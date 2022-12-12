  • Home
  • /
  • San Diego
  • /
  • Cheese Garden- Carmel Valley - 6030 Village Way Suite 108
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cheese Garden- Carmel Valley 6030 Village Way Suite 108

review star

No reviews yet

6030 village way suite 108

San Diego, CA 92130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cheesecake

Japanese Cheesecake 7"

$12.00

Japanese Cheesecake offers delicate texture

Baked Cheese Tart 5"

$8.45

Freshly baked, plump cheese tart with exquisite molten cheese

Original Double Fromage Cheesecake 4.5"

$20.95

Frozen mascarpone cream cheese on the top, baked premium cream cheese in the middle and special cheese sponge cake lying at the bottom

Matcha Double Fromage Cheesecake 4.5"

$21.95

The light bitterness of Matcha brings a refreshing taste without the heaviness of cream cheese

Uji Matcha Tiramisu 12oz

$11.95

Made with premium Uji matcha powder, matcha cream, double layers of fluffy cheese and specially made ladyfingers

Shiroi Valentine Souffle Cheesecake 6"

$30.95

Filled with a middle layer of airy souffle, topped with creamy mascarpone cheese and shrouded with sprinkles of delectable white chocolate shavings

Yaki Pudding Cheesecake

$6.45

The Japanese style sweet pudding is composed of three layers of distinctive flavors.

Drink

Yuzu Black Tea

$4.45+

Americano Coffee

$3.45+

Matcha Latte

$4.95+

Cafe Latte

$4.45+

Cappuccino

$4.45+

Japanese Green Tea

$3.45+

Iced Blended Pineapple Yogurt

$5.75+

Iced Blended Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.75+

Iced Blended Matcha

$5.75+

Iced Green Apple Jasmine Tea

$4.95+

Iced White Peach Oolong Tea

$4.95+

Black Milk Tea

$4.45+

Cheesecake

Japanese Cheesecake 7"

$13.80

Japanese Cheesecake offers delicate texture

Baked Cheese Tart 5"

$9.72

Freshly baked, plump cheese tart with exquisite molten cheese

Original Double Fromage Cheesecake 4.5"

$24.09

Frozen mascarpone cream cheese on the top, baked premium cream cheese in the middle and special cheese sponge cake lying at the bottom

Matcha Double Fromage Cheesecake 4.5"

$25.24

The light bitterness of Matcha brings a refreshing taste without the heaviness of cream cheese

Uji Matcha Tiramisu 12oz

$13.74

Made with premium Uji matcha powder, matcha cream, double layers of fluffy cheese and specially made ladyfingers

Shiroi Valentine Souffle Cheesecake 6"

$35.59

Filled with a middle layer of airy souffle, topped with creamy mascarpone cheese and shrouded with sprinkles of delectable white chocolate shavings

Yaki Pudding Cheesecake

$7.42

The Japanese style sweet pudding is composed of three layers of distinctive flavors.

Drink (Deep Copy)

Yuzu Black Tea

$5.12+

Americano Coffee

$3.97+

Matcha Latte

$5.69+

Cafe Latte

$5.12+

Cappuccino

$5.12+

Japanese Green Tea

$3.97+

Iced Blended Pineapple Yogurt

$6.61+

Iced Blended Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.61+

Iced Blended Matcha

$6.61+

Iced Green Apple Jasmine Tea

$5.69+

Iced White Peach Oolong Tea

$5.69+

Black Milk Tea

$5.12+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6030 village way suite 108, San Diego, CA 92130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Death by Tequila - Carmel Valley
orange starNo Reviews
5965 Village way, Suite E107 San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
Ambrogio 15 at Skydeck Del Mar
orange starNo Reviews
12841 El Camino Real, Suite San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen Del Mar - 12841 el camino real Suite 204
orange starNo Reviews
12841 el camino real Suite 204 San diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
Sushi Exchange - 13859 CARMEL VALLEY RD SUITE A
orange starNo Reviews
13859 CARMEL VALLEY RD SUITE A SAN DIEGO, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
MAW - Mason Ale Works Tasting Room
orange starNo Reviews
5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113 San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Del Mar
orange star4.6 • 438
3705 Caminito Ct San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston