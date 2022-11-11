Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Cheesecake Culture

review star

No reviews yet

245 N Red Cliffs Dr #5

Saint George, UT 84790

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Cupcake
24 Pack Minis
Full Size Cheesecakes

Cheesecake - Full Size

Full Size Cheesecakes

Full Size Cheesecakes

$16.50+

Full Size Cheesecakes may require up to 24 hours advance notice. We make them to order to keep them fresh and make them to your specifications. However, we do occasionally have them in stock.

Cheesecake Cupcakes

Single Cupcake

Single Cupcake

$3.95

Our Cheesecake Cupcakes are the perfect size to really satisfy your sweet craving. Perfect for birthdays and parties, or a treat on the go! Clean up is a breeze! Just grab and go.

4 Pack Cupcakes

$15.00

SAVE when you buy 4.

6 Pack Cupcakes

$20.50

SAVE when you buy 6.

12 Pack Cupcakes

$39.50

SAVE when you buy 12.

Cheesecake Cookie Cups

4 Pack Cookie Cups

4 Pack Cookie Cups

$7.00

Enjoy our original cookie cups! Made with a cookie crust and filled with creamy cheesecake. Choose from a variety of mouth watering flavors. $1.95 each SAVE when you buy 4.

6 Pack Cookie Cups

$10.25

SAVE when you buy 6.

12 Pack Cookie Cups

$19.50

SAVE when you buy 12.

24 Pack Cookie Cups

$38.00

SAVE when you buy 24.

Cheesecake Minis

4 Pack Minis

4 Pack Minis

$7.00

Satisfy your sweet craving in just one bite! Rich baked cheesecake with a delicious crust. $1.95 each SAVE when you buy 4.

6 Pack Minis

6 Pack Minis

$10.25

SAVE when you buy 6.

12 Pack Minis

12 Pack Minis

$19.50

SAVE when you buy 12.

24 Pack Minis

24 Pack Minis

$38.00

SAVE when you buy 24.

Cheesecake Cookies

Cheesecake Cookies

Cheesecake Cookies

$3.85

Taste our one of a kind rich cookie with the perfect balance of softness. Topped with our decadent and creamy non-baked cheesecake with a variety of delicious toppings.

Cheesecake Parfait Cups

Layers of cheesecake and our original crust, then choose from a variety of delicious toppings.
Cheesecake Parfait Cups

Cheesecake Parfait Cups

$4.15

Creamy, decadent non-baked cheesecake filling, layed with our flavorful crust, with a variety of toppings to choose from.

Cheesecake Cream Pots

Cheesecake Cream Pots

Cheesecake Cream Pots

$4.15

Smooth, creamy, rich non-baked cheesecake in a glass jar. Topped with fruity pie filling.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

WE APPRECIATE YOUR PATIENCE AS WE TRANSITION OUR BUSINESS TO ONLINE AND CATERING ORDERS. WE WILL STILL OFFER DOOR AND CURBSIDE PICK-UP AND PLAN TO OFFER A DELIVERY OPTION SOON. WE ARE HAPPY TO DO OUR BEST TO ACCOMMODATE YOUR NEEDS. THANK YOU!

Website

Location

245 N Red Cliffs Dr #5, Saint George, UT 84790

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Cheesecake Culture image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2 - Sunset and Bluff
orange starNo Reviews
1091 N Bluff. #404 St George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0345 - St. George, UT
orange star4.8 • 54
15 S River Rd St. George, UT 84790
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Saint George

Twisted Noodle Cafe
orange star4.4 • 2,137
20 N Main St Ste 108 St George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza - St. George
orange star4.3 • 1,025
974 W Sunset Blvd St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 822
850 S Bluff St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
orange star4.2 • 548
1091 N Bluff St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Gaia's Garden Cafe
orange star4.9 • 228
695 S 100 W St George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0345 - St. George, UT
orange star4.8 • 54
15 S River Rd St. George, UT 84790
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint George
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Cedar City
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston