Sandwiches

ATL

$15.00

“The Signature Grilled Cheese”, Seasoned Sourdough, Aged White Cheddar, Gruyère, Swiss, Gouda, Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, Cornbread, Cup of Tomato Basil Soup

Beltline

$17.00

Seasoned Marble Rye, Aged White Cheddar, Swiss Chesse, Gruyère ,Cranberry, Aioli, Smoked Turkey ,Collard Greens, Cup of Tomato Basil Soup

Buckhead

$15.00

Seasoned Marble Rye, Aged White Cheddar, Gruyère, Smoked Gouda, Portobello Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Basalmic Glaze, Truffle Oil, Cup of Tomato Basil Soup

College Park

$13.00

Our take on a "Classic Grilled Cheese" Season Sourdough, Aged White Cheddar Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella, Muenster Cheese, Cup of Tomato Basil Soup

Grant Park (Tomato Mozzarella)

$16.00

Fresh Tomato & Mozzarella over Arugula Lettuce with a Balsamic Glaze, Cup of Tomato Basil Soup

Little 5 Points

$15.00

A fun take on Sweet & Spicy Seasoned Sourdough, Pepper Jack, Aged White Cheddar, Swiss Cheese, Gruyère, Sweet n' Spicy Pickles, Honey, Cup Of Tomato Basil Soup

Midtown

$17.00

Seasoned Marble Rye, Aged White Cheddar, Swiss Cheese, Gruyère, Corn Beef, Cole Slaw, Cup Of Tomato Basil Soup

Ormewood (Vegan)

$15.00

“A Vegan Grilled Cheese” Seasoned Sourdough, Vegan Sausage, Collard Greens, Vegan Cheese Blend, Basalmic Glaze, Caramelized Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, Cup of Tomato Basil Soup

Vinings (Lobster)

$21.00

Smoked Gouda & Muenster, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Cup of Tomato Basil Soup

Desserts

Banana Pudding Cheesecake Jar

$9.00

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake Jar

$9.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Jar

$9.00

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Jar

$9.00

Cookies

$3.50

Cafe Menu

Cappucino

$8.50

Double Espresso Shot

$6.00

Latte

$8.50

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Single Espresso Shot

$3.50

Chips

Salt & Vinegar

$3.00

Jalepeno Heat

$3.00

Voodoo

$3.00

Regular

$3.00

Beverages

Purified Bottled Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Saratoga Spring Water Still

$4.00

Saratogo Spring Water Sparkling

$4.00

Natalie's Lemonade

$6.00

Pineapple Ginger Lemonade

$6.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar- Free

$4.00

Sprite

$3.50

Half Sandwiches

Half Grant Park

$11.00

Half ATL

$12.00

Half Beltline

$12.00

Half Buckhead

$11.00

Half College Park

$10.00

Half Little 5 Points

$11.00

Half Midtown

$12.00

Half Vinings

$17.00

Sides

Collard Greens

$8.99

Our made from scratch collard greens

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Our made from scratch lobster mac & cheese

Signature Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Our made from scratch mac & cheese

Tomato Basil Soup (3oz)

$3.99

Our made from scratch Tomato Basil Soup

Large Tomato Basil Soup (Pint)

$12.99

Our made from scratch Tomato Basil Soup