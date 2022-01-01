Main picView gallery

Made With Love 1738 Northwest 16th Street Suite B

1738 Northwest 16th Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Hangout - NEW

3 Cheese Melt

$6.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Baked Chicken Parm Spaghetti

$19.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Fruit

$6.00

Grass Fed Chili

$5.00

Grilled cheese

$6.00

Nachos

$13.00

Potato Soup

$8.00

Sandwich

$9.00

Soup - Large

$8.00

Spinach Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Steak Dinner

$25.00

Sweet Glazed Carrots

$6.00

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Turkey Club

$16.00

Beer

Miller light

401K

$6.00

Anthem Mexican Lager

$5.00

Apple Cider

$6.00

Arjuna

$6.00

Awkward Encounter

$8.00

Beer&Shot

$8.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Candy King

$6.00

Chili Pepper Pineapple

$6.00

Clubby grape

$5.00

Clubby Lemon Lime

$6.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$6.00

Destination Wedding

$6.00

ERWO IPA

$6.00

Festbier StoneCloud

$8.00

Golden One

$6.00

Guiness

$7.00

Heff

$6.50

Imperial Stout

$5.00

Kochendorfer Hefeweizen

$5.00

Kochendorfer Irish Red Ale

$5.00

Miller light

$4.00

Missile Clubby

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Orange Clubby

$6.00

PBR

$3.00

Rad Hombre

$6.00

Raspberry Lemon Clubby

$6.00

Ultra

$5.00

VH Cerveza

$5.00

VH Cream Ale

$5.00

VH Dark Lager

$5.00

Wine Bottles

Broadside Merlot

$34.00

Anciano

$32.00

Frico Bottle

$23.00

Pullus Halozen

$23.00

Scarpetta Bottle

$33.00

Stel-Mar Bottle

$23.00

Vega Barcelona Bottle

$30.00

Shots

Cinnamon Toast

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Mocktails

Garden Party

$8.00

Rhubarb Cordial

$8.00

Sage Cherry Smash

$8.00

Lavender Lemonade

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

NA Misc Bev

Water

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Water bottle

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Togo Water

$1.00

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

Latte

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Ness Is Nice

$8.50

Wildflower Honey and Oatmilk, shaken iced latte

Drip Coffee

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come be present with us, experience the moment and savor life made with love.

Website

Location

1738 Northwest 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

