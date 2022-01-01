Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
American

Cheeseburger Baby Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

1505 WASHINGTON AVE

MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BURGERS

Cheeseburger

$16.25

Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.25

Veggie Burger

$14.75

FRIES & DOGS

French Fries

$8.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Beverages

12 oz PEPSI

$4.50

12 OZ DIET PEPSI

$4.50

12 OZ SIERRA MIST

$4.50

16 OZ WATER

$5.00

16 OZ HEINEKEN

$12.00

16 OZ BUD LIGHT

$11.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 am
Restaurant info

If you are looking for a delicious burger in the Magic City, it isn’t too hard to find. But if you’re looking for the original, look no further than Cheeseburger Baby. Known to many locals as “The Queen of South Beach,” delivery driver turned owner, Stephanie Vitori, purchased the store back in 2004. She, an openly gay female entrepreneur, transformed it from a South Beach dive to a must for celebrities and tourists alike. As a female owned business, she also makes it a priority to be an equal opportunity workplace with a focus of empowering women in the community of all backgrounds. After getting 2 food trucks on the road Steph’s Cheeseburger Baby has become a South Florida staple. With the simple business model, “Keepin’ it Classic,” Cheeseburger Baby serves fresh ground beef, local baked bread, hand cut toppings and quality customer service in the Magic City. From morning to almost sunrise, their doors are kept open to simply keep their customers happy. And well fed, of course.

Website

Location

1505 WASHINGTON AVE, MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139

Directions

Gallery
Cheeseburger Baby image
Cheeseburger Baby image
Cheeseburger Baby image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cheeseburger Baby - Sobe
orange star4.0 • 3,487
1505 WASHINGTON AVE Miami Beach, FL 33193
View restaurantnext
CBB Nobe Inc. - Food Truck 2
orange star4.0 • 3,487
1505 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Benh Mi - Miami Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1436 Washington Avenue miami, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Taste Bakery Cafe - 773 17th St
orange star4.4 • 410
773 17th St Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Grown South Beach - 1504 Bay Road
orange starNo Reviews
1504 Bay Road Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Yardbird Southern Table and Bar - Miami
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Lenox Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in MIAMI BEACH

CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 South Beach
orange star5.0 • 6,765
1245 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Juvia - Juvia Miami Beach
orange star4.5 • 6,704
1111 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Bolivar Restaurant Bar
orange star4.5 • 4,882
841 Washington Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Fratelli la Bufala
orange star4.1 • 4,842
437 WASHINGTON AVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Huahua's Taqueria
orange star4.3 • 3,777
1211 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
CBB Nobe Inc. - Food Truck 2
orange star4.0 • 3,487
1505 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MIAMI BEACH
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston