Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cheesecake Culture
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
WE APPRECIATE YOUR PATIENCE AS WE TRANSITION OUR BUSINESS TO ONLINE AND CATERING ORDERS. WE WILL STILL OFFER DOOR AND CURBSIDE PICK-UP AND PLAN TO OFFER A DELIVERY OPTION SOON. WE ARE HAPPY TO DO OUR BEST TO ACCOMMODATE YOUR NEEDS. THANK YOU!
Location
245 N Red Cliffs Dr #5, Saint George, UT 84790
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Saint George
Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza - St. George
4.3 • 1,025
974 W Sunset Blvd St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurant
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
4.2 • 548
1091 N Bluff St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurant