Cheers Neighborhood Grill & Bar
1700 W High St
Mount Pleasant, MI 48858
Food
Appetizers
Saganaki
Kasseri Cheese pan fried, flambeed with brandy, accented with fresh lemon, served with pita bread and kalamata olives. Big enough to share. Opa!!
Pita Nacho
Crispy pita wedges topped with melted Co-jack cheese,diced tomatoes, and scallions. Served with a creamy spinach artichoke dip.
Shrimp Taco
Sauteed Cajun Shrimp with cabbage, tomato, green onions, and cilantro with a zesty creme fraiche wrapped in flour tortillas.
Wingin' It
Buffalo style hot wings served with celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing.
Macho Nacho
Tortilla chips topped with beans, Co-jack cheese, and all the fixings (jalapeno peppers availble upon request). With beef, pork or Chicken
Mussels
Cooked in a butter wine sauce ajd served with homemade garlic toast.
Home-Style Chicken Tenders
Tender breaded strips of chicken breast
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded cheese sticks deep fried to perfection
Potato Skins
Potato skins smothered with melted Co-jack cheese, bacon, and onions
Deep Fried Pickles
Fresh dill pickle chips hand breaded and fried to perfection served with sriracha ranch for dipping
Basket of Bar Chips
Basket of Fries
Frnech Fries Seasoned with our (Pub Salt)
Basket of Onion Rings
Hand Breaded Onion Rings
Chips & Salsa
Soup/Salad
Seared Ahi Tuna
Spicy Ahi tuna seared to medium rare and served with mixed greens, crispy onions, wonton crisps, fresh vegetables and soy ginger dressing
Chicken Ranchero Salad
Home-Style chicken tenders atop iceberg lettuce with bacon, Co-jack cheese, and tomatoes. served with ranch dressing
Cobb Salad
A classic salad with chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, Co-jack cheese, and fresh vegetables on a Romaine Blend bed
Caesar Salad
A bed of hand chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a caesar dressing with tomatoes, croutons and parmesan cheese
Soup of the Day
A hearty bowl of todays homemade soup
French Onion Soup
A crock of delicous homemade onion soup topped with homemade croutons and melted swiss cheese
Half Sandwich ONLY
Mexican
Wet Burrito Supreme
Seasoned beef or chicken and refried beans, rolled in a jumbo tortilla shell smothered with mexican sauce and topped with Co-jack cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomatoes
Fajita
Choice of Sizzling steak,shrimp, or char broiled chicken with grilled onions and peppers. served with flour tortillas, diced tomato, lettuce, Co-jack cheese, and fresh garden salsa and sour cream.
Quesadilla Grande
A grilled flour tortilla with Chicken or Shrimp, sauteed onions, peppers, and melted Co-jack cheese. topped with Tomatoes and onions
Entrees
14 oz Chipotle Ribeye
Charbroiled to your liking with melted chipolte butter
New York Strip
A 12oz cut charbroiled to your liking
Mediterranean Whitefish
Topped with sauteed artichokes, spinach, tomato, and kalamta olives, and accented with melted feta cheese for a delicous mediterranean treat
Hand Dipped Shrimp
Succulent Jumbo Shrimp, hand dipped to order, and flash fried to perfection
Fish N' Chips
Mild and Flaky fish dipped in a classic english beer batter and fried. Served with fries and cole slaw
Pan Fried Walleye
A generous fillet of Walleye light seasoned, dusted and seared in a pan until its perfectly golden brown
Charbroiled Atlantic Salmon
Fillet of Atlantic salmon served charbroiled over steamed vegetables with a fresh cucumber red onion slaw
Blackened Salmon
Topped with jumbo shrimp and a roasted garlic cream sauce
Cordon Bleu
Ham and swiss cheese stuffed chicken breast, lightly breaded and served over rice pilaf and topped with alfredo sauce and green beans on the side
Pastabilities
Your choice of pasta sauce and ingredients
Burgers
Original Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion
Cajun Burger
Seasoned with cajun spices, topped with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. served with cajun mayonaise
West Side Burger
Topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, carmalized onion, and mushrooms
Cowboy Burger
Topped with bbq sauce melted cheddar and bacon
Handhelds
Lunch Special
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on wheat toast
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, and tomato served on wheat toast
French Dip
Stacked roast beef with melted swiss cheese on a freshly baked french roll. served au jus
Walleye Sandwich
Deep fried walleye on a house roll, shredded lettuce, tomato and red onion. Tartar on side
Chicken Fajita Roll Up
Fajita chicken, Co-jack cheese, tomatoes, assorted peppers, lettuce, and onions. served with guacomole ranch
Ranchero Wrap
Our breaded chicken tenders iwth iceberg lettuce, bacon, Co-jack cheese, diced tomato, and ranch dressing all wrapped up
Smothered Prime Rib Sandwhich
Sliced prime rib, grilled onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese, served au jus
Rachel
Sliced turkey, cole slaw and melted swiss cheese finsihed with thousand island dressing
Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, cole slaw, and haystack onions on a grilled burger bun
Turkey and Artichoke Panini
Smoked turkey, spinach artichioke spread, parmesan cheese, tomato, and onions served on a ciabatta flat bread
Reuben
Stacked corned beef, swiss chesse, sauerkraut and a touch of thousand island dressing on marble rye
Turkey Club
Stacked turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon and american cheese on toasted wheat bread finsihed with mayo
Crispy Chicken
Tender chicken breast lightly battered and fried on a burger bun with lettuce, tomato and a sriracha mayo
Ham Stack
Cold cut ham stacked high with shredded lettuce and tomato on a parmesan encrusted french bread, finished with thousand island dressing
Sides/ A la Carte
Kids
Kids Burger
Comes with french fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
Comes with french fries
Kids Salad Bar
Kids Fish and Chips
Comes with french fries
Kids Marinara
A kids portion of penne noodles and marinara sauce
Kids Chicken Tender
Comes with french fries
Kids Alfredo
A kids portion of penne noodles and alfredo sauce
Kids Butter Noodle
A kids portion of penne noodles and melted butter
Dessert
Hot Skillet Sunday
Chocolate chip or peanut butter cookies cooked in a cast iron skillet topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and whip cream
Apple Crisp
A warm slice of apple pie sever on a sizzling skillet topped with vanilla ice cream and melted caramel
The Grand Finale
A housemade brownie served warm topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup
Cheers Shake
A house made shake, try it chocolate, vanilla or strawberry