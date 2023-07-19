The Cheesecake Girl The Cheesecake Girl
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located inside Bubbly Food Hall in New Albany! Fresh, made from scratch cheesecakes!
Location
Central College Rd, New Albany, OH 43054
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Just Chicken - Bubbly Hall NEW Albany -
No Reviews
6031 Central College Road New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurant
The Pit BBQ - Bubbly Hall NEW -
No Reviews
6031 Central College Road New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurant
Mr. Hummus Grill - Bubbly Hall NEW -
No Reviews
6031 Central College Road New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurant
Kiku Sushi Bar- Bubbly Hall New Albany Store -
No Reviews
6031 Central College Road, Kiosk #11 New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurant