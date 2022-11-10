Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Cheers Pub and Karaoke Bar

review star

No reviews yet

103 S Dixie Way

Roseland, IN 46637

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Cheese Pizza
Breadsticks
Fried Chicken Sandwich

ND Food Specials

Italian Beef w/ Chips

$12.00Out of stock

Meatball Sub w/ Chips

$12.00Out of stock

Apps

Breadsticks

$9.00

3 Breadsticks made from our house-made dough with a side of pizza sauce

Bacon Beer Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Macaroni and homemade beer cheese sauce with crispy bacon on top

Roasted Wings

$15.00

8 wings with your choice of sauce

Fried Wings

$15.00

8 wings with your choice of sauce

Chicken strips

$15.00

Hand battered chicken tenderloin strips with your choice of dipping sauce and handcut fries

Onion Rings

$13.00

Onion Rings… They’re onion rings...

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Homemade Potato Chips

$8.00

Deep fried chips served fresh

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Pretzels

$6.00+

2-3 Soft baked pretzels with a side of our homemade beer cheese

Appetizer Fries

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Handhelds

Classic Burger

$17.00

½ lb Handmade Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dill Pickles with our House-made Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Cowboy Burger

$17.00

½ lb Handmade Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring, Fried Egg with House-made BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger

$17.00

½ lb Handmade Beef Patty, Gouda, Lettuce, Bacon Jam with Duke’s Mayonnaise on a Brioche Bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Hand Battered Deep Fried Whole Chicken Breast, Dill Pickles with Homemade Honey Mustard on a Brioche Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00
Cheers 1lb Burger

$20.00

Two 1/2 lb Handmade Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dill Pickles with Burger Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Burger of the Month

$19.00

Salads

Italian

$16.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

House Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Hot Dogs

Plain Hot Dog

$8.00

1/4lb hot dog on a bun. Just a hot dog on a bun.

Chicago Dog

$10.00

1/4lb Hot Dog piled high with dill pickle spear, diced onions, sport peppers, sliced tomatoes, neon relish, Plochman’s yellow mustard, and celery salt on a S.Rosen Poppyseed Bun

Chili Cheese Dog

$10.00

1/4lb hot dog topped with homemade chili, beer cheese, onion and Plochman’s Yellow Mustard on a bun

American Tacos

3 Chicken American

$15.00Out of stock

3 Beef American

$15.00Out of stock

3 Mixed Chops American

$15.00Out of stock

Mexican Tacos

3 Chicken Mexican

$15.00Out of stock

3 Beef Mexican

$15.00Out of stock

3 Mixed Chops Mexican

$15.00Out of stock

Cheese Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese

14" Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese

18" Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese

Combination Pizza

10” Supreme Pizza

$25.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bell pepper mix, black olive on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese

14” Supreme Pizza

$28.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bell pepper mix, black olive on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese

18” Supreme Pizza

$31.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bell pepper mix, black olive on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese

10" Veggie Combo

$22.00

Mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese

14" Veggie Combo

$25.00

Mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese

18" Veggie Combo

$27.00

Mushroom, bell pepper, onion, black olive on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese

10" Meat Combo

$26.00

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese

14" Meat Combo

$27.00

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese

18" Meat Combo

$32.00

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizzas

10" Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.00

10" BBQ Chicken

$22.00

14" Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Chicken breast on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade buffalo sauce, homemade ranch drizzle and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.00Out of stock

14'' BBQ Chicken

$25.00

18" Buffalo Chicken

$28.00

Chicken breast on our homemade hand rolled dough, homemade buffalo sauce, homemade ranch drizzle and a blend of regionally sourced regular and smoked mozzarella cheese

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$29.00

18'' BBQ Chicken

$28.00

Dessert

Elephant Ear

$6.00Out of stock

Deep fried homemade dough topped with cinnamon and sugar, powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Side Sauce

Side BBQ

$2.00

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$2.00

Side Buffalo

$2.00

Side Burger Sauce

$2.00

Side Honey Mustard

$2.00

Side Honey Sriracha

$2.00

Side Jamaican Jerk

$2.00

Side Ranch

$2.00

Side Teriyaki

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Pizza of the Month

18” Pizza

$36.00

14” Pizza

$28.00

10” Pizza

$24.00

Prizes

Appetizer

$15.00

Drink

$8.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Enjoy food from our scratch-made kitchen or some of our handcrafted cocktails! We have karaoke every night at 9PM! Cheers!

Consumer pic
Cheers Pub image

Map
