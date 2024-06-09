Cheeseburger Bobby's - Woodstock 2295 Towne Lake Parkway
Food
Bobby's Famous Burgers
Bobby's Specialty Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Thick, crispy bacon and Cheddar cheese$7.99
- Black and Bleu Cheeseburger
Swiss cheese and bleu cheese crumbles$7.99
- Mushroom and Swiss
Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms$7.99
- Smokehouse Burger
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce$7.99
- Chili Cheeseburger
Chili and Cheddar cheese$7.99
- Carolina Burger
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, coleslaw, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce$8.79
- Turkey Burger
Juicy, all-white meat, seasoned and grilled$7.39
- Veggie Burger
Original garden burger$7.39
- Impossible Burger
A delicious burger made from plants for people who love meat. Substitute a patty on any burger$9.09
- Philly Burger Meal$12.99
- Philly Burger$7.99
- Bucket List Burger$11.99
- Bucket List Burger Meal$15.00
Bobby's Hot Dogs
Bobby's Chicken Sandwiches
- Classic Chicken and Cheese
Marinated boneless chicken breast with American, pepper Jack, Swiss, or Cheddar cheese$6.99
- Bacon and Swiss Chicken
Thick and crispy bacon and Swiss cheese$7.49
- BBQ Chicken
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce$7.49
- Crunchy "B"
Fresh and hand-breaded chicken breast with pickles and Bobby's sauce$6.99
- Fried Chicken and Cheese
Marinated boneless chicken breast with American, pepper Jack, Swiss, or Cheddar cheese$6.99
- Fried Bacon/Swiss Chicken
Thick and crispy bacon and Swiss cheese$7.49
- Fried BBQ Chicken
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce$7.49
Bobby's Chicken Tenders
- 4 Piece Tender Meal
Served with fries, garlic toast, coleslaw or mac & cheese, and medium drink$10.79
- 5 Piece Tender Meal
Served with fries, garlic toast, coleslaw or mac & cheese, and medium drink$11.79
- 6 Piece Tender Meal
Served with fries, garlic toast, coleslaw or mac & cheese, and medium drink$12.79
- Tender Snack
4 tenders, fries, and a medium drink$9.79
- A La Carte Tender$1.79
Bobby's Salads
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheese, and garlic toast$9.99
- Grilled Cobb Salad
Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheese, egg, and garlic toast. Balsamic vinaigrette on the side$10.49
- Fried Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken, field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheese, and garlic toast$9.99
- Fried Cobb Salad
Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheese, egg, and garlic toast. Balsamic vinaigrette on the side$10.49
- Side Salad$4.29
Wild Sides
Extras
Kid's Menu
Catering
Bobby's Burger Bar
Bobby's Chicken Tenders
Bobby's Lunch Box
Bobby's Salad
Custard & Desserts
Frozen Custard
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 8:30 pm
2295 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock, GA 30189