Cheese Louise Portsmouth

review star

No reviews yet

76 Congress Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Sandwiches

The Vermonter

The Vermonter

$9.00

Cabot cheddar and muenster on tuscan pane

The Godmother

The Godmother

$12.00

Tomatoes, basil, pesto, balsamic glaz and fresh mozarella on tuscan pane

The Baconator

The Baconator

$11.00

Cabot chedder, muenster and bacon on tuscan pane

The No Porkin' Way

The No Porkin' Way

$12.00

BBQ shredded sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, slaw, and cabot cheddar on sourdough

Weekly Special

$13.00

Something new every week! Want to know what it is this week? Give us a ring at (207) 536-0257

The Pork-Y-Pine

The Pork-Y-Pine

$15.00

Nashville Hot

$15.00

Nashville hot shredded chicken, tangy pickles, creamy slaw with muenster and pepperjack cheese on Sourdough

Salads

Cajun Caesar

$12.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Our famous house made mac & cheese

Tomato Soup

$6.00

House made creamy tomato soup, the perfect pair to a grilled cheese. *GF but **NOT vegan

Pickles

$4.00

Chicken Soup

$6.00

Drinks

Kombucha

$5.50

Classic Lemonade

$4.50

Rotating Lemonade Flavor

$4.50

Half and Half

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemon Sprindrift

$3.00

Raspberry Lime Spindrift

$3.00

Mango Orange Spindrift

$3.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Apple Cider

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Buzz Cold Brew Coffee

$5.50

Baked Goods

Brownie

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00

Bryce Crispy

$3.00

Little Cheese Combo

Vermonter Kid's Meal

$9.00

Baconator Kid's Meal

$9.00

Mac and Cheese Kid's Meal

$9.00

Classic Combo

Vermonter + Tomato Soup

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bringing grilled cheese and smiles to NH, ME and Beyond!

Website

Location

76 Congress Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

