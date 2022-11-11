  • Home
A map showing the location of cheers seafood bar&grill 222 bridgeton fairton rd

cheers seafood bar&grill 222 bridgeton fairton rd

No reviews yet

222 bridgeton fairton rd

fairfield, NJ 08302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starter plus

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Spicy pepper mix with chipotle aioli.

Mussels

$12.00

Your choice white garlic sauce or marinara served with garlic toast.

Onion Ring

$11.00

Sweet onions cut thich panko crumbs with horseradish cream.

Buffalo Jumbo shrimp 8 PC

$14.00

Dipped in buffalo sauce with blue cheese dressing.

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

The king of pretzels served with hot mustard and cheese sauce.

Steam Clams

$12.00

Smoked bacon, Balsamic glaze.

Chicken tenders with fries

$13.00

Panko breaded juicy tenders served with honey mustard.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Battered and served with marinara sauce.

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.00

Julienne vegetable sesame salad with wasabi and cucumber.

Taco (3) & CHIPS

$12.00

Red onion,cilantro, queso and salsa.

Quesadillas

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato,onion, pepper and cheese

CHEERS FAMOUS Jumbo wings (7)

$9.00

your choice grilled or fried 6 piece, 12 piece, 24 piece Buffalo, Garlic Butter, BBQ, Blue Cheese or Ranch and Celery

Boneless Wings (7)

$9.00

6 piece, 12 piece, 24 piece Buffalo, Garlic Butter, BBQ Blue Cheese or Ranch and Celery

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Fried tortillas cheese, sour cream, g guacamole, lettuce, tomato, salsa,olives & jalapenos

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Idaho’s loaded with cheese, sour cream, bacon, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and onion.

Chips & SALSA

$7.00

Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime.

CHEERS FAMOUS JUMBO WINGS (14)

$16.00

CHEERS FAMOUS JUMBO WINGS (21)

$23.00

BONELESS WINGS (14)

$16.00

BONELESS WINGS (21)

$23.00

HOT POPPERS (6)

$8.00

Fried pickles

$8.00

WOOD FIRED FLATBREAD

Margherita

$12.00

Basil pesto, tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze and french basil.

Fig and ARUGULA

$13.00

Grilled onions, asparagus, fig jam mozzarella, goat cheese, drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Thai Chicken

$13.00

Barbecue chicken, sweet chili sauce, mozzarella, mango pineapple salsa, tomato, sriracha, and fresh cilantro.

Scampi Shrimp

$14.00

Sauteed garlic shrimp, tomato bruschetta, arugula, diced onion, EVO

Soup and Salads

Baked French Onion

$7.00

Classic loaded with cheese and onion.

Jersey SEAFOOD CHOWDER (CUP)

$7.00

Loaded with seafood.

Soup of the day (CUP)

$6.00

Chef’s daily choice.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Classic Dressing Focaccia croutons.

House SALAD

$6.00

Garden greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, choice of dressing.

Spinach & arugula

$8.00

Arugula, crisp bacon, red onion, goat cheese

JERSEY SEAFOOD CHOWDER (BOWL)

$8.00

SOUP OF THE DAY (BOWL)

$7.00

Cup of Chill

$5.00

BURGERS

Cheers Burger

$14.00

Cherrywood bacon, vermont cheddar and special sauce.

Tennessee Burger

$14.00

BBQ sauce, onion rings and pepper jack cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized onion, swiss cheese

PO BOY Burger

$14.00

Corned beef, SauerKraut, swiss and 1000 island dressing.

Pizza Burger

$14.00

Sunny Burger

$14.00

WRAPS

Cheese Steak Wrap

$15.00

Shredded rib-eye and American cheese

Chicken Ranchero Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap

$14.00

Breaded chicken tenders tossed in mild sauce, mixed greens and our homemade blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.

SANDWICHES AND LITE FARE

Grilled black angus medallions over toasted garlic bread w/bruschetta tomatoes ,drizzled w/ aged balsamic glaze.

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Rib eye with fried onion and American cheese on a crusty roll Make it your own add on, pepper, mushroom, sauce

CHEERS Famous Italian Hoagie

$12.00

Salami, Capicola, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and banana hot pepper on a hoagie roll.

FRENCH DIP

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, and hot banana pepper on a hoagie roll.

Grilled Reuben

$13.00

A classic huge helping of corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and a thousand island dressing all grilled together on authentic marble rye.

Grilled Chicken Caprese 13

$13.00

Tender breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, pesto on italian roll.

Fried Flounder Fish

$12.00

On a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

With tomato sauce and provolone cheese on a crusty italian roll.

Smoked Brisket

$15.00

8 hour open pit smoked served on a soft bun with fries and slaw.

LOADED MAC and CHEESE

$15.00

On a Crusty long roll with lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce.

CHEERS Signature Filet Sandwich

$18.00

Classic tender 8 ounce pub steak with house fries and slaw.

Fried Shrimp and Fries (8)

$16.00

Lightly breaded jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce and seasoned fries.

Fried Crab Cake and fries (2)

$18.00

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Tender Alaskan Cod panko breaded served with house fries.

Steak Bruschetta

$9.00

PASTA

Seafood Linguini

$27.00

Mussels, Shrimp, Scallops, and Carb in our famous marinara sauce. Served with marinara sauce.

Chicken & broccoli

$18.00

Tender Strips of chicken, mushrooms simmered in alfredo sauce tossed w/ noodles fettuccini

Texas stick pasta

$18.00

Strips of black angus filet w/ sauteed onions & peppers simmered in zesty bbq sauce. over alfredo fettuccine

ENTREES

Southern Fried Buttermilk Chicken

$25.00

A full half chicken House made in our own brooster seasoned to perfection served with mashed potatoes and our daily vegetable.

Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass

$31.00

Lemon Butter, White wine, served with your choice of two sides.

New York Strip Steak

$37.00

14 ounce boneless strip steak cooked to order served with onion rings and your choice of two sides.

Seafood Combo

$36.00

Fried scallops, shrimp, flounder, and lobster tail drawn butter and lemon.

Braised short Ribs of beef

$32.00

Cook in its own juices in a red wine sauce served with mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.

DESSERTS

Triple chocolate Mousse

$7.00

A perfect ending: three layers of chocolate married together with macerated berries.

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Light and airy sponge cake filled with limoncello cream perfect for the end of a great meal.

Chocolate ice cream

$7.00

Vanilla bean ice cream

$7.00

Salted Caramel ice cream

$7.00

Colombian coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

CONDIMENTS

EXTRA SAUCES

$0.75

VEGETABLES ALACARTE

$4.50

EXTRA VEGETABLE W/ ENTREE ADDITIONAL

$2.00

CHILDREN MENU

MAC N CHEESE

$6.00

CHICKEN N TOTS

$6.00

GRILLED CHEESE N FRIES

$6.00

ADDITIONAL PROTEIN

GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

GRILLED SHRIMP

$6.00

GRILLED STEAK

$6.00

CHILLI

$4.00

CHICKEN

$4.00

SHRIMP

$5.00

VEGETABLE ALA CARTE

$4.50

LUNCH SPECIAL

4 piece Chicken Tender with Fries

$10.00

6 piece Fried Shrimp with Fries

$10.00

2 Tacos (Chicken or Beef) with house chips

$8.00

Cheese Burger with house fries

$8.00

Quesadillas (Chicken or beef)

$9.00

Meatball Sub with house chips

$9.00

Italian Sausage with house fries

$9.00

cheesesteak egg roll

$8.00

Cheers Famous Italian Hoagie

$9.00

Loaded Nachos

$8.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$8.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

tito's

$7.00

stateside

$8.00

Svedka

$7.00

Svedka raspberry

$7.00

SMIRNOFF

$7.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

SEAGRAM

$8.00

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

casamigos blanco

$10.00

casamigos reposado

$12.00

Casamigo anejo

$13.00

casamigo mazcal

$15.00

1800 reposado

$9.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Don julio reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

JOSE CUERVO GOLD

$8.00

JOSE CUERVO SILVER

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Meyers

$10.00

malibu coconut rum

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

four roses

$9.00

jack danils single barrel select

Crowan royal

$8.00

bulleit

$10.00

old forester 1920

$11.00

old forester

$10.00

old forester rye

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$8.00

Crown royal black

$11.00

Crown royal peach

$8.00

Crown royal vanilla

$8.00

Crown royal XO

$11.00

Bulleit 10 year

$14.00

Jack danial Single barrel rye

$16.00

Jefferson's reserve

$17.00

Jefferson's small batch

$14.00

BUffalo Trace

$10.00

Sheep DOG peanut butter

$8.00

Seagram 7

$7.00

Seagram VO

$7.00

BLANTON

$22.00

TAYLOR SMALL BATCH

$20.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Dewars

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Campari

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

hennessy vs

$12.00

remy martin vsop

$14.00

Hennessey VSOP

$20.00

Hennessey XO

$35.00

REMY 1738

$20.00

D'USSE

$20.00

Beer

EL SEGUNDO BROKEN SKULL 16 OZ

$7.00

CLGAR CITY JAI ALAI 16 OZ

$7.00

RIVER HORSE CRAIC 12 OZ

$10.00

ALLAGASH WHITE 16 OZ

$8.00

SLOOP COCO BAKED 16 OZ

$7.50

FOUNDERS K B S 12 OZ

$10.00

THREE 3S PILSNER 16 OZ

$4.50

TROEGS OKTOBERFEST 16 OZ

$7.00

FIDDLEHEAD IPA 16 OZ

$8.00

NECK OF THE WOODS 16 OZ

TONEWOOD

CAPE MAY IPA 16 OZ

$7.00

CAPE MAY Apple 16 OZ

$7.00

BONESAW SWOOSH 16 OZ

$7.00

AXE AND ARROW

NEW BELGIUM FAT TIRE 16 OZ

$6.00

SAM ADAMS OCTOBERFEST 16 OZ

$6.00

BLUE MOON 16 OZ

$6.00

DOGFISH HEAD 60 MINUTE IPA 16 OZ

$7.00

MUDHEN 1883 IPA 16 OZ

$8.00

GLASSTOWN 609 16 OZ

$6.50

GLASSTOWN PUMPKINS 16 OZ

$7.50

EVIL GENIUS STACYS MOM 16 OZ

$7.50

PACIFICO 16 OZ

$6.00

GUINNESS 16 OZ

$6.50

miller lite 16 OZ

$4.00

goose island hazy beer hug 16 OZ

$7.00

golden road mango cart 16 OZ

$7.00

kona big wave 16 OZ

$6.50

michelob ultra 16 OZ

$4.50

stella artois 16 OZ

$6.50

victory berry monkey 16 OZ

$7.50

YUengling LAGER 16 OZ

$4.00

AREA TWO CHOCOLATE 12 OZ

$7.00

DOWNEAST STRAWBERRY GLUTEN FREE 16OZ

$5.50

LEXINGTON KENTUCKY BARREL PUMPKIN 12OZ

$8.00

SIXPOINT SCREAMSICKLS 12OZ

$8.00

YARDS VERY MEGA 12OZ

$8.00

MODELO 16 OZ

$6.00

Beer Bottles

BUD LIGHT

$3.50

BUDWEISER

$3.50

COORS LIGHT

$3.50

CORONA

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$5.00

GUINNESS

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

CORONA LIGHT

$5.00

BUD LIGHT LIME

$4.00

BUD PLATINUM

$4.00

ROLLING ROCK

$4.00

LAND SHARK

$4.00

VICTORY GOLDEN MONKEY

$5.00

BECKS

$5.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.00

YUENGLING LAGER

$3.50

DOG FISH 90

$5.00

NEW BELGIUM VOODOO IMPERIAL

$5.00

SAMUEL ADAM

$5.00

ANGRY ORCHID

$5.00

WHITE CLAW

$4.00

TRULY

$4.00

TWISTED TEA

$4.00

MIKES HARD

$4.00

SMIRNOFF

$4.00

REDDS

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$3.50

ALLAGASH TRIPEL

$6.00

FOUNDERS ALL DAY IPA

$6.00

LAGUNITAS LITTLE SUMPIN SUMPIN

$6.00

STONE IPA

$6.00

TROEGS TROEGENATOR

$6.00

YARDS PHILLY PALE ALE

$6.00

pabst blue ribbon

$3.50

EL SEGUNDO BROKEN SKULL

$8.00

CLGAR CITY JAI ALAI

$8.00

RIVER HORSE CRAIC

ALLAGASH WHITE

$8.00

COCO BAKED

FOUNDERS K B S

THREE 3S PILSNER

$8.00

TROEGS OKTOBERFEST

$8.00

FIDDLEHEAD IPA

$8.00

NECK OF THE WOODS

TONEWOOD

CAPE MAY IPA

$7.00

CAPE MAY Apple

$7.00

BONESAW SWOOSH

$8.00

AXE AND ARROW

NEW BELGIUM FAT TIRE

$7.00

SAM ADAMS OCTOBERFEST

$6.00

BLUE MOON

$6.00

DOGFISH HEAD 60 MINUTE IPA

$7.50

MUDHEN 1883 IPA

$8.00

GLASSTOWN 609

$6.50

GLASSTOWN PUMPKINS

$7.50

EVIL GENIUS STACYS MOM

$7.50

PACIFICO

$6.00

GUINNESS

$6.50

miller lite

$4.00

goose island hazy beer hug

$8.00

golden road mango cart

$7.00

kona big wave

$7.50

michelob ultra

$4.50

stella artois

$6.50

victory berry monkey

$7.50

YUengling LAGER

$5.00

Cocktail

BYO Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cranapple Mule

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Stateside Cleanse

$10.00

Orange Cream Soda

$10.00

Top Shelf on Hell

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Bothers Bond Sour

$10.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Jolly Rancher

$11.00

Alabama Slammer

$11.00

Tekilla Sunrise

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$11.00

Tekilla Espresso Martini

$12.00

Chocolate Cherry Martini

$12.00

Washington Apple Martini

$11.00

You Are so Old Fashioned

$11.00

Cheers Margarita

$12.00

Bourban Arnold Palmer

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Specials

Blanton's

Angel's Envy

Eagle Rare

1792 Bottle in Bond

Hennessy VSOP

Hennessy XO

Weller

Colonel EH Taylor

Pappy Van Winkle

Elmer T Lee

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel

Johnnie Walker

Crown Royal XD

Macallan 18YR

The Glenlevit

Elijah Craig Small Batch

Jefferson's Very Small Batch

Buffalo Trace

Old Forester 1920

Wine

GLS ROSCATO ROSSO SWEET RED

$9.00

GLS ARUMA MALBEC

$9.00

GLS THE CRUSHER CABERNET

$9.00

GLS NICK GOLDSCHMIDT CABERNET KATHERINE'S VINEYARD

$18.00

GLS DELOACH PINOT NOIR

$9.00

GLS NOBLE VINES RED BLEND

$9.00

GLS CABERNET

$5.00

GLS MERLOT

$5.00

GLS MALBEC

$5.00

GLS PINOT NIOR

$5.00

BTL ROSCATO ROSSO SWEET RED

$28.00

BTL ARUMA MALBEC

$28.00

BTL THE CRUSHER CABERNET

$28.00

BTL NICK GOLDSCHMIDT CABERNET KATHERINE'S VINEYARD

$54.00

BTL DELOACH PINOT NOIR

$28.00

BTL NOBLE VINES RED BLEND

$28.00

GLS OYSTER BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC

$10.00

GLS RUFFINO LUMINA PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

GLS PACIFIC RIM SWEET RIESLING

$9.00

GLS KENDALL-JACK CHARDONNAY

$12.00

GLS CHARDONNAY

$5.00

GLS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$5.00

GLS PINOT GRIGIO

$5.00

GLS RIESLING

$5.00

GLS MOSCATO

$5.00

GLS WHITE ZINFANDEL

$5.00

BTL OYSTER BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC

$30.00

BTL RUFFINO LUMINA PINOT GRIGIO

$26.00

BTL PACIFIC RIM SWEET RIESLING

$26.00

BTL KENDALL-JACK CHARDONNAY

$30.00

GLS THE PALE ROSE

$12.00

BTL THE PALE ROSE

$30.00

BTL PASQUA D.O.C PROSECCO

$28.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

REDBULL

$4.00

HEINEKEN NA

$4.00

COKE

$2.50

7 UP

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

TEKO LEMONADE

$2.50

TEKO UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

WATER

CLUB SODA

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

CRAWLER

CRAWLER 32 Oz CAN

FLIGHT

beer on tap

$14.00

flavored margarita

$18.00

bourbon

$30.00

mojito

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

222 bridgeton fairton rd, fairfield, NJ 08302

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
