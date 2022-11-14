Main picView gallery

Cheers Park Avenue 1138 Park Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1138 Park Ave

Orange Park, FL 32073

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch

4 Wings & Fries

$10.50

BLT

$7.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Fries

Burger 5oz

$7.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Fries

Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Fries, dipping sauce

Fish Sandwich

$7.00

Sub Roll, tartar, Fries

Ham Sandwich

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Fries

Hot Dog

$6.00

All beef hot dog with fries

Hot Open Faced Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Hot Open Faced Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

House Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Fries

Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Fries

Appetizer

Cheers Fries

$6.00

Cheese Sticks

$7.50

Fried Mozzarella, marinara sauce

Chips & Queso

$5.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Tortilla chips, salsa

Corn Dog Bites

$7.00

Dipping Sauce

Corn Nuggets

$7.00

Dipping Sauce

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.50

Dipping Sauce

Onion Rings

$9.00

Petal Sauce

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Queso cheese sauce

Shrimp 308

$12.00

Cajun butter sauce, garlic bread

Spicy Fish Bites

$7.00

Lemon, Tartar Sauce

Wings

4 Wings & Fries

$10.50

8 Wings

$13.00

16 Wings

$23.00

24 Wings

$35.00

40 Wings

$53.00

.99 wings

$0.99

Food

BLT

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Fries

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Fries

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Wt American,Peppers, Onions, Pickle, Fries

Chicken Philly

$14.00

French Dip

$13.50

Au Jus, Provolone Pickle, Fries

Quesadillas

$10.00

Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Japaleno, Salsa

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Dipping Sauce, Fries

Big Burger

$11.00

Angus beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Fries

House Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Cheese Cake

$4.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$1.50

Coca-Cola

$1.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Glass of Water

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$1.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$1.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$1.50

Soda Water

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sprite Zero

$1.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Extras Food - Add-Ons

1/2 Cheers Fries (Side Portion)

$2.00

1/2 Onion Rings (Side Portion)

$2.00

2oz Wing Sauce

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Blue Cheese

$0.75

Add Garlic Bread

$0.75

Add Gravy

$0.75

Side Salad

$4.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Add Jalapeños

$0.50

Add Marinara

$0.50

Add Petal Sauce

$0.50

Add Pickle

$0.25

Add Queso

$1.25

Add Ranch

$0.75

Add Salsa

$0.50

Add Sour Cream

$0.50

Carrots

$0.75

Celery

$0.75

Celery & Carrots

$0.75

Chili

$1.00

Add Honey Mustard

$0.50

Specials

$6.00 Special

$6.00

$7.00 Special

$7.00

$8.00 Special

$8.00

$9.00 Special

$9.00

$10.00 Special

$10.00

$11.00 Special

$11.00

$12.00 Special

$12.00

$13.00 Special

$13.00

$14.00 Special

$14.00

$15.00 Special

$15.00

$16.00 Special

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1138 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Irie Diner
orange starNo Reviews
1177 Park Avenue Orange Park, FL 32073
View restaurantnext
Mr. Potato Spread - Orange Park - 1910, 13 Wells Rd Space VC - 13
orange starNo Reviews
1910, 13 Wells Rd Space VC - 13 Orange Park, FL 32073
View restaurantnext
Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding
orange starNo Reviews
6055 Youngerman Circle Jacksonville, FL 32244
View restaurantnext
Renna's Pizza - Argyle Forest Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6001 Argyle Forest Boulevard, Ste 16 Jacksonville, FL 32244
View restaurantnext
Claras Tidbits
orange star4.9 • 770
12276 San Jose Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32223
View restaurantnext
K shars - - Clubs, Cubans, Melts and More.
orange starNo Reviews
6655 Blanding Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32244
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Orange Park
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston