Cheese Louise - Portland

363 Fore Street

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

The Baconator
The Vermonter
The Godmother

Sandwiches

The Vermonter

The Vermonter

$9.00

Cabot cheddar and muenster on tuscan pane

The Godmother

The Godmother

$12.00

Tomatoes, basil, pesto, balsamic glaz and fresh mozarella on tuscan pane

The Baconator

The Baconator

$11.00

Cabot chedder, muenster and bacon on tuscan pane

The No Porkin' Way

The No Porkin' Way

$12.00

BBQ shredded sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, slaw, and cabot cheddar on sourdough

Weekly Special

$13.00

Something new every week! Want to know what it is this week? Give us a ring at (207) 536-0257

The Clawbster

The Clawbster

$27.00Out of stock

Atlantic lobster, lemon herb aioli, Cabot cheddar and muenster on brioche

The Pork-Y-Pine

The Pork-Y-Pine

$15.00
The Gobble Gobbler

The Gobble Gobbler

$15.00

Oven-roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and gravy with cheddar and muenster.

Salads

Farmers Market Salad

Farmers Market Salad

$12.00

Little leaf greens, carrots, celery, roasted red peppers, olives, and garbanzo beans with a balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Our famous house made mac & cheese

Tomato Soup

$6.00

House made vegan tomato soup made with coconut milk

Pickles

$4.00

Chicken Soup

$6.00

Drinks

Kombucha

$5.50

Classic Lemonade

$4.50

Rotating Lemonade Flavor

$4.50

Half and Half

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemon Sprindrift

$3.00

Lime Spindrift

$3.00

Raspberry Lime Spindrift

$3.00

Mango Orange Spindrift

$3.00

Pineapple Spindrift

$3.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Apple Cider

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Buzz Coffee

$5.50

Baked Goods

Brownie

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00

Bryce Crispy

$3.00

misc.

Cheese Louise Canvas Tote Bag

$15.00

cocktail glass

$8.00

mason jar

$10.00

patch

$4.00

shot class

$5.00

Doggie Bandana

$8.00

hats

maroon dad hat

$25.00

grey dad hat

$25.00

orange dad hat

$25.00

brown step dad

$25.00

black step dad

$25.00

green step dad

$25.00

5 panel

$30.00

navy - yellow stitch

$25.00

navy - white stitch

$25.00

green - yellow stitch

$25.00

green - white stitch

$25.00

black - yellow stitch

$25.00

black - white stitch

$25.00

black - red stitch

$25.00

orange

$25.00

stickers

dead head

$2.00

grilled cheese w legs

$2.00

lighthouse

$2.00

seagull

$2.00

late night

$2.00

cheese wheel

$2.00

sweatshirts/crewnecks

cheese gang Crew

$30.00

cheese gang Hoodie

$40.00

portland lighthouse Crew

$30.00

portland lighthouse Hoodie

$40.00

sweet dreams Hoodie

$40.00

tees

seagull

$25.00

portland lighthouse

$25.00

sweet dreams

$25.00

love and cheese

$25.00

Goudabusters tee

$25.00

Kids Menu

Vermonter Meal

$9.00

Baconator Meal

$9.00

Mac and Cheese Meal

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Fast casual restaurant specializing in grilled cheese sandwiches, plus vegan & gluten-free options. Come visit us!

363 Fore Street, Portland, ME 04101

