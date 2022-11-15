A map showing the location of Cheers Restaurant & Bar 717 S. San Gabriel Blvd.View gallery

Snacks

Shrimp Toast

$11.00

Cauliflower

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

House Salad

$11.00

Sour Cream and Onion Dip

$6.00

Cheese Pimento

$6.00

Big Bites

Asada Fries

$13.00

Quesadilla

$9.00+

Cheers' Nachos

$11.00+

Tacos

$12.00+

Dumpling Soup

$9.00

4 vegetable and pork dumplings with tofu and Bak Choi in chicken broth.

Wonton Soup

$9.00

4 Shrimp wontons in chicken broth with Tofu and Bak Choi

The Classics

Wings

$11.00+

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Smashburger

$8.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Mushroom Alfredo

$14.00

Bucatini All'amantricana

$13.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Cocktails

Classic Margarita

$13.00

Last Word

$16.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$13.00

Old Italian

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Martini

$15.00

Paper Plane

$16.00

Negroni

$14.00

Killer Bee

$15.00

Singapore Sling

$18.00

Appetizers

Angus Beef Hardshell Taco

$10.00

pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, chipotle crema

Asada Fries

$15.00+

cheese sauce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, chipotle crema

Baby Back Ribs

$22.00+

half rack, smokey bbq

Birria Quesadilla

$16.00

chipotle crema, choice of salsa

Cheers Nachos

$16.00+

cheese sauce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, chipotle crema

Cheesy Tots

$12.00+

cheese sauce, bacon crumbles

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$15.00

hand breaded

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00+

citrus vinaigrette

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$7.00+

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00+

cream cheese stuffed

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00+

Onion Rings

$7.00+

Pizza Fries

$11.00

shoestring fries, mozzarella, pepperoni, side of marinara

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

crispy shrimp, pico de gallo, shredded cabbage, chipotle crema

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Street Tacos

$9.00

choice of meat: asada, pastor, or chicken

Truffle Fries

$8.00

white truffle oil, minced garlic, grated parmesan

Vegetables Sampler

$15.00

Wings

$14.00

Taco Wednesday

$2.00

Calamari

$14.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Swiss, thick cut bacon, tomato, lettuce, thousand island dressing

Beyond Burger

$14.00

beyond beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato

Birria Grilled Cheese

$14.00

mozzarella, sourdough

Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Sharp cheddar, sunny side egg, thick cut bacon, thousand island dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

buffalo chicken, romaine

Cheers Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

Chipotle Burger

$16.00

swiss, jalapeños, cilantro, tomato, lettuce, thousand island

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

crispy fried chicken, cole slaw, pickles, BBQ aoli

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

swiss, sautéed mushrooms, tomato, lettuce, thousand island dressing

The Hickory Burger

$16.00

Sharp cheddar, thick cut bacon, onion rings, tomato, lettuce, and bbq

Hand Tossed Pizza

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

grilled chicken breast, yellow peppers, grilled onion, BBQ, cilantro.

Margherita

$14.00

San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, torn basil.

Meat Lover's

$18.00

pepperoni, bacon crumbles, chicken breast, asada.

Pepperoni

$16.00

Pasta

Chicken & Mushroom Alfredo

$18.00

grilled chicken, cremini mushrooms, homemade sauce, parmigiana reggiano.

Bucatini All'amatriciana

$15.00

crispy bacon, onion, San Marzano tomatoes, Asiago cheese.

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Salads

Caprese

$12.00

sliced tomato, sliced buffalo mozzarella, torn basil, balsamic reduction.

Chicken and Bacon

$12.00

garlic croutons, grilled chicken breast, bacon crumbles, grated parmesan, romaine, Ceasar

Six Top Cobb

$14.00

romaine, grilled chicken breast, cucumber, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, ranch

Wedge Salad

$12.00

butter lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing

Chef's Special 5pm - 10pm

Filet Mignon

$45.00

8oz filet, whipped potatoes, farmers market vegetables

Ribeye

$47.00

12oz, whipped potatoes, farmers market vegetables

Grilled Seabass

$43.00

8oz, creamy risotto, farmers market vegetables

Porterhouse 20oz

$50.00

Rack of Lamb

$42.00

Party Tray Menu

Sliders 24pcs

$84.00

Back Ribs

$175.00

Wings

$220.00

Tenders

$145.00

Fries

$75.00

Salad

$85.00

Draft Beer

Blue Moon

$7.00+

Bud Light

$6.00+

Craft DIPA

$9.00+

Craft Hazy

$8.00+

Craft Lager

$7.00+

Craft Oktoberfest

$7.00+

Craft West Coast IPA

$8.00+

Four Peaks “Wow Wheat” 5%

$7.00+

Happy Hour Draft $4

$4.00

Happy Hour Draft $6

$6.00

Mango Cart

$7.00+

Michelob Ultra

$7.00+

Modelo

$7.00+

Stella Artois

$7.00+

Kona “Big Wave”

$7.00+

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00+

Brewery X

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00+

Bud Light Seltzer

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00+

Chimay Blue

$9.00

Coors Lite

$5.00+

Corona

$6.00+

Delirium

$8.00

Dos XX

$6.00+

Duvel

$8.00

Heineken

$6.00+

Hoegaarden

$7.00+

Houblon Chouffe

$9.00

Menabrea

$6.00

Michelob Pure Gold

$6.00+

Michelob Ultra

$6.00+

Miller Lite

$5.00+

Modelo

$6.00+

North Coast Stout

$7.00

O'Hara's Irish Red

$7.00

Pacifico

$6.00+

Praga

$7.00

Saison DuPont

$8.00

St. Bernardus

$9.00

Stella Artois

$7.00+

White Claw

$6.00

Year Of...

$6.00

Canned Beer

Amarok Brewing "X Marks The Hops" 10%

$10.00+

Triple IPA

Ballast Point (Watermelon Dorado)

$8.00+

Brewery X "Bark Griswold"6.5%

$6.00+

Brewery X "Battlesnakes" 5.2%

$7.00+

Brewery X "Signature Series" 8.3%

$8.00+

Harland Brewing "Waimea Haze" 7%

$7.00+

Imprint Beer Co. "Monsters" 8%

$8.00+

Imprint Beer Co. "Schmoojee" 4.4%

$10.00+

LCB "The Craft Beer Starter Pack" 8%

$8.00+

Long Beach Beer Lab "Dreamsicle" 11%

$12.00+

Stiegl "Radler" 2%

$7.00+

Widowmaker "Dream Reaper" 6.5%

$7.00+

Wild Barrel "Prince of Dankness" 8.4%

$8.00+

Windwalker "Aeronaut" 4.4%

$6.00+

Common Space “Wit Van Reina” 5%

$7.00+

Common Space “Space Trees” 7%

$8.00+

Common Space “Random and Dangerous” 8.5%

$8.00+

Craft Can 4-6%

$6.00+

Craft Can 6.1-8%

$7.00+

Craft Can 8.1%+

$8.00+

Stiegl Radler x 1 case (To-Go Only)

$72.00

Stiegl Radler

$8.00

Cocktails

7 Deadly Sins

$20.00

Adios MF

$12.00+

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

B-52

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00+

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Closing Argument

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00+

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Dirty Bong Water

$10.00

Fish Bowl

$50.00

Four Horsemen

$18.00

French 75

$12.00

Green Tea Shooter

$9.00+

Greyhound

$12.00

Gummy Bear

$10.00

House Mix

$8.00+

Incredible Hulk

$14.00

Irish CarBomb

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Knob Creek Mix

$12.00

LA Water

$14.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Lick My Chili

$9.00+

Long Island

$12.00+

Mai Tai

$12.00

Malibu Pineapple

$9.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00+

Martini

$13.00+

Melon Ball

$9.00

Mexican Candy

$9.00+

Michelada

$11.00+

Midori Sour

$10.00+

Mojito

$11.00+

Moscow Mule

$11.00+

Naughty Upside Down

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00+

Pacific Rim

$10.00

Paloma

$12.00+

Paloma "70"

$16.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Purple People Eater

$12.00

Scooby Snack

$9.00+

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Soju

$14.00+

Strawberry Shortcake

$12.00

Submarine

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise Premium

$12.00

Tokyo Tea

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Walk the Plank

$12.00

Washington Apple Cocktail

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00+

Absolut Elyx

$12.00+

Belvedere

$9.00+

Ciroc

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Stolichnaya

$8.00+

Tito's

$9.00+

Gvori

$9.00+

Gin

Barr Hill

$9.00+

Beefeater

$8.00+

Bombay

$9.00+

Empress 1908

$9.00+

Gordon's

$8.00+

Hendrick's

$13.00+

Ornabrak

$9.00+

Tanqeray

$9.00+

Brooklyn Gin

$13.00+

St. George "Terroir"

$13.00+

Rum

Angostura 1824

$14.00+

Clement

$9.00+

Diplomatico

$12.00+

Relicario

$12.00+

Tequila

Casamigos "Anejo"

$14.00+

Casamigos "Blanco"

$9.00+

Casamigos "Reposado"

$12.00+

Clase Azul

$27.00+

Don Fulano "Anejo"

$12.00+

Don Fulano "Blanco"

$8.00+

Don Fulano "Flight"

$25.00

blanco, reposado, anejo

Don Fulano "Reposado"

$10.00+

Don Julio "1942"

$30.00+

Don Julio "70"

$15.00+

Don Julio "Anejo"

$12.00+

Don Julio "Blanco"

$9.00+

Don Julio "Reposado"

$10.00+

Herradura "Anejo"

$11.00+

Herradura "Silver"

$9.00+

Jose Cuervo "Reserva"

$35.00+

Mandala "Anejo"

$18.00+

Mandala "Blanco"

$9.00+

Mandala "Extra Anejo"

$22.00+

Mandala "Reposado"

$10.00+

Teremana "Anejo"

$12.00+

Tres Generaciones "Anejo Cristalino"

$14.00+

Tres Generaciones "Reposado"

$10.00+

El Tequileño “Crystalino”

$15.00+

El Tequileño “Platinum”

$12.00+

13 Blanco Trece

$9.00+

Cimarron

$9.00+

ArteNOM “1579” Blanco

$9.00+

ArteNOM “1414” Reposado

$11.00+

ArteNOM “1146” Anejo

$13.00+

ArteNOM “1123” Blanco

$10.00+

Excellia “Blanco”

$10.00+

Excellia “Reposado”

$12.00+

Excellia “Anejo”

$13.00+

Mezcal

Del Maguey "Vida"

$12.00+

Sacrificio

$14.00+

Rayu

$10.00+

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$9.00+

Jameson "Caskmates Stout"

$8.00+

Kavanagh "French Oak"

$12.00+

Kavanagh "Single Grain"

$9.00+

Teeling

$9.00+

The Whistler

$8.00+

Bourbon Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$10.00+

Bulleit

$9.00+

Few

$9.00+

Four Roses

$8.00+

Four Roses "Single Barrel"

$10.00+

Four Roses "Small Batch"

$14.00+

Heaven's Door

$12.00+

James & Pepper 1776

$12.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Knob Creek 9

$8.00+

Maker's Mark

$10.00+

Mitcher's

$9.00+

Winchester

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Eagle Rare

$17.00+

Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon

$12.00+

Weller Wheated Bourbon

$9.00+

Scotch Whiskey

Aberlour "12yr"

$14.00+

Bastille "1789"

$10.00+

Bastille "Single Malt"

$12.00+

Buchanan's "12y"

$9.00+

Compass Box "Great King St."

$10.00+

Compass Box "Hedonism"

$16.00+

Compass Box "Limited Edition"

$18.00+

Compass Box "Peat Monster"

$12.00+

Dalmore "12yr"

$12.00+

Delmore "Port Wood Reserve"

$14.00+

GlenDronach

$12.00+

Glenlivet "12yr"

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker "Black Label"

$9.00+

Johnnie Walker "Blue Label"

$25.00+

Lagavulin "16yr"

$15.00+

Laphroaig "10yr"

$10.00+

Laphroaig "Quarter Cask"

$12.00+

Macallan "12y"

$12.00+

Macallan "15y"

$17.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00+

Shieldaig "14yr"

$12.00+

Japanese Whiskey

Takamine "8yr"

$12.00+

Nikka "Yoichi"

$12.00+

Nikka "Miyagiko"

$12.00+

Kaiyo "The Kuri"

$20.00+

Kaiyo "The Rubi"

$22.00+

Kaiyo "The Peated"

$22.00+

Hibiki

$12.00+

Rye Whiskey

Bulleit "95"

$9.00+

High Plains

$12.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

James Pepper 1776

$12.00+

Knob Creek

$8.00+

Michter's "Single Barrel"

$8.00+

Templeton Rye

$9.00+

Tennessee Whiskey

King's Creek "Black Label"

$8.00+

Jack Daniel’s

$9.00+

Cognac

Courvoisier "VS"

$8.00+

Courvoisier "VSOP"

$13.00+

Hennessy "VSOP"

$15.00+

Hennessy "XO"

$20.00+

Martel "XO"

$20.00+

Remy Martin "1738"

$16.00+

Remy Martin "XO"

$20.00+

Mix

Bacardi Mix

$11.00

Absolut Mix

$11.00

Irish Cucumber Sour

$12.00

House Mix

$8.00

Hennessy VSOP Mix

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo Mix

$14.00

Ketel One Mix

$11.00

Grey Goose Double Mix

$16.00

Jameson Mix

$11.00

Stolichnaya Mix

$11.00

Stolichnaya Double Mix

$15.00

Jack & Coke

$11.00

Jack & Coke Double

$16.00

Grey Goose RedBull

$12.00

Buchanan's Mix

$10.00

Double Cross Mix

$11.00

Ciroc Mix

$10.00

Ciroc Mix Double

$15.00

Tito's Mix

$10.00

Tito's Mix Double

$15.00

Rumchata Fireball Shot

$10.00

Square One Organic Mix

$12.00

Square One Organic Mix Double

$16.00

Crown Royal Mix

$11.00

Crown Royal Mix Double

$15.00

Cape Cod

$9.00

Captain Morgan Mix

$11.00

Captain Morgan Mix Double

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco Mix

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco Mix Double

$18.00

House Mix RedBull

$9.00

Crystal Head Mix

$10.00

Crystal Head Mix Double

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado Mix

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado Mix Double

$18.00

Jameson Mix Double

$17.00

Hpnotiq Mix

$10.00

Hpnotiq Mix Double

$14.00

Black Label Mix Double

$19.00

Maker's Mark Mix

$12.00

Maker's Mark Mix Double

$18.00

Tito's RedBull

$12.00

Jim Beam Mix

$10.00

Jim Beam Mix Double

$14.00

Ketel One Soda

$9.00

Ketel One Soda

$16.00

Bulleit Mix

$12.00

Bulleit Mix Double

$16.00

Canadian Whiskey

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Sake

Joto "72 Clocks" Daiginjo Sake

$12.00+

Serve Chilled.

Champagne

Bollinger "Rosé"

$240.00

Dom Perignon

$350.00

Lanson "Black Label"

$150.00

Lanson "Rosé"

$220.00

Moët & Chandon "Imperial"

$180.00

Ruinart

$300.00

Ruinart "Rosé" Vintage 2004

$540.00

Thiénot "Brut"

$160.00

Thiénot "Rosé"

$220.00

Thiénot Vintage 2007

$280.00

Champagne Henri Billiot Brut Reserve

$120.00

Champagne P. Gimonnet et Fils, Special Club

$240.00

Rosé

Chateau La Rame (Bordeaux, France) bottle

$33.00

Chateau La Rame (Bordeaux, France) glass

$11.00

Fontsainete Gris de Gris (Lanuedoc-Roussillon, France) bottle

$36.00

Fontsainete Gris de Gris (Lanuedoc-Roussillon, France) glass

$12.00

Land of Saints (Santa Barbara, California) bottle

$39.00

Land of Saints (Santa Barbara, California) glass

$13.00

Stolpman Love You Bunches (Santa Barbara, California) bottle

$36.00

Stolpman Love You Bunches (Santa Barbara, California) glass

$12.00

Sparkling

Sommariva Prosecco (Veneto, Italy)

$34.00

Saint Hilaire Brut

$45.00

Saint Hilaire Rosé Brut

$45.00

Kiralyudvar Pezsgo Henye Sparkling, 2017, Hu

$80.00

White

Tricollis Pannonhalmi, Hu

$8.00+

Maître De Chai, Chenin Blanc, Ca

$16.00+

Also served at "French Laundry".

Talbott Chardonnay 2019 CA.

$14.00+

Land of Saints, Rosé, CA

$10.00+

Tintero, Moscato, CA

$8.00+

Venica, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$15.00+

Red

Brea Pinot Noir 2021, CA.

$14.00+

Avis de Vin Fort, Cabernet Franc, Fr

$18.00+

Land of Saints "Pinot Noir", CA

$16.00+

Pierre Breton "Trinch" 2020 Cabernet Franc, FR

$15.00+

Shebang, CA

$8.00+

La Dilettante, Cabernet Franc, Fr

$20.00+

Bourgogne, Fr

$22.00+

Eight Years in the Desert, Ca

$9.00+

Maître de Chai, Red Zinfandel, Ca

$20.00+

Maître de Chai, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019, Ca.

$27.00+

Colby Red

$8.00+

Tasting

Wine Tasting

$20.00

Champagne

Champagne Thienot Brut

$120.00

Champagne Thienot Brut Rosé

$140.00

Champagne Thienot Cuvee Alain 2007

$240.00

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$4.00+

Diet Coke

$4.00+

Sprite

$4.00+

Fanta

$4.00+

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Bundaburg Bottle

$5.00

RedBull 8oz

$5.00

DrinkADE

$4.00

Water

Acqua Panna (Still Water)

$4.00

BLK Water

$3.00+

Saratoga (Still Water)

$4.00

San Pellegrino (Sparkling Mineral)

$5.00

Perrier (Cabonated Mineral)

$4.00

Quarters

Quarters $1

$1.00

Quarters $5

$5.00

Quarters $10

$10.00

Quarters $20

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Delicious Food, Wines & Cocktails with Quality People!

Location

717 S. San Gabriel Blvd., San Gabriel, CA 91776

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

