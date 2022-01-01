Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Cheese Junkies

review star

No reviews yet

1510 Summitview Ave

Yakima, WA 98902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Loaded Cheese Curds

Loaded Cheese Curds

$13.00
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.00
Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00
Poutine

Poutine

$13.00

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$13.00

Plain Cheese Curds (not loaded)

$11.00

Burgers

All of our burgers are 1/4 lb Angus patties served with copious amounts of cheese. Includes your choice of side.
Sweet Baby Cheesus Burger

Sweet Baby Cheesus Burger

$17.00

Become a believer when you see how big this burger is!! In between two of our all beef 1/4 lb. patties you’ll find an entire grilled cheese sandwich. Complete with American Cheese, lettuce, pickle, onion rings, and our house cheese sauce.

Chunk E. Cheese Burger

Chunk E. Cheese Burger

$15.00

Two melty mozzarella cheese sticks on top of an all beef 1/4 lb. patty, Mozzarella Cheese, grilled pepperoni, and smothered in marinara sauce. Served on a garlic buttered bun.

Return of the Mac Burger

Return of the Mac Burger

$15.00

Comfort food at its finest. Our all beef 1/4 lb. patty, grilled German sausage, covered in our 5 cheese mac & cheese, dripping in our house cheese sauce.

Waffely Good Burger

Waffely Good Burger

$15.00

We have outdone ourselves with this creation. An all beef patty, crispy bacon, and American Cheese sandwiched between two Mac & Cheese buns.

Cheese Louise Burger

Cheese Louise Burger

$15.00

BYOI (bring your own insulin). This is an all beef 1/4 lb. patty, grilled German sausage, ham, onion rings, American cheese, complete with our house cheese sauce.

Keto-Friendly Chaffel Burger

Keto-Friendly Chaffel Burger

$15.00

Carb shmarbs. We got this.. Without all the carbs. All beef 1/4 lb. patty topped with lettuce, pickles, red onions, and sandwiched between two “chaffel” buns.

Slider Flight

$16.00

Mahalo Very Much Burger

$15.00

All Beef Smash Patty with Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella, and Cream Cheese.

Artichoke-ing Me Burger

$15.00

All Beef Smash Patty our house artichoke spinach dip, bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Jalapeno Business Burger

$15.00

All Beef Smash Patty topped with Jalapenos, Bacon, Pepper Jack, and Cream Cheese.

Basic B Burger

$15.00

All Cheese, All Day

Grilled Cheese

Epic Grilled Cheese Creations. Includes your choice of side.
Basic B Grilled Cheese

Basic B Grilled Cheese

$14.00

All Cheese, All day.

Jalapeño Business Grilled Cheese

Jalapeño Business Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Melt in your mouth Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, strips of crispy bacon layered with cream cheese and grilled to perfection.

Mahalo Very Much Grilled Cheese

Mahalo Very Much Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Take a well-deserved vacay with mozzarella cheese melted over sliced ham, grilled pineapple, and cream cheese.

Artichoke-ing Me Grilled Cheese

Artichoke-ing Me Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Our cheesy artichoke spinach mixture layered under strips of crispy bacon and grilled to golden brown deliciousness.

Chunk E. Cheese Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Pepperoni, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, and 2 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks.

Return of the Mac Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Our creamy Macaroni and cheese mixed with lil' smokies, cheddar cheese and bacon on a grilled cheese sandwich.

Cheese Louise Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Ham, Lil' Smokies, Cheddar and Onion Rings on perfectly toasted sourdough bread

Mac & Cheese

Basic B Mac

Basic B Mac

$13.00

All Cheese. All Day.

Flaming Hot Mac

Flaming Hot Mac

$13.00

Add some spice to your life with our Flaming Hot Mac, topped with Flaming Hot Cheetos.

Jalapeño Business Mac

Jalapeño Business Mac

$13.00

As the name implies, Delicious Macaroni and Cheese mixed with bacon crumbles, Jalapeno slices, and cream cheese.

Keto-Cauli Mac

$13.00

Stay within your carb limit with this no-noodle cauliflower substituted Mac & Cheese.

Artichoke-ing Me Mac

$13.00

Macaroni and cheese mixed with our house artichoke spinach dip, and Bacon Crumbles

Chunk E. Cheese Mac

$13.00

Macaroni & Cheese with pepperoni pieces, marinara, mozzarella cheese, and topped with 2 crispy Cheese Sticks.

Return of the Mac Mac

$13.00

Our creamy Macaroni with Lil Smokies and Bacon Crumbles

Cheese Louise Mac

$13.00

Our Creamy Macaroni and cheese mixed with ham, lil smokies, and bacon crumbles.

Mahalo Mac

$13.00

Our creamy macaroni and cheese mixed with ham, pineapple, and cream cheese.

Cheese Zombies

A Yakima Tradition. Classic or with a modern twist. Includes your choice of side.
Classic Zombie

Classic Zombie

$10.25

A childhood favorite. The classic zombie is baked fresh every day.

Single tray

$35.00

Three plus trays

$30.00

Kids

For kids 12 and under
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Hamburger

$6.99
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.99
Basic G

Basic G

$6.99

Sides

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.00
Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.00

Fries loaded with melty cheese sauce, bacon bits, black olives, and chives.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00
Classic Mac & Cheese

Classic Mac & Cheese

$5.00
Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$4.00

Drinks

Medium Soda

Medium Soda

$2.25
Large Soda

Large Soda

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Monster

$3.75

Juice

$3.50

Tea

$3.25

Deserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.95

Type of cheesecake rotates monthly. Please check our social media channels or website to find our monthly cheesecake flavor.

Secret menu Items

Poutine Burger

Poutine Burger

$13.50
Return of the Flaming Mac

Return of the Flaming Mac

$12.50

Return of the Flaming Mac which is a quarter pound burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, flaming hot mac, with a Sriracha aioli on a flaming hot dipped bun.

Great Balls of Fire

Great Balls of Fire

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cheese Junkies is not for the faint of heart. We are serving up your favorite foods focused on an epic level of cheesy goodness!! Cheese burgers, grilled cheese, mac and cheese, cheese zombies and more.

Location

1510 Summitview Ave, Yakima, WA 98902

Directions

Gallery
Cheese Junkies image
Cheese Junkies image
Cheese Junkies image
Cheese Junkies image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bob's Burgers & Brew - Yakima
orange starNo Reviews
121 N Fair Ave Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
Wing Central
orange star4.0 • 882
1801 N Walnut St. Ellensburg, WA 98926
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Yakima

Crafted
orange star5.0 • 3,758
22 North 1st St Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
Los Hernandez Tamales - Union Gap
orange star4.7 • 1,088
3706 Main St, Union Gap, WA 98903
View restaurantnext
AppleTree Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 246
8804 Occidental Rd Yakima, WA 98903
View restaurantnext
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.0 • 65
4000 Creekside Loop Yakima, WA 98908
View restaurantnext
Tacos El Rey - Yakima - 1218 S 6th St
orange star4.0 • 62
1218 S 6th St Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001620 - Rainier Square
orange star4.4 • 62
2412 W. Nob Hill Blvd Yakima, WA 98902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yakima
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
The Dalles
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Hood River
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Maple Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston