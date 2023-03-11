Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cheers Neighborhood Grill & Bar

1700 W High St

Mount Pleasant, MI 48858

Food

Appetizers

Saganaki

$14.99

Kasseri Cheese pan fried, flambeed with brandy, accented with fresh lemon, served with pita bread and kalamata olives. Big enough to share. Opa!!

Pita Nacho

$12.99

Crispy pita wedges topped with melted Co-jack cheese,diced tomatoes, and scallions. Served with a creamy spinach artichoke dip.

Shrimp Taco

$10.99

Sauteed Cajun Shrimp with cabbage, tomato, green onions, and cilantro with a zesty creme fraiche wrapped in flour tortillas.

Wingin' It

$12.99

Buffalo style hot wings served with celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing.

Macho Nacho

$12.99

Tortilla chips topped with beans, Co-jack cheese, and all the fixings (jalapeno peppers availble upon request). With beef, pork or Chicken

Mussels

$15.99

Cooked in a butter wine sauce ajd served with homemade garlic toast.

Home-Style Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Tender breaded strips of chicken breast

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Breaded cheese sticks deep fried to perfection

Potato Skins

$11.99

Potato skins smothered with melted Co-jack cheese, bacon, and onions

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.99

Fresh dill pickle chips hand breaded and fried to perfection served with sriracha ranch for dipping

Basket of Bar Chips

$5.49

Basket of Fries

$6.49

Frnech Fries Seasoned with our (Pub Salt)

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.99

Hand Breaded Onion Rings

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Soup/Salad

Seared Ahi Tuna

$17.99

Spicy Ahi tuna seared to medium rare and served with mixed greens, crispy onions, wonton crisps, fresh vegetables and soy ginger dressing

Chicken Ranchero Salad

$14.99

Home-Style chicken tenders atop iceberg lettuce with bacon, Co-jack cheese, and tomatoes. served with ranch dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.99

A classic salad with chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, Co-jack cheese, and fresh vegetables on a Romaine Blend bed

Caesar Salad

$10.99

A bed of hand chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a caesar dressing with tomatoes, croutons and parmesan cheese

Soup of the Day

$5.99

A hearty bowl of todays homemade soup

French Onion Soup

$7.99

A crock of delicous homemade onion soup topped with homemade croutons and melted swiss cheese

Half Sandwich ONLY

$3.00

Mexican

Wet Burrito Supreme

$11.49

Seasoned beef or chicken and refried beans, rolled in a jumbo tortilla shell smothered with mexican sauce and topped with Co-jack cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomatoes

Fajita

$18.99

Choice of Sizzling steak,shrimp, or char broiled chicken with grilled onions and peppers. served with flour tortillas, diced tomato, lettuce, Co-jack cheese, and fresh garden salsa and sour cream.

Quesadilla Grande

$11.99

A grilled flour tortilla with Chicken or Shrimp, sauteed onions, peppers, and melted Co-jack cheese. topped with Tomatoes and onions

Entrees

14 oz Chipotle Ribeye

$29.99

Charbroiled to your liking with melted chipolte butter

New York Strip

$26.99

A 12oz cut charbroiled to your liking

Mediterranean Whitefish

$21.99

Topped with sauteed artichokes, spinach, tomato, and kalamta olives, and accented with melted feta cheese for a delicous mediterranean treat

Hand Dipped Shrimp

$20.99

Succulent Jumbo Shrimp, hand dipped to order, and flash fried to perfection

Fish N' Chips

$17.99

Mild and Flaky fish dipped in a classic english beer batter and fried. Served with fries and cole slaw

Pan Fried Walleye

$19.99

A generous fillet of Walleye light seasoned, dusted and seared in a pan until its perfectly golden brown

Charbroiled Atlantic Salmon

$21.99

Fillet of Atlantic salmon served charbroiled over steamed vegetables with a fresh cucumber red onion slaw

Blackened Salmon

$23.99

Topped with jumbo shrimp and a roasted garlic cream sauce

Cordon Bleu

$18.99

Ham and swiss cheese stuffed chicken breast, lightly breaded and served over rice pilaf and topped with alfredo sauce and green beans on the side

Pastabilities

$13.99

Your choice of pasta sauce and ingredients

Burgers

Original Burger

$12.99

Served with lettuce, tomato and onion

Cajun Burger

$13.99

Seasoned with cajun spices, topped with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. served with cajun mayonaise

West Side Burger

$14.99

Topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, carmalized onion, and mushrooms

Cowboy Burger

$14.99

Topped with bbq sauce melted cheddar and bacon

Handhelds

Lunch Special

$8.95

Chicken Club

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on wheat toast

BLT

$12.99

Bacon, Lettuce, and tomato served on wheat toast

French Dip

$13.99

Stacked roast beef with melted swiss cheese on a freshly baked french roll. served au jus

Walleye Sandwich

$15.99

Deep fried walleye on a house roll, shredded lettuce, tomato and red onion. Tartar on side

Chicken Fajita Roll Up

$13.99

Fajita chicken, Co-jack cheese, tomatoes, assorted peppers, lettuce, and onions. served with guacomole ranch

Ranchero Wrap

$13.99

Our breaded chicken tenders iwth iceberg lettuce, bacon, Co-jack cheese, diced tomato, and ranch dressing all wrapped up

Smothered Prime Rib Sandwhich

$17.99

Sliced prime rib, grilled onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese, served au jus

Rachel

$12.99

Sliced turkey, cole slaw and melted swiss cheese finsihed with thousand island dressing

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, cole slaw, and haystack onions on a grilled burger bun

Turkey and Artichoke Panini

$13.99

Smoked turkey, spinach artichioke spread, parmesan cheese, tomato, and onions served on a ciabatta flat bread

Reuben

$12.99

Stacked corned beef, swiss chesse, sauerkraut and a touch of thousand island dressing on marble rye

Turkey Club

$13.99

Stacked turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon and american cheese on toasted wheat bread finsihed with mayo

Crispy Chicken

$12.99

Tender chicken breast lightly battered and fried on a burger bun with lettuce, tomato and a sriracha mayo

Ham Stack

$12.99

Cold cut ham stacked high with shredded lettuce and tomato on a parmesan encrusted french bread, finished with thousand island dressing

Sides/ A la Carte

Side Baked Potato

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$3.50

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side Fry

$3.50

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Vegetable

$3.50

Extra Sauce

$2.00

A la Carte Salmon

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$4.99

Comes with french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Comes with french fries

Kids Salad Bar

$4.99

Kids Fish and Chips

$4.99

Comes with french fries

Kids Marinara

$4.99

A kids portion of penne noodles and marinara sauce

Kids Chicken Tender

$4.99

Comes with french fries

Kids Alfredo

$4.99

A kids portion of penne noodles and alfredo sauce

Kids Butter Noodle

$4.99

A kids portion of penne noodles and melted butter

Dessert

Hot Skillet Sunday

$6.50

Chocolate chip or peanut butter cookies cooked in a cast iron skillet topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and whip cream

Apple Crisp

$6.50

A warm slice of apple pie sever on a sizzling skillet topped with vanilla ice cream and melted caramel

The Grand Finale

$5.50

A housemade brownie served warm topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup

Cheers Shake

$4.50

A house made shake, try it chocolate, vanilla or strawberry

Liquor

Vodka

Titos

$6.00

Absolut Vanilia

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Absolut Raspberri

$6.00

DBL Titos

$10.00

DBL Absolut Vanilia

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$10.00

DBL Ketel One

$10.00

DBL Absolut Raspberri

$10.00

Gin

Beefeater

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendrick's

$8.00

DBL Beefeater

$10.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

DBL Hendrick's

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu Coconut

$6.00

Malibu Mango

$6.00

Myers's

$6.00

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Malibu Coconut

$10.00

DBL Malibu Mango

$10.00

DBL Myers's

$10.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$12.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver

$10.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniel's

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$7.00

Crown Royal Maple

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Bird Dog

$6.00

DBL Jack Daniel's

$10.00

DBL Fireball

$10.00

DBL Canadian Club

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal Vanilla

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal Maple

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$10.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$10.00

DBL Bird Dog

$10.00

Scotch & Bourbon

Johnny Walker Blck

$8.00

J & B

$6.00

Dewars

$6.00

Gledfiddich

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$6.00

Chivas

$6.00

Aberlour

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Jim Beam Black

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

DBL Johnny Walker Blck

$14.00

DBL J & B

$10.00

DBL Dewars

$10.00

DBL Gledfiddich

$14.00

DBL Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

DBL Chivas

$10.00

DBL Aberlour

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam Black

$18.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$11.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Christian Brothers

$6.00

B&B

$8.00

Courvoisier

$8.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Hot Damn

$5.00

Buttershots

$5.00

Midori

$6.00

Baileys

$5.00

Cream De Cocao

$5.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Cream de Menthe

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Cream De Banana

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Chambord

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Galliano

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$5.00

Razmatazz

$5.00

Disaronno

$6.00

Liquor 43

$6.00

Peachtree

$5.00

Crantasia

$5.00

Cointreau

$8.00

RumChata

$6.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$8.50

Banana Cream

$8.50

Black Russian

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$3.95

Blue Topaz

$8.50

Chocolate Martini

$8.50

Classic Martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Cranberry Mule

$8.00

Cranberry Sangria

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$6.50

Gimlet

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hurricane

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Lynchberg Lemonade

$8.50

Manhattan

$8.50

Margarita

$8.00

Midori Martini

$8.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$8.50

Rob Roy

$8.50

Screwdriver

$6.50

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Sex On The Beach

$6.50

Shot 6$

$6.00

Side Car

$8.50

Sidecar

$8.50

Spiced Mule

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tom Collins

$8.50

Virgin Cocktail

$6.00

Washington Apple Martini

$8.50

Whiskey Smash

$8.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$6.00+

Bud Light

$4.00+

Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald

$6.00+

Miller Lite

$4.00+

Shock Top

$4.50+

Stella Artois

$6.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Bud Light

$4.50

BTL Bud Light Lime

$4.50

BTL Bud Select 55

$4.50

BTL Budwesier

$4.50

BTL Busch Light

$4.50

BTL Coors Light

$4.50

BTL Corona

$4.50

BTL Corona Light

$4.50

BTL Guinness

$6.00

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Killian's Irish Red

$5.00

BTL MGD 64

$4.50

BTL Michelob Light

$4.50

BTL Miller Lite

$4.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.50

BTL PBR

$4.50

BTL Redd's Apple Ale

$4.50

BTL Summer Shandy

$4.50

Budweiser Zero N/A

$4.50

High Noon

$6.00

O'Doul's Amber N/A

$4.50

To Go 6-Pack

$10.00

To Go Single

$2.00

White Claw

$4.50

BTL Molson

$4.50

Wine

Red Wine

GLS House Cabernet

$7.00

GLS Red Diamond Merlot

$8.00

GLS Bridlewood Pinto Noir

$8.00

GLS Bonanza Cabernet

$8.00

BTL House Cabernet

$26.00

BTL Red Diamond Merlot

$30.00

BTL Cline Zinfandel

$30.00

BTL Dona Paula Malbec

$30.00

BTL Evolution Pinot Noir

$37.00

BTL Bonanza Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Lyeth Meritage

$40.00

BTL Turnbull Cabernet

$92.00

BTL Educated Cabernet

$48.00

White Wine

GLS House Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS Celsius 13 Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Benvoilo Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Grand Traverse Riesling

$8.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Seven Daughters Moscato

$8.00