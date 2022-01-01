Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cheese Dip Mexican Grill Hixson

review star

No reviews yet

3643 Hixson Pike Suite D

chattanooga, TN 37415

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.19+

Horchata

$2.25+

Jarrito

$2.99

Mango

$2.25+

Water Cup

$0.50

Apple Juice

$1.00

Water

$1.50

Coffe

$1.99

Soft Drink Special

$1.00

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Beer

Domestic

$3.25

Imported

$3.99

Craft Beer

$4.29

Caguama

$7.99

Especiales

Taco Especial

$2.00

Nacho Bar Ch/Gb

$10.50

Nacho Bar Steak

$11.50

Fajita Bar Chicken

$11.50

Fajita Bar Steak

$12.50

Cheesedip or Guac Taco Bar

$1.50

Delivery

$20.00

T-shirt

$10.00

Guacamole Catering

$1.59

Cheese Dip Catering

$1.59

Loco Wednesdays (pollo loco)

$7.00

Delivery 30

$30.00

5 de Mayo

Pollo Loco

$7.00

Merch

T-shirt

$10.00

Cap

$8.00

Coffe Mug

$5.00

Hoddie

$25.00

🥑 Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$2.99+

Guacamole

$2.99+

Chori Dip

$4.99

Chips and Salsa

$1.89

Chuncky Guacamole

$5.99

Large Chips and Salsa

$6.99

🧀 Cheese Lovers

Pollo Loco

$9.89+

Pollo Picante

$9.99+

Nachos Locos

$9.89+

Cheesy Burrito

$10.99+

Cheesy Enchiladas

$9.99+

Guaca

$1.59

Cheese Dip

$1.59

🍖 Meat Lovers

Supreme Bowl

$10.25+

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Habanero Mango Burrito

$10.99+

Tex Burrito

$11.29

Cali Burrito

$10.99+

🌮 Just Tacos

Street Taco

$3.29+

Cheeesy Steak

$4.69

Soft Taco

$3.29+

Mega Taco

$4.59+

🥬 Vegetarian

V Bowl

$9.99

V Taco

$3.09

V Burrito

$9.99

VG Nachos

$9.99

🥗 Low Carb

Skinny Bowl

$9.89

Avocado Bowl

$10.79

👧 Kids

1. Pollo Loco Kids

$6.99

2. Chicken Taco Kids

$6.99

3. Chicken Quesadilla Kids

$6.99

🍛 Sides

Black Beans

$2.79

Pinto Bean

$2.79

Mexican Rice

$2.79

3 Tortillas

$1.25

Cheesy Rice

$4.80

Avocado

$1.50

Pico

$1.25

🍮 Dessert

Flan

$2.99

Gansito

$1.00

🍲 Soups

Black Beans Soup

$6.89

Pinto Bean Soup

$6.89
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Made Whit Love

Location

3643 Hixson Pike Suite D, chattanooga, TN 37415

Directions

