cheers seafood bar&grill
222 bridgeton fairton rd
fairfield, NJ 08302
Starter plus
Crispy Calamari
Spicy pepper mix with chipotle aioli.
Mussels
Your choice white garlic sauce or marinara served with garlic toast.
Onion Ring
Sweet onions cut thich panko crumbs with horseradish cream.
Buffalo Jumbo shrimp 8 PC
Dipped in buffalo sauce with blue cheese dressing.
Bavarian Pretzel
The king of pretzels served with hot mustard and cheese sauce.
Steam Clams
Smoked bacon, Balsamic glaze.
Chicken tenders with fries
Panko breaded juicy tenders served with honey mustard.
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered and served with marinara sauce.
Seared Ahi Tuna
Julienne vegetable sesame salad with wasabi and cucumber.
Taco (3) & CHIPS
Red onion,cilantro, queso and salsa.
Quesadillas
Lettuce, tomato,onion, pepper and cheese
CHEERS FAMOUS Jumbo wings (7)
your choice grilled or fried 6 piece, 12 piece, 24 piece Buffalo, Garlic Butter, BBQ, Blue Cheese or Ranch and Celery
Boneless Wings (7)
6 piece, 12 piece, 24 piece Buffalo, Garlic Butter, BBQ Blue Cheese or Ranch and Celery
Loaded Nachos
Fried tortillas cheese, sour cream, g guacamole, lettuce, tomato, salsa,olives & jalapenos
Loaded Fries
Idaho’s loaded with cheese, sour cream, bacon, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and onion.
Chips & SALSA
Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime.
CHEERS FAMOUS JUMBO WINGS (14)
CHEERS FAMOUS JUMBO WINGS (21)
BONELESS WINGS (14)
BONELESS WINGS (21)
HOT POPPERS (6)
Fried pickles
WOOD FIRED FLATBREAD
Margherita
Basil pesto, tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze and french basil.
Fig and ARUGULA
Grilled onions, asparagus, fig jam mozzarella, goat cheese, drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Thai Chicken
Barbecue chicken, sweet chili sauce, mozzarella, mango pineapple salsa, tomato, sriracha, and fresh cilantro.
Scampi Shrimp
Sauteed garlic shrimp, tomato bruschetta, arugula, diced onion, EVO
Soup and Salads
Baked French Onion
Classic loaded with cheese and onion.
Jersey SEAFOOD CHOWDER (CUP)
Loaded with seafood.
Soup of the day (CUP)
Chef’s daily choice.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Classic Dressing Focaccia croutons.
House SALAD
Garden greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, choice of dressing.
Spinach & arugula
Arugula, crisp bacon, red onion, goat cheese
JERSEY SEAFOOD CHOWDER (BOWL)
SOUP OF THE DAY (BOWL)
Cup of Chill
BURGERS
Cheers Burger
Cherrywood bacon, vermont cheddar and special sauce.
Tennessee Burger
BBQ sauce, onion rings and pepper jack cheese.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized onion, swiss cheese
PO BOY Burger
Corned beef, SauerKraut, swiss and 1000 island dressing.
Pizza Burger
Sunny Burger
WRAPS
Cheese Steak Wrap
Shredded rib-eye and American cheese
Chicken Ranchero Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in mild sauce, mixed greens and our homemade blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
SANDWICHES AND LITE FARE
Philly Cheese Steak
Rib eye with fried onion and American cheese on a crusty roll Make it your own add on, pepper, mushroom, sauce
CHEERS Famous Italian Hoagie
Salami, Capicola, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and banana hot pepper on a hoagie roll.
FRENCH DIP
Lettuce, tomato, onions, and hot banana pepper on a hoagie roll.
Grilled Reuben
A classic huge helping of corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and a thousand island dressing all grilled together on authentic marble rye.
Grilled Chicken Caprese 13
Tender breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, pesto on italian roll.
Fried Flounder Fish
On a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
With tomato sauce and provolone cheese on a crusty italian roll.
Smoked Brisket
8 hour open pit smoked served on a soft bun with fries and slaw.
LOADED MAC and CHEESE
On a Crusty long roll with lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce.
CHEERS Signature Filet Sandwich
Classic tender 8 ounce pub steak with house fries and slaw.
Fried Shrimp and Fries (8)
Lightly breaded jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce and seasoned fries.
Fried Crab Cake and fries (2)
Fish and Chips
Tender Alaskan Cod panko breaded served with house fries.
Steak Bruschetta
PASTA
Seafood Linguini
Mussels, Shrimp, Scallops, and Carb in our famous marinara sauce. Served with marinara sauce.
Chicken & broccoli
Tender Strips of chicken, mushrooms simmered in alfredo sauce tossed w/ noodles fettuccini
Texas stick pasta
Strips of black angus filet w/ sauteed onions & peppers simmered in zesty bbq sauce. over alfredo fettuccine
ENTREES
Southern Fried Buttermilk Chicken
A full half chicken House made in our own brooster seasoned to perfection served with mashed potatoes and our daily vegetable.
Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass
Lemon Butter, White wine, served with your choice of two sides.
New York Strip Steak
14 ounce boneless strip steak cooked to order served with onion rings and your choice of two sides.
Seafood Combo
Fried scallops, shrimp, flounder, and lobster tail drawn butter and lemon.
Braised short Ribs of beef
Cook in its own juices in a red wine sauce served with mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.
DESSERTS
Triple chocolate Mousse
A perfect ending: three layers of chocolate married together with macerated berries.
Limoncello Cake
Light and airy sponge cake filled with limoncello cream perfect for the end of a great meal.
Chocolate ice cream
Vanilla bean ice cream
Salted Caramel ice cream
Colombian coffee
Tea
ADDITIONAL PROTEIN
LUNCH SPECIAL
4 piece Chicken Tender with Fries
6 piece Fried Shrimp with Fries
2 Tacos (Chicken or Beef) with house chips
Cheese Burger with house fries
Quesadillas (Chicken or beef)
Meatball Sub with house chips
Italian Sausage with house fries
cheesesteak egg roll
Cheers Famous Italian Hoagie
Loaded Nachos
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Ciroc
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Ketel One
tito's
stateside
Svedka
Svedka raspberry
SMIRNOFF
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
SEAGRAM
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Anejo
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
casamigos blanco
casamigos reposado
Casamigo anejo
casamigo mazcal
1800 reposado
1800 Silver
Don julio reposado
Don Julio Silver
JOSE CUERVO GOLD
JOSE CUERVO SILVER
Well Rum
Admiral Nelson
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Meyers
malibu coconut rum
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
four roses
jack danils single barrel select
Crowan royal
bulleit
old forester 1920
old forester
old forester rye
CROWN ROYAL APPLE
Crown royal black
Crown royal peach
Crown royal vanilla
Crown royal XO
Bulleit 10 year
Jack danial Single barrel rye
Jefferson's reserve
Jefferson's small batch
BUffalo Trace
Sheep DOG peanut butter
Seagram 7
Seagram VO
BLANTON
TAYLOR SMALL BATCH
Well Scotch
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Amaretto Di Saronno
Campari
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
hennessy vs
remy martin vsop
Hennessey VSOP
Hennessey XO
REMY 1738
D'USSE
Beer
EL SEGUNDO BROKEN SKULL 16 OZ
CLGAR CITY JAI ALAI 16 OZ
RIVER HORSE CRAIC 12 OZ
ALLAGASH WHITE 16 OZ
SLOOP COCO BAKED 16 OZ
FOUNDERS K B S 12 OZ
THREE 3S PILSNER 16 OZ
TROEGS OKTOBERFEST 16 OZ
FIDDLEHEAD IPA 16 OZ
NECK OF THE WOODS 16 OZ
TONEWOOD
CAPE MAY IPA 16 OZ
CAPE MAY Apple 16 OZ
BONESAW SWOOSH 16 OZ
AXE AND ARROW
NEW BELGIUM FAT TIRE 16 OZ
SAM ADAMS OCTOBERFEST 16 OZ
BLUE MOON 16 OZ
DOGFISH HEAD 60 MINUTE IPA 16 OZ
MUDHEN 1883 IPA 16 OZ
GLASSTOWN 609 16 OZ
GLASSTOWN PUMPKINS 16 OZ
EVIL GENIUS STACYS MOM 16 OZ
PACIFICO 16 OZ
GUINNESS 16 OZ
miller lite 16 OZ
goose island hazy beer hug 16 OZ
golden road mango cart 16 OZ
kona big wave 16 OZ
michelob ultra 16 OZ
stella artois 16 OZ
victory berry monkey 16 OZ
YUengling LAGER 16 OZ
AREA TWO CHOCOLATE 12 OZ
DOWNEAST STRAWBERRY GLUTEN FREE 16OZ
LEXINGTON KENTUCKY BARREL PUMPKIN 12OZ
SIXPOINT SCREAMSICKLS 12OZ
YARDS VERY MEGA 12OZ
MODELO 16 OZ
Beer Bottles
BUD LIGHT
BUDWEISER
COORS LIGHT
CORONA
HEINEKEN
BLUE MOON
GUINNESS
MICHELOB ULTRA
CORONA LIGHT
BUD LIGHT LIME
BUD PLATINUM
ROLLING ROCK
LAND SHARK
VICTORY GOLDEN MONKEY
BECKS
STELLA ARTOIS
YUENGLING LAGER
DOG FISH 90
NEW BELGIUM VOODOO IMPERIAL
SAMUEL ADAM
ANGRY ORCHID
WHITE CLAW
TRULY
TWISTED TEA
MIKES HARD
SMIRNOFF
REDDS
MILLER LITE
ALLAGASH TRIPEL
FOUNDERS ALL DAY IPA
LAGUNITAS LITTLE SUMPIN SUMPIN
STONE IPA
TROEGS TROEGENATOR
YARDS PHILLY PALE ALE
pabst blue ribbon
EL SEGUNDO BROKEN SKULL
CLGAR CITY JAI ALAI
RIVER HORSE CRAIC
ALLAGASH WHITE
COCO BAKED
FOUNDERS K B S
THREE 3S PILSNER
TROEGS OKTOBERFEST
FIDDLEHEAD IPA
NECK OF THE WOODS
TONEWOOD
CAPE MAY IPA
CAPE MAY Apple
BONESAW SWOOSH
AXE AND ARROW
NEW BELGIUM FAT TIRE
SAM ADAMS OCTOBERFEST
BLUE MOON
DOGFISH HEAD 60 MINUTE IPA
MUDHEN 1883 IPA
GLASSTOWN 609
GLASSTOWN PUMPKINS
EVIL GENIUS STACYS MOM
PACIFICO
GUINNESS
miller lite
goose island hazy beer hug
golden road mango cart
kona big wave
michelob ultra
stella artois
victory berry monkey
YUengling LAGER
Cocktail
BYO Bloody Mary
Cranapple Mule
Sex on the Beach
Stateside Cleanse
Orange Cream Soda
Top Shelf on Hell
White Russian
Malibu Bay Breeze
Fuzzy Navel
Manhattan
Red Sangria
Bothers Bond Sour
Mudslide
Cosmo
Jolly Rancher
Alabama Slammer
Tekilla Sunrise
Dirty Martini
Tekilla Espresso Martini
Chocolate Cherry Martini
Washington Apple Martini
You Are so Old Fashioned
Cheers Margarita
Bourban Arnold Palmer
Mojito
Specials
Wine
GLS ROSCATO ROSSO SWEET RED
GLS ARUMA MALBEC
GLS THE CRUSHER CABERNET
GLS NICK GOLDSCHMIDT CABERNET KATHERINE'S VINEYARD
GLS DELOACH PINOT NOIR
GLS NOBLE VINES RED BLEND
GLS CABERNET
GLS MERLOT
GLS MALBEC
GLS PINOT NIOR
BTL ROSCATO ROSSO SWEET RED
BTL ARUMA MALBEC
BTL THE CRUSHER CABERNET
BTL NICK GOLDSCHMIDT CABERNET KATHERINE'S VINEYARD
BTL DELOACH PINOT NOIR
BTL NOBLE VINES RED BLEND
GLS OYSTER BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC
GLS RUFFINO LUMINA PINOT GRIGIO
GLS PACIFIC RIM SWEET RIESLING
GLS KENDALL-JACK CHARDONNAY
GLS CHARDONNAY
GLS SAUVIGNON BLANC
GLS PINOT GRIGIO
GLS RIESLING
GLS MOSCATO
GLS WHITE ZINFANDEL
BTL OYSTER BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC
BTL RUFFINO LUMINA PINOT GRIGIO
BTL PACIFIC RIM SWEET RIESLING
BTL KENDALL-JACK CHARDONNAY
GLS THE PALE ROSE
BTL THE PALE ROSE
BTL PASQUA D.O.C PROSECCO
NON ALCOHOLIC
CRAWLER
Photos coming soon!