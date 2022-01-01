Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
American

Cheeseburger Baby - Sobe

3,487 Reviews

$

1505 WASHINGTON AVE

Miami Beach, FL 33193

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Cheeseburger
Classic Fries
Original Bacon Cheeseburger

ORIGINALS

Original Baby's Favorite

Original Baby's Favorite

$15.00

Our Original Burger topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & a Fried Egg

Original Hamburger

Original Hamburger

$10.00

Our handcrafted patty on a toasted bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Original Cheeseburger

Original Cheeseburger

$11.00

Our handcrafted patty on a toasted bun, topped with Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Original Bacon Cheeseburger

Original Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Our Handcrafted Patty on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$10.00

Our Handmade Turkey Patty on a Toasted Bun, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$10.00

Our Vegan Patty on Toasted Bun, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle

Double Baby's Favorite

$21.00

Double Hamburger

$15.00
Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$17.00
Double Bacon Cheeseburger

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.00

Double Turkey Burger

$15.00

Double Vegan Burger

$15.00

FRIES

Classic Fries

$5.75

Golden Fries- Topped to your preference

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.75

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.75
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.75
Bacon Chili Cheese Fries

Bacon Chili Cheese Fries

$10.75
Steak & Cheese Fries

Steak & Cheese Fries

$8.75
Jalapeno Cheese Fries

Jalapeno Cheese Fries

$7.75
Bacon Egg & Cheese Fries

Bacon Egg & Cheese Fries

$9.75
Steak Egg & Cheese Fries

Steak Egg & Cheese Fries

$9.75

WINGS

Chicken Wings (6)

Chicken Wings (6)

$10.00

Chicken Wings (12)

$20.00

Chicken Wings (20)

$30.00

PHILLIES

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Steak, Onions & Peppers topped with Cheese on Toasted Bun

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Chicken, Onions & Peppers and Melted Cheese on Toasted Bun

Veggie Philly

$10.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Onions topped with Melted Cheese on Toasted Bun

DOGS

Classic DOG

Classic DOG

$6.00

Cheese DOG

$7.00

Bacon Cheese DOG

$9.00

Chili Dog

$8.00

Chili Cheese DOG

$9.00

Bacon Chili Cheese DOG

$11.00

Steak & Cheese DOG

$9.00

Jalapeno Cheese DOG

$8.00

DESSERTS.

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$5.00
Handmade Milkshakes

Handmade Milkshakes

$6.00

SODA & WATER.

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Fanta Strawberry

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Cup Of Ice

$2.00

ALCOHOL

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Colt 45

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

PBR

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

White Claw (Black Cherry)

$6.00

Truly (Lemonade)

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 7:55 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Cheeseburger Baby is the oldest burger joint on South Beach. Despite the overwhelming growth of burger joints in the last few years we continue to provide the best, and juiciest burger for your buck. Just when you think the experience couldn’t get any better we have an open kitchen for you to watch your food being prepared as well as having a good conversation with the cook! Yes, we are famous for our burgers, but check out our popular menu items! We have plenty of options to suit your taste buds. Our cheeseburgers are always tender, always juicy, always flavorful and will always leave you satisfied!

Website

Location

1505 WASHINGTON AVE, Miami Beach, FL 33193

Directions

Gallery
Cheeseburger Baby image
Cheeseburger Baby image
Cheeseburger Baby image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cheeseburger Baby Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1505 WASHINGTON AVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
CBB Nobe Inc. - Food Truck 2
orange star4.0 • 3,487
1505 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Benh Mi - Miami Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1436 Washington Avenue miami, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Taste Bakery Cafe - 773 17th St
orange star4.4 • 410
773 17th St Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Grown South Beach - 1504 Bay Road
orange starNo Reviews
1504 Bay Road Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Yardbird Southern Table and Bar - Miami
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Lenox Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Miami Beach

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami Beach
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston