  Cheese Louise Food Truck - Big Cheddah Food Truck (Portsmouth)
Cheese Louise Food Truck Big Cheddah Food Truck (Portsmouth)

175 Kancamagus Highway

Conway, NH 03818

Regular Pricing (NH)

Sandwiches (Regular)

The Vermonter🍞🧀

The Vermonter🍞🧀

$10.00

Cabot cheddar and muenster on tuscan pane

The Godmother👰

The Godmother👰

$13.00

Tomatoes, basil, pesto, balsamic glaz and fresh mozarella on tuscan pane

The Baconator🐷

The Baconator🐷

$13.00

Cabot chedder, muenster and bacon on tuscan pane

The No Porkin' Way

The No Porkin' Way

$12.00

BBQ shredded sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, slaw, and cabot cheddar on sourdough

The Yes Porkin' Way🐖

The Yes Porkin' Way🐖

$16.00

BBQ pulled pork, slaw, pickled red onion, smoked gouda and cabot cheddar on sourdough

Weekly Special

$13.00

Something new every week! Want to know what it is this week? Give us a ring at (207) 536-0257

The Blue Buffalo🐃

$15.00

Drinks (Regular)

Lemon Sprindrift

$3.00

Lime Spindrift

$3.00

Raspberry Lime Spindrift

$3.00

Mango Orange Spindrift

$3.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.50

Classic Lemonade

$5.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Sides (Regular)

Mac & Cheese🧀🍝

$6.00

Our famous house made mac & cheese

Tomato🍅 Soup🍲

$6.00

House made vegan tomato soup made with coconut milk

Pickles🌵

$4.00

Baked Goods (Regular)

Brownie

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00

Priceless (private catering)

Sandwiches (free)

The Vermonter🍞🧀

The Vermonter🍞🧀

Cabot cheddar and muenster on tuscan pane

The Baconator🐷

The Baconator🐷

Cabot chedder, muenster and bacon on tuscan pane

The Godmother👰

The Godmother👰

Tomatoes, basil, pesto, balsamic glaz and fresh mozarella on tuscan pane

The Yes Porkin' Way🐖

The Yes Porkin' Way🐖

BBQ pulled pork, slaw, pickled red onion, smoked gouda and cabot cheddar on sourdough

Green Monstah Special

The Blue Buffalo🐃

The No Porkin' Way

The No Porkin' Way

BBQ shredded sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, slaw, and cabot cheddar on sourdough

Sides (free)

Salád🌿

Mac & Cheese🧀🍝

Our famous house made mac & cheese

Tomato🍅 Soup🍲

House made vegan tomato soup made with coconut milk

Pickles🌵

Guac

Salsa

Drinks (free)

Lemon Sprindrift

Lime Spindrift

Raspberry Lime Spindrift

Mango Orange Spindrift

Blueberry Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

Raspberry Lemonade

Iced Tea

Baked Goods

Brownie

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00

Merch

misc.

mason jar

$10.00

shot class

$5.00

cocktail glass

$8.00

patch

$4.00

hats

maroon dad hat

$25.00

grey dad hat

$25.00

orange dad hat

$25.00

brown step dad

$25.00

black step dad

$25.00

green step dad

$25.00

navy - yellow stitch

$25.00

navy - white stitch

$25.00

green - yellow stitch

$25.00

green - white stitch

$25.00

black - yellow stitch

$25.00

black - white stitch

$25.00

black - red stitch

$25.00

orange

$25.00

stickers

dead head

$2.00

grilled cheese w legs

$2.00

lighthouse

$2.00

seagull

$2.00

late night

$2.00

cheese wheel

$2.00

sweatshirts/crewnecks

cheese gang Crew

$40.00

cheese gang Hoodie

$40.00

portland lighthouse Crew

$40.00

portland lighthouse Hoodie

$40.00

sweet dreams Hoodie

$40.00

tees

seagull

$25.00

portland lighthouse

$25.00

sweet dreams

$25.00

love and cheese

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

175 Kancamagus Highway, Conway, NH 03818

Directions

Gallery

