich
crispy fried chicken, cole slaw, pickles, BBQ aoli
Mushroom Swiss Burger
swiss, sautéed mushrooms, tomato, lettuce, thousand island dressing
The Hickory Burger
Sharp cheddar, thick cut bacon, onion rings, tomato, lettuce, and bbq
Hand Tossed Pizza
Pasta
Desserts
Salads
Caprese
sliced tomato, sliced buffalo mozzarella, torn basil, balsamic reduction.
Chicken and Bacon
garlic croutons, grilled chicken breast, bacon crumbles, grated parmesan, romaine, Ceasar
Six Top Cobb
romaine, grilled chicken breast, cucumber, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, ranch
Wedge Salad
butter lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing
Chef's Special 5pm - 10pm
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Blue Moon
Brewery X
Bud Light
Bud Light Seltzer
Budweiser
Chimay Blue
Coors Lite
Corona
Delirium
Dos XX
Duvel
Heineken
Hoegaarden
Houblon Chouffe
Menabrea
Michelob Pure Gold
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
North Coast Stout
O'Hara's Irish Red
Pacifico
Praga
Saison DuPont
St. Bernardus
Stella Artois
White Claw
Year Of...
Canned Beer
Amarok Brewing "X Marks The Hops" 10%
Triple IPA
Ballast Point (Watermelon Dorado)
Brewery X "Bark Griswold"6.5%
Brewery X "Battlesnakes" 5.2%
Brewery X "Signature Series" 8.3%
Harland Brewing "Waimea Haze" 7%
Imprint Beer Co. "Monsters" 8%
Imprint Beer Co. "Schmoojee" 4.4%
LCB "The Craft Beer Starter Pack" 8%
Long Beach Beer Lab "Dreamsicle" 11%
Stiegl "Radler" 2%
Widowmaker "Dream Reaper" 6.5%
Wild Barrel "Prince of Dankness" 8.4%
Windwalker "Aeronaut" 4.4%
Common Space “Wit Van Reina” 5%
Common Space “Space Trees” 7%
Common Space “Random and Dangerous” 8.5%
Craft Can 4-6%
Craft Can 6.1-8%
Craft Can 8.1%+
Stiegl Radler x 1 case (To-Go Only)
Stiegl Radler
Cocktails
7 Deadly Sins
Adios MF
Amaretto Sour
B-52
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Chocolate Cake
Closing Argument
Cosmopolitan
Cuba Libre
Dirty Bong Water
Fish Bowl
Four Horsemen
French 75
Green Tea Shooter
Greyhound
Gummy Bear
House Mix
Incredible Hulk
Irish CarBomb
Irish Coffee
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze
Knob Creek Mix
LA Water
Last Word
Lemon Drop
Lick My Chili
Long Island
Mai Tai
Malibu Pineapple
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Melon Ball
Mexican Candy
Michelada
Midori Sour
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Naughty Upside Down
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Pacific Rim
Paloma
Paloma "70"
Pina Colada
Purple People Eater
Scooby Snack
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Soju
Strawberry Shortcake
Submarine
Tequila Sunrise Premium
Tokyo Tea
Tom Collins
Vegas Bomb
Walk the Plank
Washington Apple Cocktail
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Casamigos "Anejo"
Casamigos "Blanco"
Casamigos "Reposado"
Clase Azul
Don Fulano "Anejo"
Don Fulano "Blanco"
Don Fulano "Flight"
blanco, reposado, anejo
Don Fulano "Reposado"
Don Julio "1942"
Don Julio "70"
Don Julio "Anejo"
Don Julio "Blanco"
Don Julio "Reposado"
Herradura "Anejo"
Herradura "Silver"
Jose Cuervo "Reserva"
Mandala "Anejo"
Mandala "Blanco"
Mandala "Extra Anejo"
Mandala "Reposado"
Teremana "Anejo"
Tres Generaciones "Anejo Cristalino"
Tres Generaciones "Reposado"
El Tequileño “Crystalino”
El Tequileño “Platinum”
13 Blanco Trece
Cimarron
ArteNOM “1579” Blanco
ArteNOM “1414” Reposado
ArteNOM “1146” Anejo
ArteNOM “1123” Blanco
Excellia “Blanco”
Excellia “Reposado”
Excellia “Anejo”
Irish Whiskey
Bourbon Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Bulleit
Few
Four Roses
Four Roses "Single Barrel"
Four Roses "Small Batch"
Heaven's Door
James & Pepper 1776
Jim Beam
Knob Creek 9
Maker's Mark
Mitcher's
Winchester
Woodford Reserve
Eagle Rare
Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon
Weller Wheated Bourbon
Scotch Whiskey
Aberlour "12yr"
Bastille "1789"
Bastille "Single Malt"
Buchanan's "12y"
Compass Box "Great King St."
Compass Box "Hedonism"
Compass Box "Limited Edition"
Compass Box "Peat Monster"
Dalmore "12yr"
Delmore "Port Wood Reserve"
GlenDronach
Glenlivet "12yr"
Johnnie Walker "Black Label"
Johnnie Walker "Blue Label"
Lagavulin "16yr"
Laphroaig "10yr"
Laphroaig "Quarter Cask"
Macallan "12y"
Macallan "15y"
Monkey Shoulder
Shieldaig "14yr"
Japanese Whiskey
Rye Whiskey
Tennessee Whiskey
Cognac
Mix
Bacardi Mix
Absolut Mix
Irish Cucumber Sour
House Mix
Hennessy VSOP Mix
Don Julio Anejo Mix
Ketel One Mix
Grey Goose Double Mix
Jameson Mix
Stolichnaya Mix
Stolichnaya Double Mix
Jack & Coke
Jack & Coke Double
Grey Goose RedBull
Buchanan's Mix
Double Cross Mix
Ciroc Mix
Ciroc Mix Double
Tito's Mix
Tito's Mix Double
Rumchata Fireball Shot
Square One Organic Mix
Square One Organic Mix Double
Crown Royal Mix
Crown Royal Mix Double
Cape Cod
Captain Morgan Mix
Captain Morgan Mix Double
Don Julio Blanco Mix
Don Julio Blanco Mix Double
House Mix RedBull
Crystal Head Mix
Crystal Head Mix Double
Don Julio Reposado Mix
Don Julio Reposado Mix Double
Jameson Mix Double
Hpnotiq Mix
Hpnotiq Mix Double
Black Label Mix Double
Maker's Mark Mix
Maker's Mark Mix Double
Tito's RedBull
Jim Beam Mix
Jim Beam Mix Double
Ketel One Soda
Ketel One Soda
Bulleit Mix
Bulleit Mix Double
Canadian Whiskey
Champagne
Bollinger "Rosé"
Dom Perignon
Lanson "Black Label"
Lanson "Rosé"
Moët & Chandon "Imperial"
Ruinart
Ruinart "Rosé" Vintage 2004
Thiénot "Brut"
Thiénot "Rosé"
Thiénot Vintage 2007
Champagne Henri Billiot Brut Reserve
Champagne P. Gimonnet et Fils, Special Club
Rosé
Chateau La Rame (Bordeaux, France) bottle
Chateau La Rame (Bordeaux, France) glass
Fontsainete Gris de Gris (Lanuedoc-Roussillon, France) bottle
Fontsainete Gris de Gris (Lanuedoc-Roussillon, France) glass
Land of Saints (Santa Barbara, California) bottle
Land of Saints (Santa Barbara, California) glass
Stolpman Love You Bunches (Santa Barbara, California) bottle
Stolpman Love You Bunches (Santa Barbara, California) glass
Sparkling
White
Red
Brea Pinot Noir 2021, CA.
Avis de Vin Fort, Cabernet Franc, Fr
Land of Saints "Pinot Noir", CA
Pierre Breton "Trinch" 2020 Cabernet Franc, FR
Shebang, CA
La Dilettante, Cabernet Franc, Fr
Bourgogne, Fr
Eight Years in the Desert, Ca
Maître de Chai, Red Zinfandel, Ca
Maître de Chai, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019, Ca.
Colby Red
Tasting
Champagne
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Delicious Food, Wines & Cocktails with Quality People!
717 S. San Gabriel Blvd., San Gabriel, CA 91776
Photos coming soon!