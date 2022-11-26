Restaurant header imageView gallery

YAMAS Greek Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

61 Main Street

Plymouth, NH 03264

Order Again

Popular Items

Lamb & Beef Gyro
Chicken Souvlaki
Falafel

Spreads

To share, served with pita

Hummus

$9.50

Chickpeas, tahini, cumin, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil

Skordalia

$9.50

Almonds, garlic, potato, bread, olive oil

Tzatziki

$9.50

Greek yogurt, garlic, dill, cucumber, olive oil

Elia

$10.50

Blended kalamata olives & garlic

Tirokafteri

$10.50

Blended feta & hot peppers

Alifes

$17.00

Platter of all five home made spreads

Garlic Garlic

$13.00

Combination of skordalia & tzatziki with whole roasted garlic cloves, served with pita

Meze/Starters

Saganaki

$15.50

Graviera cheese, melted in a cast iron, served with pita

Cheese & Olives

$12.50

Feta & kalamata olives, served with pita

Spanakopita

$11.50

Fine layers of phyllo pastry, baked with spinach, herbs, & feta

Dolmades

$10.50

Grape leaves filled with savory rice & herbs, served with tzatziki

Paidakia

$15.50

Grilled lamb ribs with tzatziki & pita

Gigantes

$15.00

Giant white beans braised in tomato, topped with feta cheese & olives, served with pita

Soups & Salads

Greek Salad

$13.50

Tomatoes, romaine lettuce, cucumber, onion, feta, olives, & olive oil vinaigrette

Horiatiki

$15.50

Roma tomatoes, green peppers, cucumber, onion, feta bars, olives, & olive oil vinaigrette

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Ask your server for details

Sides

Side Tzatziki

$2.00

Side Pita

$2.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Side Greek Salad

$6.00

Fries

$4.50

Greek Fries

$6.00

Oregano & feta

Garlic Fries

$6.00

Oregano, garlic, & tzatziki

Entrées

Lamb & Beef Gyro

$11.00+

Ground lamb & beef slow roasted on the rotisserie

Pork Souvlaki

$11.00+

Pork shoulder kebab

Chicken Souvlaki

$11.00+

Lemon marinated chicken kebab

Falafel

$11.00+

Vegetarian chickpea fritters fried to golden brown

Loukaniko

$11.00+

Greek pork sausage, house recipe

Paidakia

$17.50+Out of stock

Roasted rosemary grilled lamb ribs

Greek Mixed Grill

$79.00

Lamb & beef gyro, pork souvlaki, chicken souvlaki, loukaniko, lamb riblets, greek or garlic fries, greek salad, served with pita & choice of three spreads

Desserts

Greek Baklava

$6.00

fine layers of phyllo pastry, baked with honey, walnuts

Iaourti

$7.50

strained greek yogurt topped with caramelized cherry or quince

Kataifi

$8.00

Portokalopita

$8.50

Pontikaki

$9.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gyros? Got 'em. Souvlaki? Done. Baklava? Coming right up. Plymouth has officially gone Greek! Every day is a YAMAS day under the Spartan sun. Stop by and snag a bite to eat! Veteran owned and operated!

Website

Location

61 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

